DeafDigest Gold – November 17, 2019

Old Fogey

Knee to know basis

Top stories about the deaf:

Loud restaurants not good for deaf people that cannot

hear anyway? This is what one person said in a letter

to a newspaper editor. This is strange, yet that

person insists it is true.

Chile now allows the deaf to become magistrates,

repealing the law that says the deaf cannot

function in that position. Will these deaf

magistrates be provided with interpreters?

The Horace Mann School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing,

in Boston, said to be the nation’s first day public school

for the deaf, is now celebrating its 150th anniversary.

Vibrating shoes for deaf dancers? A company has

come up with these special shoes. A deaf dancer,

putting it on, said it is great.

Bailey Turfitt, who is deaf, was written up in a

newspaper in Texas as the artistic jack of all trades.

She has these skills – makeup artist, photographer,

costumer, model, painter, sculptor, metalsmith and

events coordinator.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

HATE A PERSON THAT STARES AT YOU

DeafDigest editor goes to fast food restaurants during

his lunch hour. Some fast food employees stare at him

even when they are busy making sandwiches.

Why does the employee stare? Never saw a deaf person in

his life? Or uncomfortable with a deaf person?

No matter – when an employee stares for a long time,

DeafDigest editor goes to a different fast food place!

A SAD IRONY AT GALLAUDET AND NTID

What is a sad irony at Gallaudet and NTID. Both campuses

have deaf students – and for new students that need to learn

ASL, the opportunities to mingle and learn is perfect.

Yet, some students reject social life and reject ASL. As

a result, for some of them they have to enroll at ASL classes

in their home towns!

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

I traveled to New York City to meet my son and his girlfriend.

We went to a Broadway show. This was my first experience at Broadway.

Three interpreters were hired by the theater to work with me.

I arrived one hour early to meet with the interpreters and discuss my

interpreting needs. They also gave me lots of good prep to help me

through the show!

It was a great experience and an enjoyable evening.

As an added note, one of the actors, at the end of show, faced us and

gave a “Deaf applause” and signed thank you!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

