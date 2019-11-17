DeafDigest Gold – November 17, 2019
Gold Edition
Top stories about the deaf:
Loud restaurants not good for deaf people that cannot
hear anyway? This is what one person said in a letter
to a newspaper editor. This is strange, yet that
person insists it is true.
Chile now allows the deaf to become magistrates,
repealing the law that says the deaf cannot
function in that position. Will these deaf
magistrates be provided with interpreters?
The Horace Mann School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing,
in Boston, said to be the nation’s first day public school
for the deaf, is now celebrating its 150th anniversary.
Vibrating shoes for deaf dancers? A company has
come up with these special shoes. A deaf dancer,
putting it on, said it is great.
Bailey Turfitt, who is deaf, was written up in a
newspaper in Texas as the artistic jack of all trades.
She has these skills – makeup artist, photographer,
costumer, model, painter, sculptor, metalsmith and
events coordinator.
DeafDigest editor goes to fast food restaurants during
his lunch hour. Some fast food employees stare at him
even when they are busy making sandwiches.
Why does the employee stare? Never saw a deaf person in
his life? Or uncomfortable with a deaf person?
No matter – when an employee stares for a long time,
DeafDigest editor goes to a different fast food place!
What is a sad irony at Gallaudet and NTID. Both campuses
have deaf students – and for new students that need to learn
ASL, the opportunities to mingle and learn is perfect.
Yet, some students reject social life and reject ASL. As
a result, for some of them they have to enroll at ASL classes
in their home towns!
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
I traveled to New York City to meet my son and his girlfriend.
We went to a Broadway show. This was my first experience at Broadway.
Three interpreters were hired by the theater to work with me.
I arrived one hour early to meet with the interpreters and discuss my
interpreting needs. They also gave me lots of good prep to help me
through the show!
It was a great experience and an enjoyable evening.
As an added note, one of the actors, at the end of show, faced us and
gave a “Deaf applause” and signed thank you!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
