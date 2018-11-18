DeafDigest Gold – November 18, 2018

Moving right ear to leg

This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

Top stories about the deaf:

Captioning Awareness Week has taken place in

Great Britain, pushing the entertainment industry

on the needs of the deaf with captions.

The Philippines passed into law that

authorizes use of Filipino Sign Language

everywhere in the nation.

The Texas education board voted to restore

famous deaf-blind woman Helen Keller into

the classroom agenda after originally

removing it – creating so much controversy.

The ASL program at University of Oklahoma faces

an uncertain future. ASL advocates are worried.

A team of engineers at University of Antwerp

in Belgium has come up with a robotic arm

that can do sign language. Will it work?

In USA the sign for the word football has

six different signs!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

THE FAMOUS BASKETBALL MOVIE – THE HOOSIERS

The famous movie, the Hoosiers, was produced in 1986. It

is still the best basketball movie in Hollywood history.

The character, Jimmy Chitwood, who scored the last second

basket to help his high school win the state championship,

was supposed to be deaf. It was part of the script. And

in fact, there was a brief conversation among the actors

during the filming that mentioned Chitwood’s deafness.

Unfortunately, the film editors, cut out the

scene that mentioned Chitwood’s deafness!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A STUPID LANDLORD IN ENGLAND

It happened few years ago. A hearing landlord refused to

rent an apartment to a deaf-blind man.

The deaf-blind man sued, and won. It cost the landlord

three things:

– to pay a lawyer in legal fees

– to pay the deaf-blind man a lot of money for punishment

– to allow deaf-blind man to live rent-free for rest of his life!

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Thanksgiving is a special gathering to give thanks.

Thanks for the Native Americans for helping the new settlers

to survive in USA.

They taught them how to grow and harvest food.

I want to give thanks to the people who work with DeafBlind people.

Thank you to interpreters, SSPs, friends, family and many more

for their countless hours working for us.

Happy Thanksgiving

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

