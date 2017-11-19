DeafDigest Gold – November 19, 2017
Old Fogey
Won Lottery, But .....
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— deaf community, giving back & not giving back
Sunday's Deaf Picture for your surprise
http://deafdigest.com/different-looking-doll/
Top stories about the deaf:
The best maintenance department employees with
the Malaysian Parliament are deaf. They
perform their tasks much better than hearing
employees. This was what the maintenance
department supervisor said.
A big concern among advocates in India
is that while educational opportunities
for the deaf is getting much better,
there are no jobs available for these
deaf graduates.
Gallaudet will be hosting a conference on
disability history, thanks to a grant awarded
by the National Endowment of the Humanities.
The Slovakian government will require car emergency
texting system for the benefit of deaf drivers
involved in auto accidents.
Dawn Butler, a MP in Great Britain, much loved by
the British Deaf Community, has been honored as the
MP of the Year 2017 for that reason.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DISABLED STUDENT SERVICES AT HEARING COLLEGES
A deaf student in high school has two choices –
to attend Gallaudet or NTID or CSUN. The second
choice is to attend a hearing college.
Those attending Gallaudet or NTID or CSUN – no problem
with interpreters.
Those wanting to attend hearing college may have a
hard time looking on the web sites for the colleges’
disabled student services! Most hearing colleges do not
have a full web site explaining their interpreting
services or CART services. These colleges know about
ADA requiring interpreters or CART, but do not want
to tell the deaf about it!
Why? These services are very expensive.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
This week’s ASL video in youtube
ASL VIDEO WITH NO SOUND
An interpreter was watching ASL video at work. A hearing
person came around and looked at the video and was confused.
Confused because the video had no sound. That hearing
person asked the interpreter where to turn on the sound!
This shows that many hearing people do not realize
that we, the deaf, live in a world of no sound!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
I registered to attend a summit in Boston two months ago.
Some high profile people will be attending including Marlee Matlin, Nyle
Dimarco and Haben Girma (who is DeafBlind and graduated from Harvard Law
School). That is not the primary reason for my attendance!
There are couple of important issues I wanted to bring to their attention.
These are transportation and recreation.
Two days before the event, I got an email confirming that I will attend with
an assistant.
This got me worried, so I emailed back to make sure that I would have
interpreters who do tactile ASL.
They were not prepared and the board said “No. we don’t offer one to one
interpreters”.
This is not my first time being refused communication access.
After a few angry moments, they got me “a” tactile interpreter. (notice not
plural)
Anyway. this summit is focused on disability inclusion.
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
that section