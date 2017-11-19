DeafDigest Gold – November 19, 2017

Old Fogey

Won Lottery, But …..

This week's ASL Videos in youtube:

deaf community, giving back & not giving back

Top stories about the deaf:

The best maintenance department employees with

the Malaysian Parliament are deaf. They

perform their tasks much better than hearing

employees. This was what the maintenance

department supervisor said.

A big concern among advocates in India

is that while educational opportunities

for the deaf is getting much better,

there are no jobs available for these

deaf graduates.

Gallaudet will be hosting a conference on

disability history, thanks to a grant awarded

by the National Endowment of the Humanities.

The Slovakian government will require car emergency

texting system for the benefit of deaf drivers

involved in auto accidents.

Dawn Butler, a MP in Great Britain, much loved by

the British Deaf Community, has been honored as the

MP of the Year 2017 for that reason.

READ WHAT THEY SAY

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DISABLED STUDENT SERVICES AT HEARING COLLEGES

A deaf student in high school has two choices –

to attend Gallaudet or NTID or CSUN. The second

choice is to attend a hearing college.

Those attending Gallaudet or NTID or CSUN – no problem

with interpreters.

Those wanting to attend hearing college may have a

hard time looking on the web sites for the colleges’

disabled student services! Most hearing colleges do not

have a full web site explaining their interpreting

services or CART services. These colleges know about

ADA requiring interpreters or CART, but do not want

to tell the deaf about it!

Why? These services are very expensive.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

This week’s ASL video in youtube

ASL VIDEO WITH NO SOUND

An interpreter was watching ASL video at work. A hearing

person came around and looked at the video and was confused.

Confused because the video had no sound. That hearing

person asked the interpreter where to turn on the sound!

This shows that many hearing people do not realize

that we, the deaf, live in a world of no sound!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

I registered to attend a summit in Boston two months ago.

Some high profile people will be attending including Marlee Matlin, Nyle

Dimarco and Haben Girma (who is DeafBlind and graduated from Harvard Law

School). That is not the primary reason for my attendance!

There are couple of important issues I wanted to bring to their attention.

These are transportation and recreation.

Two days before the event, I got an email confirming that I will attend with

an assistant.

This got me worried, so I emailed back to make sure that I would have

interpreters who do tactile ASL.

They were not prepared and the board said “No. we don’t offer one to one

interpreters”.

This is not my first time being refused communication access.

After a few angry moments, they got me “a” tactile interpreter. (notice not

plural)

Anyway. this summit is focused on disability inclusion.

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com

