DeafDigest Gold – November 22, 2020

Old Fogey

Deaf Club Entrance

http://deafdigest.com/comics/fogeys-deaf-club-entrance/

Top stories about the deaf:

A linguist said:

This gradual acceptance of ASL as a foreign language

prompts the question:

is American Sign Language, or any form of sign language,

a real language?

………..

Zoom captions have been going on for some time,

and yet complaints continue to pour in regarding

time lag – between the spoken word and the captioned

word. And things are not getting any better with it,

according to critics.

……….

A Coda was interviewed in a newspaper story.

The Coda said she had problems communicating

with her deaf parents – but pretty much was

exposed to the Deaf Community because of

parents’ friends.

She probably had problems expressing herself

in sign language but had no problems understanding

what deaf people said.

……….

LSU Health Shreveport is now training physicians

on how to help deaf patients.

………………

Worksman Cycles is the nation’s oldest bicycle-maker

company, and it is located in South Carolina. There

was a story in the newspapers of that company having

quite a few deaf employees, fixing, making and repairing

these bicycles.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

FOLLOWING A TALL HEARING WOMAN WITH GRAY HAIR

This is a true story. A deaf man was riding on the

metro subway. He sees the same hearing woman every day;

she is tall and she has a grey hair. They both get off

at the same station. They both also do not know each

other.

One time, the metro station train broke down.

There was so much confusion. All passengers were ordered

to get off at one station. The deaf man does not know

what was going on and he decided to keep his eye on that

same tall, grey haired woman, and follow her around. She

hops on an emergency bus and he follows her. That

emergency bus takes them both to their train station.

That tall gray haired woman saved the deaf man’s day.

In a big crowd, it was easier to find the tall gray hair

woman, as she was taller than everyone.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/tallwoman/

This week’s ASL video in youtube

STARTING AT THE BOTTOM

Many of us know that Hotel Hassler, in Rome,

Italy, one of the world’s best hotels, is owned

by a deaf man, Roberto Wirth.

He grew up with just one goal – to own and to

operate a great hotel. He was willing to start

at the bottom.

For a short while he attended Gallaudet

University.

At Gallaudet, he had a part time job. And it

was a great experience for him – to learn how to

cook hamburgers – at McDonald’s!

A great journey – from McDonald’s to restaurants

and hotels all over the world before owning Hotel

Hassler.

Always important to start at the bottom. It

paid off for Roberto.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/starting-at-bottom/

