DeafDigest Gold – November 22, 2020
Gold Edition
http://deafdigest.com/ – updated every Monday
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Old Fogey
Deaf Club Entrance
http://deafdigest.com/comics/fogeys-deaf-club-entrance/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/describing-dumplings/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/cafe-table/
This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/tallwoman/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/starting-at-bottom/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
A linguist said:
This gradual acceptance of ASL as a foreign language
prompts the question:
is American Sign Language, or any form of sign language,
a real language?
………..
Zoom captions have been going on for some time,
and yet complaints continue to pour in regarding
time lag – between the spoken word and the captioned
word. And things are not getting any better with it,
according to critics.
……….
A Coda was interviewed in a newspaper story.
The Coda said she had problems communicating
with her deaf parents – but pretty much was
exposed to the Deaf Community because of
parents’ friends.
She probably had problems expressing herself
in sign language but had no problems understanding
what deaf people said.
……….
LSU Health Shreveport is now training physicians
on how to help deaf patients.
………………
Worksman Cycles is the nation’s oldest bicycle-maker
company, and it is located in South Carolina. There
was a story in the newspapers of that company having
quite a few deaf employees, fixing, making and repairing
these bicycles.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
FOLLOWING A TALL HEARING WOMAN WITH GRAY HAIR
This is a true story. A deaf man was riding on the
metro subway. He sees the same hearing woman every day;
she is tall and she has a grey hair. They both get off
at the same station. They both also do not know each
other.
One time, the metro station train broke down.
There was so much confusion. All passengers were ordered
to get off at one station. The deaf man does not know
what was going on and he decided to keep his eye on that
same tall, grey haired woman, and follow her around. She
hops on an emergency bus and he follows her. That
emergency bus takes them both to their train station.
That tall gray haired woman saved the deaf man’s day.
In a big crowd, it was easier to find the tall gray hair
woman, as she was taller than everyone.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/tallwoman/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows
word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting
you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!
Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or
contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130
V/TTY or visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html
For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
STARTING AT THE BOTTOM
Many of us know that Hotel Hassler, in Rome,
Italy, one of the world’s best hotels, is owned
by a deaf man, Roberto Wirth.
He grew up with just one goal – to own and to
operate a great hotel. He was willing to start
at the bottom.
For a short while he attended Gallaudet
University.
At Gallaudet, he had a part time job. And it
was a great experience for him – to learn how to
cook hamburgers – at McDonald’s!
A great journey – from McDonald’s to restaurants
and hotels all over the world before owning Hotel
Hassler.
Always important to start at the bottom. It
paid off for Roberto.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/starting-at-bottom/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates:
mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale
https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e
If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest Sports:
http://deafdigestsports.com/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please
e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
click on mainstream on the right side of
http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of
mainstreamed athletes
Gallaudet Athletics online store
http://GallaudetBisonShop.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Attention:
the employment ads section:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
All new jobs immediately posted
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest
Copyright 2020 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-