DeafDigest Gold – November 24, 2019

Gold Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

Employment ads web site:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Old Fogey

Amazing Rockos

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

list of upcoming Deaf National Events

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

University of Texas has helped create a video game

that comes in ASL.

A while ago special playground equipment for deaf

children, placed near an overpass highway bridge

was taken away due to legal concerns by the

Oklahoma City government. This equipment has

since been returned, and welcoming these deaf

children into this facility.

Danny Murphy, who is deaf, with a world wide

video clips following, is working with

“Breaking Lousy” actor Aaron Paul in an

upcoming movie – The Elements You Drop.

In Dublin, Ireland, deaf people can get

sign language assistance at two different

police stations. This was made possible

through alliance of groups that work

with the deaf.

The Bundesliga professional soccer team of

Germany, said to be one of the world’s most

powerful soccer teams, was praised for

easy accessibility for its deaf fans

(interpreters, captions, etc). It was

written up in a big newspaper story.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

HOMEWORK FOR DEAF DURING CONVENTION

When people attend conventions, do they do homework

in their hotel rooms?

Normally, no. But every year there is a national

convention of the National Court Reporters Association.

It is an organization of real-time captioners.

Many of them do their “homework” during the

convention week. Their homework is to caption

the TV news programs in their home towns!

For them it is not “play” time during

convention, but “work” time.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone,

letting you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV

– for the phone!

Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or

contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130

For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAF EYES, HEARING EARS IN RESTAURANTS

Many restaurants in big cities have waiters that

are foreigners.

A deaf person may not know it, but hearing people

with ears know these accents – Serbia, Netherlands,

Russia, Portugal, Brazil, etc, etc.

Plus these waiters love to talk about their home

nations.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Thanksgiving gatherings can be hard for us who are DeafBlind.

One of the reasons is that often family members don’t sign.

Also individuals who have Usher Syndrome, tend to lose more

vision each year.

This makes it difficult for family and friends to understand

changes in communication needs.

I want to give thanks to people near and far for their services

to us who are DeafBlind.

Without your support, we could be socially isolated!

Happy Thanksgiving!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest Sports:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please

click on mainstream on the right side of

http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of

mainstreamed athletes

Gallaudet Athletics online store

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Attention:

the employment ads section:

All new jobs immediately posted