DeafDigest Gold – November 24, 2019

Old Fogey
Amazing Rockos
This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
list of upcoming Deaf National Events
Top stories about the deaf:
University of Texas has helped create a video game
that comes in ASL.
A while ago special playground equipment for deaf
children, placed near an overpass highway bridge
was taken away due to legal concerns by the
Oklahoma City government. This equipment has
since been returned, and welcoming these deaf
children into this facility.
Danny Murphy, who is deaf, with a world wide
video clips following, is working with
“Breaking Lousy” actor Aaron Paul in an
upcoming movie – The Elements You Drop.
In Dublin, Ireland, deaf people can get
sign language assistance at two different
police stations. This was made possible
through alliance of groups that work
with the deaf.
The Bundesliga professional soccer team of
Germany, said to be one of the world’s most
powerful soccer teams, was praised for
easy accessibility for its deaf fans
(interpreters, captions, etc). It was
written up in a big newspaper story.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
HOMEWORK FOR DEAF DURING CONVENTION
When people attend conventions, do they do homework
in their hotel rooms?
Normally, no. But every year there is a national
convention of the National Court Reporters Association.
It is an organization of real-time captioners.
Many of them do their “homework” during the
convention week. Their homework is to caption
the TV news programs in their home towns!
For them it is not “play” time during
convention, but “work” time.
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows
word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone,
letting you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV
– for the phone!
Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or
contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130
V/TTY or visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html
For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening
devices we offer, email: mailto:sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!
DEAF EYES, HEARING EARS IN RESTAURANTS
Many restaurants in big cities have waiters that
are foreigners.
A deaf person may not know it, but hearing people
with ears know these accents – Serbia, Netherlands,
Russia, Portugal, Brazil, etc, etc.
Plus these waiters love to talk about their home
nations.
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
Thanksgiving gatherings can be hard for us who are DeafBlind.
One of the reasons is that often family members don’t sign.
Also individuals who have Usher Syndrome, tend to lose more
vision each year.
This makes it difficult for family and friends to understand
changes in communication needs.
I want to give thanks to people near and far for their services
to us who are DeafBlind.
Without your support, we could be socially isolated!
Happy Thanksgiving!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates:
mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
