DeafDigest Gold – November 25, 2018

Gold Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 22nd year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

Employment ads web site:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Old Fogey

The Amazing Rockos

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

list of upcoming Deaf National Events

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

Mozzeria, a deaf-owned pizzeria, was lauded by

a TV news station as one of the top pizza

places in the San Francisco area.

According to a newspaper story, 10,000 ADA

lawsuits were filed in the first six months

of 2018. And over a thousand of these lawsuits

involved web site violations. The story said

that the only winners are the attorneys!

In Nagaland, a region in India, deaf advocates

told the state officials they are no longer

to be regarded as second class citizens.

In Nova Scotia, a deaf couple, because of

serious domestic issues at home, lost custody

of their three children. Despite numerous

intervention efforts, abuses continued, and

the couple paid the price.

There was a story in a newspaper in Albuquerque, NM

about a deaf husband-wife team that is one of the

top realtors in the area.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

WHICH BACKGROUND IS BEST?

At schools for the deaf, at agencies serving the deaf,

and even at Gallaudet as we await who the new president

will be, our CEO’s have different backgrounds.

Some CEO’s have backgrounds in Deaf Education. Some

CEO’s are business people that know corporate management.

Some CEO’s are fund raisers.

Which CEO background is more important? There is no

perfect CEO, and at some schools, the screening committee

may like one CEO but not like another CEO. But at other

schools their preferences are different.

This is why we hope that whoever becomes the next

Gallaudet president will be “perfect” for us.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone!

CapTel shows word-for-word captions of everything a

caller says over the phone, letting you read everything

that they say – Like captions on TV â€“ for the phone!

Captions are provided by a free service, no monthly fees

or contracts required.

For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or

For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive

listening devices we offer, email:

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone â€“ See What Everyone

is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

ALMOST A DEAF CIGARETTE

Many years ago a deaf chemist worked for a big cigarette

company. He was analyzing the Virginia Slims cigarette and

he had a great idea – a new cigarette that tasted like a

bubble gum.

The chemist’s supervisor liked the idea and formed a

new research team to see if a “bubble gum-tasting cigarette”

could be successful.

Unfortunately for the deaf chemist, the bubble gum

cigarette was not successful because it would easily get

spoiled quickly on the market.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Holidays shopping madness has begun!

For us who are DeafBlind trying to do shopping

on-line is a difficult task.

It would be more fun for us to go out to stores

and feel the products!

I have a favor to ask of you, volunteer and bring

a DeafBlind friend shopping.

It will lighten our emotions and brighten our spirit!

I want to visit Santa!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest Sports:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please

click on mainstream on the right side of

http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of

mainstreamed athletes

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Attention:

the employment ads section:

All new jobs immediately posted