DeafDigest Gold – November 25, 2018
Gold Edition
http://deafdigest.com/ – updated every Monday
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 22nd year
Old Fogey
The Amazing Rockos
Top stories about the deaf:
Mozzeria, a deaf-owned pizzeria, was lauded by
a TV news station as one of the top pizza
places in the San Francisco area.
According to a newspaper story, 10,000 ADA
lawsuits were filed in the first six months
of 2018. And over a thousand of these lawsuits
involved web site violations. The story said
that the only winners are the attorneys!
In Nagaland, a region in India, deaf advocates
told the state officials they are no longer
to be regarded as second class citizens.
In Nova Scotia, a deaf couple, because of
serious domestic issues at home, lost custody
of their three children. Despite numerous
intervention efforts, abuses continued, and
the couple paid the price.
There was a story in a newspaper in Albuquerque, NM
about a deaf husband-wife team that is one of the
top realtors in the area.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
WHICH BACKGROUND IS BEST?
At schools for the deaf, at agencies serving the deaf,
and even at Gallaudet as we await who the new president
will be, our CEO’s have different backgrounds.
Some CEO’s have backgrounds in Deaf Education. Some
CEO’s are business people that know corporate management.
Some CEO’s are fund raisers.
Which CEO background is more important? There is no
perfect CEO, and at some schools, the screening committee
may like one CEO but not like another CEO. But at other
schools their preferences are different.
This is why we hope that whoever becomes the next
Gallaudet president will be “perfect” for us.
ALMOST A DEAF CIGARETTE
Many years ago a deaf chemist worked for a big cigarette
company. He was analyzing the Virginia Slims cigarette and
he had a great idea – a new cigarette that tasted like a
bubble gum.
The chemist’s supervisor liked the idea and formed a
new research team to see if a “bubble gum-tasting cigarette”
could be successful.
Unfortunately for the deaf chemist, the bubble gum
cigarette was not successful because it would easily get
spoiled quickly on the market.
Rene Pellerin's Corner:
Holidays shopping madness has begun!
For us who are DeafBlind trying to do shopping
on-line is a difficult task.
It would be more fun for us to go out to stores
and feel the products!
I have a favor to ask of you, volunteer and bring
a DeafBlind friend shopping.
It will lighten our emotions and brighten our spirit!
I want to visit Santa!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please
e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
click on mainstream on the right side of
http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of
mainstreamed athletes
