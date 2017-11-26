DeafDigest Gold – November 26, 2017
Old Fogey
Off-Hand
This week's ASL Videos in youtube:
Barry's collections of past articles (with today's update)
— deaf engineer in a big hotel
list of upcoming Deaf National Events
http://deafdigest.com/upcoming-national-deaf-events/
Sunday's Deaf Picture for your surprise
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-town-design/
Top stories about the deaf:
In Great Britain, because of price war, freelance
interpreters are losing out on interpreting
assignments, as service agencies, offering
lower rates, are getting most assignments.
Bottom line – quality of interpreting
is getting worse.
The Punjab government in India has set aside
nearly 70 jobs for the deaf and the disabled
in accordance with their deaf/disabled hiring
rules.
A hearing Hong Kong man abandoned his deaf son
in Singapore; he was broke and he felt the
deaf son would get better services in
Singapore. For that reason he may be
sentenced to time in prison. The deaf son
is currently being placed in deaf school
with court order to ensure his protection
and security.
Toyin Fasakin, who is deaf, is one of the candidates
for the Office of The Register of Wills in
Prince George’s County in Maryland. A newspaper
story said he is the county’s first deaf political
candidate. There was deaf man who served on a
town council in the county, but it was a town,
not a county, office.
A deaf man, of Edmonton, in Canada, was arrested
for posing as a police impersonator. He wanted
to be a police officer but was denied because of
his deafness, so turned to impersonation!
NEWSPAPER REPORTERS ALWAYS WRONG ABOUT HEARING LOSS
We often read in the newspapers such as “80 percent
hearing loss” or “50 percent hearing loss” etc.
This is not correct. No such a thing as a hearing
loss in percentages.
Hearing loss is measured in decibels, not in
percentages.
We almost never read in the newspapers “80dB
hearing loss” or “50dB hearing loss” etc.
DOUBLE LAUGH BY HEARING PEOPLE
What is Double Laugh by Hearing People? Happens
too often.
A hearing person would tell a joke. The hearing
people will laugh at it, and then look at the
deaf person to see if he laughs.
If the deaf person does not laugh, then the
hearing people laugh again (at the deaf person,
not at the hearing story teller)!
This is embarrassing and uncomfortable.
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
Recently I went to an optometrist for a yearly eye exam.
My wife accommodated me as an interpreter.
I went through all those tests and was given many verbal commands.
My wife used touch signals or haptic signals to give me the commands, such as read, left, right, up and down via my back.
This is a nicer way to provide cues than being poked on my face by the optometrist!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
