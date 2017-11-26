DeafDigest Gold – November 26, 2017

Gold Edition Barry Strassler, Editor

http://deafdigest.com – updated every Monday

America’s Unique Deaf Stories; subscription

at no cost to you

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 21st year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and

click on subscribe and follow the screen

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:

http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)

Employment ads web site is at:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Old Fogey

Off-Hand

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— deaf engineer in a big hotel http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

list of upcoming Deaf National Events

http://deafdigest.com/upcoming-national-deaf-events/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Sunday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-town-design/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

In Great Britain, because of price war, freelance

interpreters are losing out on interpreting

assignments, as service agencies, offering

lower rates, are getting most assignments.

Bottom line – quality of interpreting

is getting worse.

The Punjab government in India has set aside

nearly 70 jobs for the deaf and the disabled

in accordance with their deaf/disabled hiring

rules.

A hearing Hong Kong man abandoned his deaf son

in Singapore; he was broke and he felt the

deaf son would get better services in

Singapore. For that reason he may be

sentenced to time in prison. The deaf son

is currently being placed in deaf school

with court order to ensure his protection

and security.

Toyin Fasakin, who is deaf, is one of the candidates

for the Office of The Register of Wills in

Prince George’s County in Maryland. A newspaper

story said he is the county’s first deaf political

candidate. There was deaf man who served on a

town council in the county, but it was a town,

not a county, office.

A deaf man, of Edmonton, in Canada, was arrested

for posing as a police impersonator. He wanted

to be a police officer but was denied because of

his deafness, so turned to impersonation!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+- -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting

you read everything that they say. Like captions on TV – for the phone!

Captions are provided by a free service, no monthly fees or contracts

required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or

visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html . For more info about CapTel

or any of the many assistive listening devices we offer, email:

mailto:sales@weitbrecht.com

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

NEWSPAPER REPORTERS ALWAYS WRONG ABOUT HEARING LOSS

We often read in the newspapers such as “80 percent

hearing loss” or “50 percent hearing loss” etc.

This is not correct. No such a thing as a hearing

loss in percentages.

Hearing loss is measured in decibels, not in

percentages.

We almost never read in the newspapers “80dB

hearing loss” or “50dB hearing loss” etc.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates

Deaf Dentist; College Park. MD & Gaithersburg, MD

(near Washington, DC & Frederick, MD & also Metro Washington)

Complete Dental Services; assistants either know ASL or

are deaf

more information:

http://www.drrattner.com/our-team/meet-our-team/

to contact Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates:

http://www.drrattner.com/contact/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DOUBLE LAUGH BY HEARING PEOPLE

What is Double Laugh by Hearing People? Happens

too often.

A hearing person would tell a joke. The hearing

people will laugh at it, and then look at the

deaf person to see if he laughs.

If the deaf person does not laugh, then the

hearing people laugh again (at the deaf person,

not at the hearing story teller)!

This is embarrassing and uncomfortable.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Recently I went to an optometrist for a yearly eye exam.

My wife accommodated me as an interpreter.

I went through all those tests and was given many verbal commands.

My wife used touch signals or haptic signals to give me the commands, such as read, left, right, up and down via my back.

This is a nicer way to provide cues than being poked on my face by the optometrist!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates, please

email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

for Special Notes, please go to the bottom of this

section

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest Sports:

http://deafdigestsports.com/

you can subscribe; no cost

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please

e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

click on mainstream on the right side of

http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of

mainstreamed athletes

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Attention:

the employment ads section is at:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

All new jobs will be immediately posted in

that section