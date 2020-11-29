DeafDigest Gold – November 29, 2020

Old Fogey

Strange Signing

http://deafdigest.com/comics/fogeys-strange-signing/

This week's ASL Videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/owning-three-businesses/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deafnews/

Top stories about the deaf:

Toyota has installed a video communications line

to allow deaf customers to discuss matters with

a customer service representative.

………..

The Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind will be

opening a new campus – at Decatur. This school

has branch campuses scattered across the state.

……….

Sam Houston, not deaf, was a famous solder and

politician in Texas in the 19th century. There

was a story that the death of Deaf Smith upset

Houston so much that he had to take a month leave

of absence from his normal activities.

……….

A past CPA/Tax Attorney had this nightmare –

that he was discussing a complicated case on

the telephone with an IRS agent and could not

hear everything that was spoken. He started to

lose his hearing as a teenager and didn’t deal

with it until it was too late.

………………

A job coach gave this advice for deaf

people seeking jobs – to do homework, meaning

knowing which employers will hire the deaf

and which won’t, despite ADA rules!

BRAGGING ABOUT OWNING THREE BUSINESSES

There are a few deaf people that brag

about owning three (or more) businesses.

Have to be careful about what they say.

Do they own three full time businesses?

Or do they own three part time businesses,

that total income equals one full time job?

They won’t tell you the truth if you

ask them.

DEAF AGENCY DIRECTORS

Almost every city has a deaf service agency. Some

deaf service agency directors are hearing; some

deaf service agency directors are deaf.

Makes no difference if the director is hearing or

deaf.

What surprises DeafDigest is that some directors

“know nothing” about national deaf news that are

hot. They know a lot about home town deaf news that

are hot, but not about national hot deaf news.

It is important that all directors keep up

with national hot deaf news because it may

affect their own home town deaf programs.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deafnews/

