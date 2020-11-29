DeafDigest Gold – November 29, 2020
Gold Edition
http://deafdigest.com/ – updated every Monday
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Old Fogey
Strange Signing
http://deafdigest.com/comics/fogeys-strange-signing/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/tallwoman/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/starting-at-bottom/
This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/owning-three-businesses/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deafnews/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
Toyota has installed a video communications line
to allow deaf customers to discuss matters with
a customer service representative.
………..
The Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind will be
opening a new campus – at Decatur. This school
has branch campuses scattered across the state.
……….
Sam Houston, not deaf, was a famous solder and
politician in Texas in the 19th century. There
was a story that the death of Deaf Smith upset
Houston so much that he had to take a month leave
of absence from his normal activities.
……….
A past CPA/Tax Attorney had this nightmare –
that he was discussing a complicated case on
the telephone with an IRS agent and could not
hear everything that was spoken. He started to
lose his hearing as a teenager and didn’t deal
with it until it was too late.
………………
A job coach gave this advice for deaf
people seeking jobs – to do homework, meaning
knowing which employers will hire the deaf
and which won’t, despite ADA rules!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
BRAGGING ABOUT OWNING THREE BUSINESSES
There are a few deaf people that brag
about owning three (or more) businesses.
Have to be careful about what they say.
Do they own three full time businesses?
Or do they own three part time businesses,
that total income equals one full time job?
They won’t tell you the truth if you
ask them.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/owning-three-businesses/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows
word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting
you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!
Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or
contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130
V/TTY or visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html
For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DEAF AGENCY DIRECTORS
Almost every city has a deaf service agency. Some
deaf service agency directors are hearing; some
deaf service agency directors are deaf.
Makes no difference if the director is hearing or
deaf.
What surprises DeafDigest is that some directors
“know nothing” about national deaf news that are
hot. They know a lot about home town deaf news that
are hot, but not about national hot deaf news.
It is important that all directors keep up
with national hot deaf news because it may
affect their own home town deaf programs.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deafnews/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates:
mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale
https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e
If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest Sports:
http://deafdigestsports.com/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please
e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
click on mainstream on the right side of
http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of
mainstreamed athletes
Gallaudet Athletics online store
http://GallaudetBisonShop.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Attention:
the employment ads section:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
All new jobs immediately posted
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest
Copyright 2020 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-