DeafDigest Gold – November 3, 2019

Old Fogey

Signing in China Shop

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

Top stories about the deaf:

How do hearing people react when they encounter

a deaf person for the first time in their lives?

Shock? Fear? Anger? Whatever – Elin Schikler,

a just retired professor at Bergen Community College

(New Jersey) were featured in the What Would You Do?

hidden camera show – upon seeing a deaf person.

Her reaction and behavior was reviewed as

encouraging and positive.

Insurance rates for business owners in

St Augustine, Florida, has been high

in the past because of these floods.

This time, the rates have been lowered.

The newspaper featured Mackenzie Moore-Adams,

the deaf owner of her own Mighty Mutt Cuts,

a dog grooming business as the beneficiary

of these insurance rate cuts.

A Crypt was found on the campus of

Arkansas School for the Deaf. It has caused

much frenzy in the city. As a result the

school officials have asked people to stay

off the campus.

A newspaper in Nambia said that for the

whole nation, there are just five deaf

people that serve as teaching assistants

in deaf classrooms!

Ohio State American Sign Language program

encourages their students to go out and

practice their sign language in practical

situations. Many other sign language

programs don’t.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAF THAT HATE HEARING ASK HEARING FOR HELP!

It is sad that many deaf people hate the hearing.

But when deaf people need jobs or SSDI advice

or unemployment benefits advice, apartment rental

help, etc, who do they depend on?

The hearing person!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

This week’s ASL video in youtube

EATING AT A DINER

When hearing people go to a diner to eat, they often

sit on the counter.

When a group of deaf people enter a diner, they always

sit at a table, not at a counter.

Why? Because deaf people don’t like to move their

head and neck to chat with friends.

At the counter hearing people just use their ears

to chat!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

As you notice, the time “Falls back” one hour back in the

USA except Arizona.

That means it will get dark early in the evening.

For us who have Usher Syndrome, it’s a difficult time.

We cannot see in the dark and this makes it difficult to

travel independently.

Some individuals might have great skills using their white

canes to travel.

Some individuals are not skilled cane users or may not be ready

to accept their vision issues.

The best is to let us cope with our vision loss, but feel free

to offer assistance.

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

