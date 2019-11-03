DeafDigest Gold – November 3, 2019
Gold Edition
http://deafdigest.com/ – updated every Monday
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Old Fogey
Signing in China Shop
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
list of upcoming Deaf National Events
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
How do hearing people react when they encounter
a deaf person for the first time in their lives?
Shock? Fear? Anger? Whatever – Elin Schikler,
a just retired professor at Bergen Community College
(New Jersey) were featured in the What Would You Do?
hidden camera show – upon seeing a deaf person.
Her reaction and behavior was reviewed as
encouraging and positive.
Insurance rates for business owners in
St Augustine, Florida, has been high
in the past because of these floods.
This time, the rates have been lowered.
The newspaper featured Mackenzie Moore-Adams,
the deaf owner of her own Mighty Mutt Cuts,
a dog grooming business as the beneficiary
of these insurance rate cuts.
A Crypt was found on the campus of
Arkansas School for the Deaf. It has caused
much frenzy in the city. As a result the
school officials have asked people to stay
off the campus.
A newspaper in Nambia said that for the
whole nation, there are just five deaf
people that serve as teaching assistants
in deaf classrooms!
Ohio State American Sign Language program
encourages their students to go out and
practice their sign language in practical
situations. Many other sign language
programs don’t.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DEAF THAT HATE HEARING ASK HEARING FOR HELP!
It is sad that many deaf people hate the hearing.
But when deaf people need jobs or SSDI advice
or unemployment benefits advice, apartment rental
help, etc, who do they depend on?
The hearing person!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows
word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting
you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!
Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or
contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130
V/TTY or visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html
For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening devices
we offer, email: mailto:sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
EATING AT A DINER
When hearing people go to a diner to eat, they often
sit on the counter.
When a group of deaf people enter a diner, they always
sit at a table, not at a counter.
Why? Because deaf people don’t like to move their
head and neck to chat with friends.
At the counter hearing people just use their ears
to chat!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
As you notice, the time “Falls back” one hour back in the
USA except Arizona.
That means it will get dark early in the evening.
For us who have Usher Syndrome, it’s a difficult time.
We cannot see in the dark and this makes it difficult to
travel independently.
Some individuals might have great skills using their white
canes to travel.
Some individuals are not skilled cane users or may not be ready
to accept their vision issues.
The best is to let us cope with our vision loss, but feel free
to offer assistance.
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates:
mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest Sports:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please
e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
click on mainstream on the right side of
http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of
mainstreamed athletes
Gallaudet Athletics online store
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Attention:
the employment ads section:
All new jobs immediately posted