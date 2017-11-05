DeafDigest Gold – November 5, 2017
Gold Edition Barry Strassler, Editor
http://deafdigest.com – updated every Monday
America’s Unique Deaf Stories; subscription
at no cost to you
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 21st year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and
click on subscribe and follow the screen
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site is at:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Old Fogey
Snowmen
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— hotel gesture misunderstandings
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
list of upcoming Deaf National Events
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Sunday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
People of South Africa take their coffee seriously,
and so, with deaf baristas, there was a contest
to decide who was the best deaf South African
barista!
The estate of James Castle has filed a lawsuit against
authors that were planning to do a fictional
biography about him. Castle, who could not read or
write, has been widely acclaimed in the world of art
for making pieces out of scrap wood and paper. His
works have been displayed in museums in Madrid,
Philadelphia and elsewhere.
NTID has signed a working agreement with
De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde in the Philippines
to provide post-secondary educational services for
the deaf.
A survey in Scotland revealed that 85 percent of
young deaf people do not get the government
benefits they were entitled to according to law!
Finally for the deaf of Canada is a 24/7 relay
service, after years of delays and false starts.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows
word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone,
letting you read everything that they say.
Like captions on TV â€“ for the phone!
Captions are provided by a free relay service, no monthly fees or
contracts required.
For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or
For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening
devices we offer, email: mailto:sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone â€“ See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
SOME HEARING PEOPLE DON’T KNOW THEIR GENES
A hearing woman was surprised to have two
deaf daughters. She had no deaf members in
her family or in her husband’s family for
about 2 or 3 generations.
She was still puzzled about it, and
decided to research her family tree. She
went to libraries, archives and spoke with
very distant members of the family tree.
Her research went back to about ten
generations. She then discovered she had
several deaf members way back in the past.
How many people want to do heavy
family history research? Some do, but many
don’t.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates
Deaf Dentist; College Park. MD & Gaithersburg, MD
(near Washington, DC & Frederick, MD & also Metro Washington)
Complete Dental Services; assistants either know ASL or
are deaf
more information:
to contact Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
KICKING OUT THE DEAF GAMBLERS
Many Americans love to gamble. Many deaf people also
love to gamble. There are many deaf poker tournaments
everywhere.
For many years the annual national deaf basketball
tournament, run by American Athletic Association
of the Deaf (AAAD) attracted well known deaf
gamblers. They liked to place bets on their favorite
deaf teams.
Not any more. The AAAD is also no more, replaced
by USA Deaf Basketball Association (USADB). And the
USADB officers are strict. Anyone caught gambling
on tournament games will be kicked out of the gym!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
The clock turned back one hour while most of us
were sleeping.
It is not great news for us who have Usher Syndrome.
It gets dark in early evening and most of us cannot
see in the dark.
When we were younger, most of us did not use a white cane
during the summer.
Many people got confused. For example:
When I was living in the Boston area, I commuted via train.
In the morning, there was good day light, returning home
after work, it was dark.
That is when I used my white cane.
That is why my daily commute confused many people!
These dark evenings are longer so it is also a frustrating
time for many of us.
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates, please
email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
for Special Notes, please go to the bottom of this
section
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest Sports:
you can subscribe; no cost
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please
e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
click on mainstream on the right side of
http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of
mainstreamed athletes
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Attention:
the employment ads section is at:
All new jobs will be immediately posted in
that section