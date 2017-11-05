DeafDigest Gold – November 5, 2017

Gold Edition Barry Strassler, Editor

America’s Unique Deaf Stories; subscription

at no cost to you

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 21st year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and

click on subscribe and follow the screen

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:

Employment ads web site is at:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Old Fogey

Snowmen

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— hotel gesture misunderstandings

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

list of upcoming Deaf National Events

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Sunday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

People of South Africa take their coffee seriously,

and so, with deaf baristas, there was a contest

to decide who was the best deaf South African

barista!

The estate of James Castle has filed a lawsuit against

authors that were planning to do a fictional

biography about him. Castle, who could not read or

write, has been widely acclaimed in the world of art

for making pieces out of scrap wood and paper. His

works have been displayed in museums in Madrid,

Philadelphia and elsewhere.

NTID has signed a working agreement with

De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde in the Philippines

to provide post-secondary educational services for

the deaf.

A survey in Scotland revealed that 85 percent of

young deaf people do not get the government

benefits they were entitled to according to law!

Finally for the deaf of Canada is a 24/7 relay

service, after years of delays and false starts.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone,

letting you read everything that they say.

Like captions on TV â€“ for the phone!

Captions are provided by a free relay service, no monthly fees or

contracts required.

For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or

For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone â€“ See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

SOME HEARING PEOPLE DON’T KNOW THEIR GENES

A hearing woman was surprised to have two

deaf daughters. She had no deaf members in

her family or in her husband’s family for

about 2 or 3 generations.

She was still puzzled about it, and

decided to research her family tree. She

went to libraries, archives and spoke with

very distant members of the family tree.

Her research went back to about ten

generations. She then discovered she had

several deaf members way back in the past.

How many people want to do heavy

family history research? Some do, but many

don’t.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates

Deaf Dentist; College Park. MD & Gaithersburg, MD

(near Washington, DC & Frederick, MD & also Metro Washington)

Complete Dental Services; assistants either know ASL or

are deaf

more information:

to contact Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

KICKING OUT THE DEAF GAMBLERS

Many Americans love to gamble. Many deaf people also

love to gamble. There are many deaf poker tournaments

everywhere.

For many years the annual national deaf basketball

tournament, run by American Athletic Association

of the Deaf (AAAD) attracted well known deaf

gamblers. They liked to place bets on their favorite

deaf teams.

Not any more. The AAAD is also no more, replaced

by USA Deaf Basketball Association (USADB). And the

USADB officers are strict. Anyone caught gambling

on tournament games will be kicked out of the gym!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

The clock turned back one hour while most of us

were sleeping.

It is not great news for us who have Usher Syndrome.

It gets dark in early evening and most of us cannot

see in the dark.

When we were younger, most of us did not use a white cane

during the summer.

Many people got confused. For example:

When I was living in the Boston area, I commuted via train.

In the morning, there was good day light, returning home

after work, it was dark.

That is when I used my white cane.

That is why my daily commute confused many people!

These dark evenings are longer so it is also a frustrating

time for many of us.

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates, please

for Special Notes, please go to the bottom of this

section

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest Sports:

you can subscribe; no cost

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please

click on mainstream on the right side of

http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of

mainstreamed athletes

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Attention:

the employment ads section is at:

All new jobs will be immediately posted in

that section