DeafDigest Gold – November 8, 2020

Gold Edition

http://deafdigest.com/ – updated every Monday

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)

Employment ads web site:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Old Fogey

Visual Aphasia

http://deafdigest.com/comics/fogeys-visual-aphasia/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-guest-in-hotel/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/kicked-out-of-restaurant/

This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/thirteen-people/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/hotel/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

People never tire of reading about Beethoven

who was said to have composed his best music

after he became deaf. A Beethoven historian

said his best music took place because he

suffered so much. Really?

………..

Tracie Cascio Snow is the new president (CEO)

of Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind.

……….

Are Smart Watches for the deaf really

Smart Watches? There are already complaints

that app does not work or takes too long

to notify the deaf of noises around them.

……….

An activist said, in a newspaper story:

the Struggles of Voting While Deaf

………..

Princeton University continues to refuse to

certify ASL as an approved language requirement.

There was a big article in the campus newspaper

about this issue.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

13 PEOPLE AT A DEAF CLUB EVENT

In a small town, 13 people showed up at a

deaf club event.

The club officers were thrilled, saying

it is a big attendance.

But if it was in a big city, then 13

people showing up would be a big

disappointment!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/thirteen-people/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting

you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!

Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or

contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130

V/TTY or visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html

For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A DEAF BANQUET IN YEAR 1943

In 1943, a deaf organization hosted a banquet for

its members at a hotel conference room.

The hotel staff removed the carpeting for the banquet.

Why was the carpeting removed?

Because the hotel people knew that deaf people liked

to feel the vibrations with the music. With carpet,

vibrations are impossible.

Hotels won’t do it any more today!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/hotel/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates:

mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale

https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e

If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest Sports:

http://deafdigestsports.com/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please

e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

click on mainstream on the right side of

http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of

mainstreamed athletes

Gallaudet Athletics online store

http://GallaudetBisonShop.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Attention:

the employment ads section:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

All new jobs immediately posted

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest

Copyright 2020 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-