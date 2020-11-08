DeafDigest Gold – November 8, 2020
Gold Edition
Old Fogey
Visual Aphasia
Top stories about the deaf:
People never tire of reading about Beethoven
who was said to have composed his best music
after he became deaf. A Beethoven historian
said his best music took place because he
suffered so much. Really?
………..
Tracie Cascio Snow is the new president (CEO)
of Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind.
……….
Are Smart Watches for the deaf really
Smart Watches? There are already complaints
that app does not work or takes too long
to notify the deaf of noises around them.
……….
An activist said, in a newspaper story:
the Struggles of Voting While Deaf
………..
Princeton University continues to refuse to
certify ASL as an approved language requirement.
There was a big article in the campus newspaper
about this issue.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
13 PEOPLE AT A DEAF CLUB EVENT
In a small town, 13 people showed up at a
deaf club event.
The club officers were thrilled, saying
it is a big attendance.
But if it was in a big city, then 13
people showing up would be a big
disappointment!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A DEAF BANQUET IN YEAR 1943
In 1943, a deaf organization hosted a banquet for
its members at a hotel conference room.
The hotel staff removed the carpeting for the banquet.
Why was the carpeting removed?
Because the hotel people knew that deaf people liked
to feel the vibrations with the music. With carpet,
vibrations are impossible.
Hotels won’t do it any more today!
