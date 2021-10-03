DeafDigest Gold – October 03, 2021

DeafDigest Gold – October 3, 2021

Gold Edition http://deafdigest.com/

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 25th year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)

Employment ads web site:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Old Fogey

Robot interpreter

http://deafdigest.com/comics/old-fogeys-robot-interpreter/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/coda-not-same-as-coda/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/elected-deaf-officials/

This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/cheap-or-expensive-cart-or-interpreters-for-deaf/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-hairston-confusion/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

CONNECTING MADE EASY!

Whether it’s voice or text, WCI keeps you connected over the phone. From

TTYs to CapTel® Captioned Telephones, you can rely on WCI to provide the

technology you need to keep you in touch with the people you care about.

For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or visit

http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html

For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

Hard to believe is this newspaper

headline in India:

World Deaf and Dumb Day

Another newspaper did things right

by saying:

World Deaf Day

…………..

We have many different sign languages all over

the world. What sign language is considered to be

the newest?

Not quite that new as it was set up during the

eighties is the Nicaraguan Sign Language.

It was explained in a newspaper story. Prior

to the eighties, the deaf communicated via

body language with gestures as opposed to a

more formal sign language!

……….

Hey, Alexa, why next year?

DeafDigest editor is asking that question

with respect to Alexa announcement that

their new version will be deaf-friendly?

Their announcement said 2022. Why not

now – in 2021? It said the new Alexa

will trigger nearby flashing signalers.

The catch is that it must be set up

and programmed the right way. Can we

do the trick?

……………….

The West Virginia state superintendent of

Education and the State Board of Education

is taking control of West Virginia School

for the Deaf – and making drastic changes.

For good or for bad? Unfortunately, bad!

……………:….

“police departments implement training programs to

educate their officers only after a tragedy happens”

this was the comment made by an angry advocate

in a newspaper interview

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

CHEAP OR EXPENSIVE

Many states are broke; many school systems are

broke.

They have a hard time deciding – to hire cheap

interpreters or expensive interpreters. Also, to

hire cheap CART operators or expensive CART

operators.

A cheap interpreter and a cheap CART operator

may show low quality with many mistakes. An

expensive interpreter and an expensive CART

operator will show best quality with very

few errors.

What is the best choice? It is hard to

decide, but DeafDigest prefers expensive

interpreters and expensive CART operators

because of less errors.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/cheap-or-expensive-cart-or-interpreters-for-deaf/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

CONNECTING MADE EASY!

Whether it’s voice or text, WCI keeps you connected over the phone. From

TTYs to CapTel® Captioned Telephones, you can rely on WCI to provide the

technology you need to keep you in touch with the people you care about.

For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or visit

http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html

For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A BIG DEAF HAIRSTON CONFUSION

There are two deaf people with the same Hairston

name. The first one is Eugene Hairston, who was one

of the world’s best boxers in the late forties.

The second one is Ernest Hairston, whom for many

years, was the chief of the Captioned Films and Media

Services in US Department of Education. Both of them

are not related to each other.

Both are black – and there is so much confusion.

Some people thought Ernest was a boxer. Some people

thought Eugene worked with Captioned Films.

DeafDigest editor often had to make clarifications

when some deaf people confused both men!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-hairston-confusion/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates:

mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale

https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e

If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest Sports:

http://deafdigestsports.com/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please

e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

click on mainstream on the right side of

http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of

mainstreamed athletes

Gallaudet Athletics online store

http://GallaudetBisonShop.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Attention:

the employment ads section:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

All new jobs immediately posted

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest

Copyright 2021 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-