DeafDigest Gold – October 03, 2021

DeafDigest Gold – October 3, 2021
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 25th year
Top stories about the deaf:
Hard to believe is this newspaper
headline in India:
World Deaf and Dumb Day
Another newspaper did things right
by saying:
World Deaf Day
We have many different sign languages all over
the world. What sign language is considered to be
the newest?
Not quite that new as it was set up during the
eighties is the Nicaraguan Sign Language.
It was explained in a newspaper story. Prior
to the eighties, the deaf communicated via
body language with gestures as opposed to a
more formal sign language!
Hey, Alexa, why next year?
DeafDigest editor is asking that question
with respect to Alexa announcement that
their new version will be deaf-friendly?
Their announcement said 2022. Why not
now – in 2021? It said the new Alexa
will trigger nearby flashing signalers.
The catch is that it must be set up
and programmed the right way. Can we
do the trick?
The West Virginia state superintendent of
Education and the State Board of Education
is taking control of West Virginia School
for the Deaf – and making drastic changes.
For good or for bad? Unfortunately, bad!
“police departments implement training programs to
educate their officers only after a tragedy happens”
this was the comment made by an angry advocate
in a newspaper interview
This week’s ASL video in youtube
CHEAP OR EXPENSIVE
Many states are broke; many school systems are
broke.
They have a hard time deciding – to hire cheap
interpreters or expensive interpreters. Also, to
hire cheap CART operators or expensive CART
operators.
A cheap interpreter and a cheap CART operator
may show low quality with many mistakes. An
expensive interpreter and an expensive CART
operator will show best quality with very
few errors.
What is the best choice? It is hard to
decide, but DeafDigest prefers expensive
interpreters and expensive CART operators
because of less errors.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A BIG DEAF HAIRSTON CONFUSION
There are two deaf people with the same Hairston
name. The first one is Eugene Hairston, who was one
of the world’s best boxers in the late forties.
The second one is Ernest Hairston, whom for many
years, was the chief of the Captioned Films and Media
Services in US Department of Education. Both of them
are not related to each other.
Both are black – and there is so much confusion.
Some people thought Ernest was a boxer. Some people
thought Eugene worked with Captioned Films.
DeafDigest editor often had to make clarifications
when some deaf people confused both men!
