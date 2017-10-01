DeafDigest Gold – October 1, 2017

Top stories about the deaf:

Deaf people of Jamaica are demanding explanation from the government on why they are not able to get

drivers’ licenses. The government has repeatedly said they can get licenses, but it has become the

same old rhetoric.

The Swiss Federation for the Deaf has demanded

that all election literature and announcements

of parliamentary bills be available in sign

language online. Not sure if Switzerland has

one sign language or four different sign

languages because it is a multi-lingual

nation!

The South Dakota task force said that the South Dakota School for the Deaf campus should

stay as is unless offer far exceeds what

the current value is.

Deaf students at Thom Collegiate (Regina, Saskatchewan)

have set up an art exhibit at a local library

with a Deaf Forest theme, hoping the public

will realize what deaf people face every day.

Uber has developed new software in deaf drivers’

cars to teach hearing passengers how to use simple

sign language – such as thank you.

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone!

CapTel shows word-for-word captions of everything a

caller says over the phone, letting you read everything

that they say – Like captions on TV â€“ for the phone!

Captions are provided by a free service, no monthly

fees or contracts required.

For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or

visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html

For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive

listening devices we offer, email:

mailto:sales@weitbrecht.com

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone â€“ See What Everyone is Talking About!

A DEAF FRUSTRATION IN RESTAURANT

What is a big Deaf Frustration in a restaurant?

You agree to meet a deaf friend at a restaurant. You

arrive first before him, and you tell the waiter that

you are waiting for your friend.

The waiter does not understand you and gives you

a hard time. Even if you point to your watch and

tell him â€œ5 minutesâ€ the waiter still does not

understand you!

Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates

Deaf Dentist; College Park. MD & Gaithersburg, MD

(near Washington, DC & Frederick, MD & also Metro Washington)

Complete Dental Services; assistants either know ASL or

are deaf

more information:

http://www.drrattner.com/our-team/meet-our-team/

to contact Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates:

http://www.drrattner.com/contact/

A BOX MAKES PEACE BETWEEN DEAF AND HEARING EMPLOYEES

A deaf man and a hearing man did not get along in

a workplace office. They were always arguing over many

things.

The hearing man was rude. He would confront the deaf

man, pointing to the mistake deaf man made with paperwork.

And the hearing man would not listen when the deaf man

tried to explain that it was not an error.

Then there was peace. How? The boss set up two boxes

on top of a table in the office. One box was for the

deaf employee. The other box was for the hearing employee.

If they wish to communicate or to pass papers with

each other, they put these in the box.

No more face to face. Just box to box.

Peace!

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

I was working exhibiting for the DeafBlind Equipment Distribution Program at

an Expo.

It was a busy place in a hospital with many other vendors.

There were a mixture of attendees: medical staff, social services workers,

Deaf and hard of hearing people and so on.

I hired an interpreter to do tactile interpreting for the day.

When I did direct tactile ASL with a visitor, an interpreter will need to

stand by.

However, I experienced interpreters wondering off somewhere while I was

busy.

The result was that I often was left standing alone without support or

information about whether anyone had come to my table.

Some important details were missing in this situation.

Interpreters should use touch signals on my back or arm to let me know

she/he leaves my side.

That happened a little too much that day and left me feeling helpless!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com

— Deaf Job of the Day (each day new job announcement)

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-job-of-the-day/

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates, please

email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

for Special Notes, please go to the bottom of this

section

DeafDigest Sports:

http://deafdigestsports.com/

you can subscribe; no cost

if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please

e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

click on mainstream on the right side of

http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of

mainstreamed athletes

