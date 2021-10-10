DeafDigest Gold – October 10, 2021
Old Fogey
Sudden Deafness syndrome
Top stories about the deaf:
More old time silent films for the deaf?
The long-forgotten, long-lost “The First Degree”
silent movie was discovered in a Peoria, Illinois
storage closet. After some work to make these
digital updates, it will be shown in public.
In these days, the deaf probably loved silents
more than the hearing!
Activists are now asking this question:
Why isn’t sign language universal and mandatory to learn?
DeafDigest says people cannot be forced to learn a
language that they don’t want to learn!
What does hearing impairment mean?
A state educational agency said:
it is either permanent or fluctuating
permanent? Yes.
fluctuating, yes, but not that really too many
of such people. DeafDigest editor knows maybe
just a couple of acquaintances with this type
of fluctuating hearing impairment. In both
cases these individuals chose to stay with
the Deaf Community
most deaf-aware county?
This is what Cumbria, a county in United
Kingdom has become the goal of the Cumbria Deaf
Association to make their county the most
deaf-aware in the nation. Hope it all succeeds.
a sad comment in a newspaper interview.
The interviewee said:
I felt ashamed to have a deaf son
This week’s ASL video in youtube
THESE DEAF-WARNING TRAFFIC SIGNS
Many of us see these “Deaf Child” signs while
driving our cars.
Are there really deaf children around? In one
Maryland neighborhood, a “Deaf Child” sign was
posted when the deaf child was about 3 or 4 years
old. That was about 30 years ago.
This sign is still there even though the
“deaf child” grew up to become an adult, graduated
from Gallaudet, got married and moved out to a
different neighborhood!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A PERFECT SPEECH TRICK
Many deaf people cannot speak well. But many
hearing people think some of these deaf people can speak very well.
There is a trick. Some words are difficult to be pronounced; some
words are easily pronounced. The smart deaf person would communicate
with the hearing by only using words that are easy to pronounce,
and by avoiding hard to pronounce words.
Growing up in New York, DeafDigest editor graduated from Charles Evans
Hughes High School. It was hard to pronounce the high school name.
Luckily, the high school changed its name from Textile HS to Charles
Evans Hughes High School.
Many people knew about the old Textile HS, and it was much easier
to pronounce Textile than to pronounce Charles Evans Hughes.
This is the pronunciation trick that fooled hearing people.
