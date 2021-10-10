DeafDigest Gold – October 10, 2021

Old Fogey

Sudden Deafness syndrome

http://deafdigest.com/comics/fogey-sudden-deafness-syndrome/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

More old time silent films for the deaf?

The long-forgotten, long-lost “The First Degree”

silent movie was discovered in a Peoria, Illinois

storage closet. After some work to make these

digital updates, it will be shown in public.

In these days, the deaf probably loved silents

more than the hearing!

…………..

Activists are now asking this question:

Why isn’t sign language universal and mandatory to learn?

DeafDigest says people cannot be forced to learn a

language that they don’t want to learn!

……….

What does hearing impairment mean?

A state educational agency said:

it is either permanent or fluctuating

permanent? Yes.

fluctuating, yes, but not that really too many

of such people. DeafDigest editor knows maybe

just a couple of acquaintances with this type

of fluctuating hearing impairment. In both

cases these individuals chose to stay with

the Deaf Community

……………….

most deaf-aware county?

This is what Cumbria, a county in United

Kingdom has become the goal of the Cumbria Deaf

Association to make their county the most

deaf-aware in the nation. Hope it all succeeds.

……………:….

a sad comment in a newspaper interview.

The interviewee said:

I felt ashamed to have a deaf son

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

THESE DEAF-WARNING TRAFFIC SIGNS

Many of us see these “Deaf Child” signs while

driving our cars.

Are there really deaf children around? In one

Maryland neighborhood, a “Deaf Child” sign was

posted when the deaf child was about 3 or 4 years

old. That was about 30 years ago.

This sign is still there even though the

“deaf child” grew up to become an adult, graduated

from Gallaudet, got married and moved out to a

different neighborhood!

This week's ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/these-deaf-child-warning-traffic-signs/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A PERFECT SPEECH TRICK

Many deaf people cannot speak well. But many

hearing people think some of these deaf people can speak very well.

There is a trick. Some words are difficult to be pronounced; some

words are easily pronounced. The smart deaf person would communicate

with the hearing by only using words that are easy to pronounce,

and by avoiding hard to pronounce words.

Growing up in New York, DeafDigest editor graduated from Charles Evans

Hughes High School. It was hard to pronounce the high school name.

Luckily, the high school changed its name from Textile HS to Charles

Evans Hughes High School.

Many people knew about the old Textile HS, and it was much easier

to pronounce Textile than to pronounce Charles Evans Hughes.

This is the pronunciation trick that fooled hearing people.

This week's ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/speech-tricks-of-the-deaf/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

