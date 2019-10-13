DeafDigest Gold – October 13, 2019
Gold Edition
White House Press Room
This week's ASL Videos in youtube:
Top stories about the deaf:
In Tunis, the capital and the largest city of Tunisia,
there is a hair salon named Dove Salon. All of the
hairdressers are deaf. This business was opened
in 2006 by two underpaid deaf hairdressers; since
then they have hired more deaf hairdressers and
business is still booming.
A tech article described the old fashioned TTY
machine as text messaging!
It was said in a newspaper story that 75 percent
of deaf children in Nigeria do not know sign
language – until they go to school for the deaf.
Sainsbury, a supermarket chain in Great Britain,
is giving deaf shoppers a sunflower flag to
alert staff members that they may be in need
of assistance when trying to locate certain
products.
The British biotech Rinri Therapeutics is
working on a stem cell therapy which is
supposed to fix deafness.
FEELING SORRY FOR CODA SISTER
Two sisters, one deaf, one hearing, but fluent in ASL,
attended a big deaf convention. Both sisters look almost the
same but they are not twins.
The hearing sister does not know the Deaf Community, and
many deaf people, thinking she was deaf, came to her for a
chat. She was uncomfortable because she was shy and because
she did not know these people.
She did not enjoy the convention and wanted to go home!
STRONG DEAF SCHOOL ALUMNI ASSOCIATIONS AND WEAK ALUMNI ASSOCIATIONS
Some schools for the deaf have very strong alumni associations.
Some other schools for the deaf have these weak associations.
Look at two things. First, some school homecoming day football
games are very crowded. Other school homecoming days have low
attendance.
Second thing – some schools for the deaf that have closed
up have very strong alumni associations! Examples are
Nebraska School for the Deaf and the Crotched Mountain School
for the Deaf (New Hampshire) have strong alumni associations!
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
I previously mentioned there is new videophone software for DeafBlind
people.
We can make a phone call by using ASL and receive the response via text or
Braille.
Unfortunately, the software is not free. It also goes to a specific VRS
provider.
If we are eligible for the DeafBlind Equipment Distribution Program, we
can get it for free.
Non eligible DeafBlind people cannot and it is expensive.
What puzzles me is that the video relay service providers give out free
VPs to Deaf people.
So why are we DeafBlind people treated differently?
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
