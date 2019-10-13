DeafDigest Gold – October 13, 2019

Gold Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

Employment ads web site:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Old Fogey

White House Press Room

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

list of upcoming Deaf National Events

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

In Tunis, the capital and the largest city of Tunisia,

there is a hair salon named Dove Salon. All of the

hairdressers are deaf. This business was opened

in 2006 by two underpaid deaf hairdressers; since

then they have hired more deaf hairdressers and

business is still booming.

A tech article described the old fashioned TTY

machine as text messaging!

It was said in a newspaper story that 75 percent

of deaf children in Nigeria do not know sign

language – until they go to school for the deaf.

Sainsbury, a supermarket chain in Great Britain,

is giving deaf shoppers a sunflower flag to

alert staff members that they may be in need

of assistance when trying to locate certain

products.

The British biotech Rinri Therapeutics is

working on a stem cell therapy which is

supposed to fix deafness.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

FEELING SORRY FOR CODA SISTER

Two sisters, one deaf, one hearing, but fluent in ASL,

attended a big deaf convention. Both sisters look almost the

same but they are not twins.

The hearing sister does not know the Deaf Community, and

many deaf people, thinking she was deaf, came to her for a

chat. She was uncomfortable because she was shy and because

she did not know these people.

She did not enjoy the convention and wanted to go home!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting

you read everything that they say. Like captions on TV – for the phone!

Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or

contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130

For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening devices

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

STRONG DEAF SCHOOL ALUMNI ASSOCIATIONS AND WEAK ALUMNI ASSOCIATIONS

Some schools for the deaf have very strong alumni associations.

Some other schools for the deaf have these weak associations.

Look at two things. First, some school homecoming day football

games are very crowded. Other school homecoming days have low

attendance.

Second thing – some schools for the deaf that have closed

up have very strong alumni associations! Examples are

Nebraska School for the Deaf and the Crotched Mountain School

for the Deaf (New Hampshire) have strong alumni associations!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

I previously mentioned there is new videophone software for DeafBlind

people.

We can make a phone call by using ASL and receive the response via text or

Braille.

Unfortunately, the software is not free. It also goes to a specific VRS

provider.

If we are eligible for the DeafBlind Equipment Distribution Program, we

can get it for free.

Non eligible DeafBlind people cannot and it is expensive.

What puzzles me is that the video relay service providers give out free

VPs to Deaf people.

So why are we DeafBlind people treated differently?

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest Sports:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please

click on mainstream on the right side of

http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of

mainstreamed athletes

Gallaudet Athletics online store

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Attention:

the employment ads section:

All new jobs immediately posted