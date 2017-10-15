DeafDigest Gold – October 15, 2017

Gold Edition Barry Strassler, Editor

http://deafdigest.com – updated every Monday

America’s Unique Deaf Stories; subscription

at no cost to you

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 21st year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and

click on subscribe and follow the screen

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:

http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)

Employment ads web site is at:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Old Fogey

Phone Call

http://deafdigest.com/comics/fogeys-phone-call/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/nervous-hearing-clerk/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/abusive-deaf-passenger/

This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/paying-for-workshop-interpreters/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deafness-issues-newspaper-pullout-section/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— house hunting http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

list of upcoming Deaf National Events

http://deafdigest.com/upcoming-national-deaf-events/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Sunday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise

http://deafdigest.com/progressive-tv-model/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

“Deaf Art” has become the latest scam in Sussex,

a rural county in south east England. Scammers

knock door to door, trying to sell pieces of

art, claiming they are deaf and live in poverty.

Police is aware of it and is busy alerting

residents.

Halimah Yacob, the newly elected president of

Singapore, said she is committed to making

sure the deaf are still assured of their

rights and needs as first class citizens.

The deaf of the Philippines will be able to

watch closed captions on one TV network.

This was made possible in compliance with the

government edict that TV programs be captioned.

Eight universities in New York were slapped with lawsuits because their web sites were

inaccessible. Some of the involved universities

are Hofstra University, Fordham University, Manhattan College, and Long Island University.

A team of investigators from Medical Research Council

in Great Britain have identified 52 deaf-genes

that many deaf people carry.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+- -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone!

CapTel shows word-for-word captions of everything a

caller says over the phone, letting you read everything

that they say – Like captions on TV â€“ for the phone!

Captions are provided by a free service, no monthly

fees or contracts required.

For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or

visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html

For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive

listening devices we offer, email:

mailto:sales@weitbrecht.com

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone â€“ See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

PAYING FOR INTERPRETERS AT A WORKSHOP

A deaf person had to attend a workshop as part of his job

training. The issue was â€“ who should pay for the interpreter?

Should the employer pay for it or should the workshop host

pay for it.

The deaf person came up with an idea. He made a suggestion

that he attend the workshop free. And in turn the fee that would

have normally paid for the workshop would go to the interpreters.

The workshop host liked the suggestion, and everyone was

happy about it

This week’s ASL video in youtube

http://deafdigest.com/videos/paying-for-workshop-interpreters/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates

Deaf Dentist; College Park. MD & Gaithersburg, MD

(near Washington, DC & Frederick, MD & also Metro Washington)

Complete Dental Services; assistants either know ASL or

are deaf

more information:

http://www.drrattner.com/our-team/meet-our-team/

to contact Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates:

http://www.drrattner.com/contact/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAFNESS ISSUES NEWSPAPER PULLOUT SECTION

In USA many newspapers have special pullout sections. These

pullouts are all about special issues like religion, country, political party, health, food, travel, the football Super Bowl, etc.

Deafness issues in a paid pullout section? Never saw one in American

newspapers. But in Great Britain, there were a couple of deafness-related

pullout sections in the past.

Wish we had one in USA â€“ that would fairly cover deafness from A

to Z without showing bias.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deafness-issues-newspaper-pullout-section/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

White Cane Safety Day is on October 15. Below is the history

of how it started.

The National Federation of the Blind assembled on the 6th day of July,

1963 and called upon the governors of the fifty states to proclaim October

15 of each year as White Cane Safety Day in each of our fifty states.

On October 6, 1964, a joint resolution of the Congress, HR 753, was signed

into law authorizing the President of the United States to proclaim October

15 of each year as “White Cane Safety Day.”

This resolution said: “Resolved by the Senate and House of Representatives”,

that the President is hereby authorized to issue annually a proclamation

designating October 15 as White Cane Safety Day and calling upon the people

of the United States to observe such a day with appropriate ceremonies and

activities.’

This is an important reminder about the safety needs of us who are DeafBlind.

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

— Deaf Job of the Day (each day new job announcement)

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-job-of-the-day/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates, please

email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

for Special Notes, please go to the bottom of this

section

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest Sports:

http://deafdigestsports.com/

you can subscribe; no cost

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please

e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

click on mainstream on the right side of

http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of

mainstreamed athletes

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Attention:

the employment ads section is at:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

All new jobs will be immediately posted in

that section