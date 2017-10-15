DeafDigest Gold – October 15, 2017

Gold Edition Barry Strassler, Editor
Top stories about the deaf:
“Deaf Art” has become the latest scam in Sussex,
a rural county in south east England. Scammers
knock door to door, trying to sell pieces of
art, claiming they are deaf and live in poverty.
Police is aware of it and is busy alerting
residents.
Halimah Yacob, the newly elected president of
Singapore, said she is committed to making
sure the deaf are still assured of their
rights and needs as first class citizens.
The deaf of the Philippines will be able to
watch closed captions on one TV network.
This was made possible in compliance with the
government edict that TV programs be captioned.
Eight universities in New York were slapped with lawsuits because their web sites were
inaccessible. Some of the involved universities
are Hofstra University, Fordham University, Manhattan College, and Long Island University.
A team of investigators from Medical Research Council
in Great Britain have identified 52 deaf-genes
that many deaf people carry.

This week’s ASL video in youtube
PAYING FOR INTERPRETERS AT A WORKSHOP
A deaf person had to attend a workshop as part of his job
training. The issue was â€“ who should pay for the interpreter?
Should the employer pay for it or should the workshop host
pay for it.
The deaf person came up with an idea. He made a suggestion
that he attend the workshop free. And in turn the fee that would
have normally paid for the workshop would go to the interpreters.
The workshop host liked the suggestion, and everyone was
happy about it
DEAFNESS ISSUES NEWSPAPER PULLOUT SECTION
In USA many newspapers have special pullout sections. These
pullouts are all about special issues like religion, country, political party, health, food, travel, the football Super Bowl, etc.
Deafness issues in a paid pullout section? Never saw one in American
newspapers. But in Great Britain, there were a couple of deafness-related
pullout sections in the past.
Wish we had one in USA â€“ that would fairly cover deafness from A
to Z without showing bias.
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
White Cane Safety Day is on October 15. Below is the history
of how it started.
The National Federation of the Blind assembled on the 6th day of July,
1963 and called upon the governors of the fifty states to proclaim October
15 of each year as White Cane Safety Day in each of our fifty states.
On October 6, 1964, a joint resolution of the Congress, HR 753, was signed
into law authorizing the President of the United States to proclaim October
15 of each year as “White Cane Safety Day.”
This resolution said: “Resolved by the Senate and House of Representatives”,
that the President is hereby authorized to issue annually a proclamation
designating October 15 as White Cane Safety Day and calling upon the people
of the United States to observe such a day with appropriate ceremonies and
activities.’
This is an important reminder about the safety needs of us who are DeafBlind.
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
