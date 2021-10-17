DeafDigest Gold – October 17, 2021
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
Do Halloween costumes make fun of the deaf?
An insider said:
Yes, it does. Past films such as Star Wars,
Joker, Phantom of The Opera, The Witches
and Captain Hook make fun of the disabled,
and in some cases, the deaf!
…………..
Hey, where are the interpreters?
This what the angry deaf people of Australia
is screaming.
Dominic Perrottet, the premier of New South Wales
gave a speech at a press conference – and it was
not interpreted!
The deaf people are already making a big stink
out of it.
……….
Deaf people have complained about asking for
assistance only to find no one believes
them. As a result, they do not get help
that they need.
This is what one deaf activist said.
……………….
AirPods becoming a trend, replacing traditional
hearing aids? Apple is pushing for it. The
advantage is that it saves money by not requiring
purchase of batteries for the hearing aid.
……………….
Omnium Circus, which tours USA has a deaf clown
that uses ASL.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A SCARY INCIDENT
A deaf person lived with his hearing family members
in a house.
One morning, a stranger knocked on the door. A
hearing family member yelled “please open the door and
come in.”
The deaf person did not know that a family member
was yelling – and was surprised to see a stranger
come into the house.
Thinking the hearing person came in uninvited,
the deaf person threw him out of the house.
It was not realized until few hours later that
there was a big deaf-hearing misunderstanding.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
HEARING PERSON ANGRY OR NOT ANGRY?
A hearing person, listening to someone’s voice, will know
if the other hearing person is angry or not.
When a hearing person talks “rough” the deaf person may think
the hearing person is angry. Not always, there are many hearing
people that talk rough but are not really angry!
Often very hard to tell.
