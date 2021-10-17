DeafDigest Gold – October 17, 2021

Top stories about the deaf:

Do Halloween costumes make fun of the deaf?

An insider said:

Yes, it does. Past films such as Star Wars,

Joker, Phantom of The Opera, The Witches

and Captain Hook make fun of the disabled,

and in some cases, the deaf!

…………..

Hey, where are the interpreters?

This what the angry deaf people of Australia

is screaming.

Dominic Perrottet, the premier of New South Wales

gave a speech at a press conference – and it was

not interpreted!

The deaf people are already making a big stink

out of it.

……….

Deaf people have complained about asking for

assistance only to find no one believes

them. As a result, they do not get help

that they need.

This is what one deaf activist said.

……………….

AirPods becoming a trend, replacing traditional

hearing aids? Apple is pushing for it. The

advantage is that it saves money by not requiring

purchase of batteries for the hearing aid.

……………….

Omnium Circus, which tours USA has a deaf clown

that uses ASL.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A SCARY INCIDENT

A deaf person lived with his hearing family members

in a house.

One morning, a stranger knocked on the door. A

hearing family member yelled “please open the door and

come in.”

The deaf person did not know that a family member

was yelling – and was surprised to see a stranger

come into the house.

Thinking the hearing person came in uninvited,

the deaf person threw him out of the house.

It was not realized until few hours later that

there was a big deaf-hearing misunderstanding.

This week's ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/video-scaryincident/

This week’s ASL video in youtube

HEARING PERSON ANGRY OR NOT ANGRY?

A hearing person, listening to someone’s voice, will know

if the other hearing person is angry or not.

When a hearing person talks “rough” the deaf person may think

the hearing person is angry. Not always, there are many hearing

people that talk rough but are not really angry!

Often very hard to tell.

This week's ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-not-know-angry-voices/

