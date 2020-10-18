DeafDigest Gold – October 18, 2020

Gold Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

Employment ads web site:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Old Fogey

Zoo entertainment

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

While Deaf U continues to be controversial,

Nyle said:

There Is No One Right Way To Be Deaf

He is correct.

………..

Covid-19 has made it difficult for deaf patients

in the hospice. This is what one hospice doctor

said – even with interpreters.

……….

Gabriela Lena Frank, who is deaf, described as profound,

is a pianist. She has won one of the highest awards given

a musician – the Heinz Award.

……….

A police officer, on his way to work, witnessed an

automobile accident in front of him. He got out of

his car and ran to the assistance of one of the

victims. Upon realizing the victim was deaf, the

officer used sign language to communicate with him.

The officer knew sign language because his son

was deaf! It took place in Portland, Oregon where

anti-cop feelings are high.

……….

Riz Ahmed played a fake-deaf role in the movie –

Sound of Metal. Critics said his deaf-acting

and deaf-signing roles were stunning. This still

does not explain why not case the real-deaf actor

in the first place?

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

ORAL TEACHER KNOWING ASL!

Historians know that Grace Coolidge, wife of past

president Calvin Coolidge, taught at Clarke School for

the Deaf before she married him.

We all know that Clarke School teaches the oral

method, not ASL method.

Yet, some historians said that she used ASL

with her family at the White House because she

wanted her conversations to be secret from the

nosey people.

Is it possible that Grace secretly used ASL

in the Clarke classrooms? She knew she would be

fired if Clarke administration found out.

We will never know.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting

you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!

Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or

contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130

For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

BETTER TO ADMIT DEAFNESS THAN TO ADMIT DIABETES?

Paula Deen, hearing, is a famous hostess of her own

TV cooking shows. She just revealed to the world that

she has diabetes and that she hid it from public.

Many people are very angry at her – they think

she is a hypocrite for encouraging us to eat

“dangerous” food.

Many hearing people hide their hearing loss for

a long time – until they finally admit it. Are

people angry at them? No.

Angry at Paula? Yes. Not angry at a late-deafened

person? No.

Why? Good question!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale

If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest Sports:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please

click on mainstream on the right side of

http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of

mainstreamed athletes

Gallaudet Athletics online store

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Attention:

the employment ads section:

All new jobs immediately posted

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest

Copyright 2020 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-