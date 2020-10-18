DeafDigest Gold – October 18, 2020
Zoo entertainment
This week's ASL Videos in youtube:
Top stories about the deaf:
While Deaf U continues to be controversial,
Nyle said:
There Is No One Right Way To Be Deaf
He is correct.
Covid-19 has made it difficult for deaf patients
in the hospice. This is what one hospice doctor
said – even with interpreters.
Gabriela Lena Frank, who is deaf, described as profound,
is a pianist. She has won one of the highest awards given
a musician – the Heinz Award.
A police officer, on his way to work, witnessed an
automobile accident in front of him. He got out of
his car and ran to the assistance of one of the
victims. Upon realizing the victim was deaf, the
officer used sign language to communicate with him.
The officer knew sign language because his son
was deaf! It took place in Portland, Oregon where
anti-cop feelings are high.
Riz Ahmed played a fake-deaf role in the movie –
Sound of Metal. Critics said his deaf-acting
and deaf-signing roles were stunning. This still
does not explain why not case the real-deaf actor
in the first place?
This week’s ASL video in youtube
ORAL TEACHER KNOWING ASL!
Historians know that Grace Coolidge, wife of past
president Calvin Coolidge, taught at Clarke School for
the Deaf before she married him.
We all know that Clarke School teaches the oral
method, not ASL method.
Yet, some historians said that she used ASL
with her family at the White House because she
wanted her conversations to be secret from the
nosey people.
Is it possible that Grace secretly used ASL
in the Clarke classrooms? She knew she would be
fired if Clarke administration found out.
We will never know.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
BETTER TO ADMIT DEAFNESS THAN TO ADMIT DIABETES?
Paula Deen, hearing, is a famous hostess of her own
TV cooking shows. She just revealed to the world that
she has diabetes and that she hid it from public.
Many people are very angry at her – they think
she is a hypocrite for encouraging us to eat
“dangerous” food.
Many hearing people hide their hearing loss for
a long time – until they finally admit it. Are
people angry at them? No.
Angry at Paula? Yes. Not angry at a late-deafened
person? No.
Why? Good question!
