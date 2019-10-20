DeafDigest Gold – October 20, 2019
Gold Edition
Top stories about the deaf:
Victoria Garcia, who is deaf, was featured in a story
about her being the lead system engineer at
NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, AL.
The scientists at Oregon State University are saying
that Deafness-causing protein deficiency is causing
the brain to rewire itself.
Brandon Bailey was written up in a Boston
newspaper as the “Deaf Car Guy” because of
his love for vintage and antique cars.
Deaf fans of NFL football, visiting the
Hall of Fame Museum at Canton, Ohio, will be
able to enjoy captions. It was newly installed.
Odiisha (India) Police Stations will be getting
interpreters to help deaf people that seek
police assistance.
BUSIEST TASK AT DEAF SOCIAL SERVICE AGENCY
We have many deaf social service agencies in
USA. These agencies do “everything” – ASL classes,
interpreting services, hearing aid tests, job
referral services, counseling, etc.
What is the busiest task one deaf service
agency has to do?
It is advocacy – speaking to legislators,
lawyers, newspaper reporters, public speeches
on many deaf problems (child abuse, drugs,
alcoholism, crimes, suicide threats, etc.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A DIFFERENT JOB FOR A DEAF MAN
A deaf man in Canada has a different type of
job.
His job is to knock on doors of homes.
When hearing people open the doors, he gives
them papers to sign and to collect fees.
This is for people’s dog tag licenses!
He had a card with them that he shows to
hearing people to explain what it is.
In USA, most people pay for dog licenses
in vet’s offices, but it is different in
Canada.
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
below was posted late in 2018; you can read and compare!
New Year Resolutions:
Year 2018 is about to end we are preparing for a fresh start of 2019.
Many of us develop New Year’s resolutions.
The resolutions below are my wishes for 2019:
– That the American Association of the DeafBlind grows into a strong
advocacy organization.
– That Support Service Provider (SSP) services are established in
more states for DeafBlind consumers.
– That telecommunication accessibility is increased for DeafBlind
consumers.
– That employment opportunities are increased for individuals who
are DeafBlind.
– That there is stronger advocacy for a better quality education for
children who are DeafBlind.
These resolutions are what I, personally, would like to see happen in the
year 2019 and beyond!
Best wishes for the new year and hope for the best for individuals who are
DeafBlind all over the world!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
