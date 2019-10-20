DeafDigest Gold – October 20, 2019

Top stories about the deaf:

Victoria Garcia, who is deaf, was featured in a story

about her being the lead system engineer at

NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, AL.

The scientists at Oregon State University are saying

that Deafness-causing protein deficiency is causing

the brain to rewire itself.

Brandon Bailey was written up in a Boston

newspaper as the “Deaf Car Guy” because of

his love for vintage and antique cars.

Deaf fans of NFL football, visiting the

Hall of Fame Museum at Canton, Ohio, will be

able to enjoy captions. It was newly installed.

Odiisha (India) Police Stations will be getting

interpreters to help deaf people that seek

police assistance.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

BUSIEST TASK AT DEAF SOCIAL SERVICE AGENCY

We have many deaf social service agencies in

USA. These agencies do “everything” – ASL classes,

interpreting services, hearing aid tests, job

referral services, counseling, etc.

What is the busiest task one deaf service

agency has to do?

It is advocacy – speaking to legislators,

lawyers, newspaper reporters, public speeches

on many deaf problems (child abuse, drugs,

alcoholism, crimes, suicide threats, etc.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A DIFFERENT JOB FOR A DEAF MAN

A deaf man in Canada has a different type of

job.

His job is to knock on doors of homes.

When hearing people open the doors, he gives

them papers to sign and to collect fees.

This is for people’s dog tag licenses!

He had a card with them that he shows to

hearing people to explain what it is.

In USA, most people pay for dog licenses

in vet’s offices, but it is different in

Canada.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

below was posted late in 2018; you can read and compare!

New Year Resolutions:

Year 2018 is about to end we are preparing for a fresh start of 2019.

Many of us develop New Year’s resolutions.

The resolutions below are my wishes for 2019:

– That the American Association of the DeafBlind grows into a strong

advocacy organization.

– That Support Service Provider (SSP) services are established in

more states for DeafBlind consumers.

– That telecommunication accessibility is increased for DeafBlind

consumers.

– That employment opportunities are increased for individuals who

are DeafBlind.

– That there is stronger advocacy for a better quality education for

children who are DeafBlind.

These resolutions are what I, personally, would like to see happen in the

year 2019 and beyond!

Best wishes for the new year and hope for the best for individuals who are

DeafBlind all over the world!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

