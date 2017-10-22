DeafDigest Gold – October 22, 2017
Old Fogey
Lend an Ear
Top stories about the deaf:
The European Union is considering filing a lawsuit
against Bulgaria for not providing 112 Emergency
services text for the deaf.
AgBell is expanding worldwide, establishing the
Alexander Graham Bell International, to be
based in Madrid, Spain. It has helped that
the AgBell CEO Emilio Alonso-Mendoza speaks
Spanish fluently and has many contacts in Spain.
A safety consultant said that many cyclists,
whizzing by on the roads and even on the
streets, are unaware that there may be
many deaf pedestrians around. They cannot
hear warning shouts!
A deaf plumber has filed a lawsuit against
University of Pretoria in South Africa.
He was a contract employee for 11 years.
And when the university decided to elevate
contract employees to permanent employees,
he was left out. The university would
not provide the reasons for the plumber
being left out in the cold.
Past senator Tom Harkin gave a speech at
Iowa State University. He said that
his late brother Frank was resentful
on being called “deaf and dumb” saying
that while he is deaf he is not dumb!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
THESE THREATS ON ADA LAWSUITS
There are deaf people that accept discrimination.
There are also other deaf people that wonâ€™t accept
discrimination and always talk about filing these
ADA lawsuits.
Should we always file a lawsuit over every little,
every tiny, and every small ADA violation? Or should
we wait till there is a major, and big-time ADA
violation before filing a lawsuit?
DeafDigest editor is not an attorney, and it is
up to you â€“ but remember one thing â€“ the only people
that win with these ADA lawsuits are these hearing
attorneys!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A NIGHTMARE AT A HIGH SCHOOL MAINSTREAMED CLASS
This is a true story. This is not a joke. A deaf
student in a public high school mainstreamed program
has no speech skills.
Yet, a high school teacher forced him to stand up
in class and to speak out (with voice and without
interpreter) in a classroom discussion!
The stupid teacher immediately realized his mistake,
and told the deaf student he was excused from speaking!
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
Harvest time is when people are canning vegetables.
My Quebecois family does pickled beets which I love to eat!
I decided to do pickled beets for the first time.
I cut the beets and put them in the mason jars.
Now I needed to pour the liquid I boiled into the mason jars!
The ladle didn’t do the trick and no one was at home to assist me.
Do you know those gadgets we use to baste meats?
I used one to suck up the liquid mixture and squeeze it into the jars!
It was a bit messy since the sweet stuff I mixed with other goodies became
sticky!
Now those beets are soaking in the jars for a month or so.
Let’s hope my family will survive eating pickled beets when they are ready!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
