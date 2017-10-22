DeafDigest Gold – October 22, 2017

Top stories about the deaf:

The European Union is considering filing a lawsuit

against Bulgaria for not providing 112 Emergency

services text for the deaf.

AgBell is expanding worldwide, establishing the

Alexander Graham Bell International, to be

based in Madrid, Spain. It has helped that

the AgBell CEO Emilio Alonso-Mendoza speaks

Spanish fluently and has many contacts in Spain.

A safety consultant said that many cyclists,

whizzing by on the roads and even on the

streets, are unaware that there may be

many deaf pedestrians around. They cannot

hear warning shouts!

A deaf plumber has filed a lawsuit against

University of Pretoria in South Africa.

He was a contract employee for 11 years.

And when the university decided to elevate

contract employees to permanent employees,

he was left out. The university would

not provide the reasons for the plumber

being left out in the cold.

Past senator Tom Harkin gave a speech at

Iowa State University. He said that

his late brother Frank was resentful

on being called “deaf and dumb” saying

that while he is deaf he is not dumb!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

THESE THREATS ON ADA LAWSUITS

There are deaf people that accept discrimination.

There are also other deaf people that wonâ€™t accept

discrimination and always talk about filing these

ADA lawsuits.

Should we always file a lawsuit over every little,

every tiny, and every small ADA violation? Or should

we wait till there is a major, and big-time ADA

violation before filing a lawsuit?

DeafDigest editor is not an attorney, and it is

up to you â€“ but remember one thing â€“ the only people

that win with these ADA lawsuits are these hearing

attorneys!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A NIGHTMARE AT A HIGH SCHOOL MAINSTREAMED CLASS

This is a true story. This is not a joke. A deaf

student in a public high school mainstreamed program

has no speech skills.

Yet, a high school teacher forced him to stand up

in class and to speak out (with voice and without

interpreter) in a classroom discussion!

The stupid teacher immediately realized his mistake,

and told the deaf student he was excused from speaking!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Harvest time is when people are canning vegetables.

My Quebecois family does pickled beets which I love to eat!

I decided to do pickled beets for the first time.

I cut the beets and put them in the mason jars.

Now I needed to pour the liquid I boiled into the mason jars!

The ladle didn’t do the trick and no one was at home to assist me.

Do you know those gadgets we use to baste meats?

I used one to suck up the liquid mixture and squeeze it into the jars!

It was a bit messy since the sweet stuff I mixed with other goodies became

sticky!

Now those beets are soaking in the jars for a month or so.

Let’s hope my family will survive eating pickled beets when they are ready!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com

