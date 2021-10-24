DeafDigest Gold – October 24, 2021

DeafDigest Gold – October 17, 2021

Top stories about the deaf:

The offices with the government of Ireland are just

unaware that there is an Irish Sign Language Act.

As a result, the officials do nothing to push for

and to promote their national sign language.

What is reasonable accommodation? What is undue hardship?

Such phrases lead to confusion among employers and as

a result, they may not hire the deaf! Do they hire

ADA consultants?

Probably not!

Yossi Ben-Atar, an Israeli radio talk show host,

insulted deaf Knesset member Shirley Pinto, saying

she is dim-witted, cannot speak, stupid, etc.

As a result, the radio show office suspended him.

In Wales, an interpreter that really does not know

proper sign language, signed so badly that quickly

after the presentation, she was quickly fired.

A professor in a junior college in Ventura, California

was caught on video criticizing a deaf student

for not responding to his classroom questions.

Instead of being fired, he is still teaching!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

BOUNCERS IN BARS

Many bars have bouncers. They have two roles – not allow

underage kids to enter the bars; and to keep peace in the bar

when drunk people want to fight.

Have we had any deaf bouncers? There have been several

deaf bouncers – now and in the past. DeafDigest editor knows

of two deaf bouncers – one was a 285-lb former Gallaudet

football player; the other was the famous deaf fighter

Matt Hamill!

Deaf bouncers can do their job by using gestures.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

VIDEO INTERPRETER OR INTERPRETER IN PERSON?

Sometimes deaf people use video interpreters.

Sometimes deaf people use interpreters in person.

Why sometimes video and sometimes in person?

All depends.

With a video interpreter, a deaf person cannot

try to depend on him to help him with other things.

But with an in-person interpreter, some deaf people

are tempted to ask him to help him with other

things.

Both video and in-person interpreters are not

supposed to “help” the deaf person – just interpret

and nothing else!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/interpreter-for-deaf-video-or-in-person/

