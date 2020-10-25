DeafDigest Gold – October 25, 2020
Old Fogey
Alien Communication
Top stories about the deaf:
A short film about a deaf girl being bullied
was produced by a hearing student, who had
her own medical issues. That short film
won acclaim by critics.
Over 100 years ago, Lev Vygotsky was a
well known psychologist. He said, according
to a recent media posting, that a deaf child
will want to hear everything.
Public meetings to discuss a municipal government
budget discriminates against the deaf. This
is the accusation frm a deaf activist.
Sarah Glenn-Smith, the Learning Center For Deaf CEO,
has been appointed to serve on the state Commission
on the Status of Women.
Movies with little or no dialogue good or
bad for the deaf? There was media posting
that listed 10 Best Horror Movies With Little
To No Dialogue!
STARTING AT THE BOTTOM
Many of us know that Hotel Hassler, in Rome,
Italy, one of the world’s best hotels, is owned
by a deaf man, Roberto Wirth.
He grew up with just one goal – to own and to
operate a great hotel. He was willing to start
at the bottom.
For a short while he attended Gallaudet
University.
At Gallaudet, he had a part time job. And it
was a great experience for him – to learn how to
cook hamburgers – at McDonald’s!
A great journey – from McDonald’s to restaurants
and hotels all over the world before owning Hotel
Hassler.
Always important to start at the bottom. It
paid off for Roberto.
READ WHAT THEY SAY
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
VIBRATIONS AND THE DEAF
Evelyn Glennie is deaf and is the world’s best
musical percussionist.
Her trick is to take off her shoes while
performing on the stage.
She feels the vibrations much better without
her shoes!
