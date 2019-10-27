DeafDigest Gold – October 27, 2019
Gold Edition
http://deafdigest.com/ – updated every Monday
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Old Fogey
Pear
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
list of upcoming Deaf National Events
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
University of Nebraska has been awarded one million
dollars in grant money – goal is to make sure the
deaf youth people are getting the services they
are entitled to.
The Deaf Quiz Show, scheduled next week, at Harper
College (Illinois) has been cancelled. Reason?
Lack of interest!
Rebecca Capen, who is deaf, was written up in
a North Texas newspaper. She is a nurse with the
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center.
The Norfolk Deaf Childrens’ Society is a lucky
British agency. Michael and Sylvia Porter,
not deaf, collected old postcards as a hobby
and donated the proceeds of these sales to
the deaf agency. The proceeds were £122,000
in British pounds.
Texas Governor Abbott has declared October
as the month of Persons with Disabilities.
He is not deaf, but uses the wheelchair
to get around.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A TV COMMERCIAL THAT IS STRANGE
There was a TV commercial about Hand Kingdom.
What is Hand Kingdom? DeafDigest editor never
heard of it.
The web search really did not say too much
about it.
Is it about ASL called Hand Kingdom or is it
something else with the hearing?
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows
word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting
you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!
Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or
contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130
V/TTY or visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html
For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening devices
we offer, email: mailto:sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
RICH HEARING CONSULTANTS, POOR DEAF CONSULTANTS
Are hearing consultants rich and are deaf consultants
poor?
As an example, a hearing senator loses congressional
election, and is out of job. No worry. He becomes a
consultant and becomes a rich man with many consulting
contracts.
A deaf person loses a big job. He then becomes a
consultant. But will he become a rich man? No.
This is sad!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
Recently I was working in my backyard on a bright sunny day.
After I finished the chores, I came in the house.
I had to prepare dinner for the family.
I realized it was very difficult for me to see!
We who have Usher Syndrome have a hard time adjusting from bright lighting
outside to more moderate lighting inside.
It takes us a long time to adapt and utilize residual vision. I had to
use my other senses.
Let’s see if my family survives my cooking!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates:
mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest Sports:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please
e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
click on mainstream on the right side of
http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of
mainstreamed athletes
Gallaudet Athletics online store
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Attention:
the employment ads section:
All new jobs immediately posted