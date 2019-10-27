DeafDigest Gold – October 27, 2019

Gold Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

Employment ads web site:

Old Fogey

Pear

Last week's ASL Videos in youtube:

This week's ASL Videos in youtube:

list of upcoming Deaf National Events

Top stories about the deaf:

University of Nebraska has been awarded one million

dollars in grant money – goal is to make sure the

deaf youth people are getting the services they

are entitled to.

The Deaf Quiz Show, scheduled next week, at Harper

College (Illinois) has been cancelled. Reason?

Lack of interest!

Rebecca Capen, who is deaf, was written up in

a North Texas newspaper. She is a nurse with the

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center.

The Norfolk Deaf Childrens’ Society is a lucky

British agency. Michael and Sylvia Porter,

not deaf, collected old postcards as a hobby

and donated the proceeds of these sales to

the deaf agency. The proceeds were £122,000

in British pounds.

Texas Governor Abbott has declared October

as the month of Persons with Disabilities.

He is not deaf, but uses the wheelchair

to get around.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A TV COMMERCIAL THAT IS STRANGE

There was a TV commercial about Hand Kingdom.

What is Hand Kingdom? DeafDigest editor never

heard of it.

The web search really did not say too much

about it.

Is it about ASL called Hand Kingdom or is it

something else with the hearing?

This week's ASL video in youtube:

This week’s ASL video in youtube

RICH HEARING CONSULTANTS, POOR DEAF CONSULTANTS

Are hearing consultants rich and are deaf consultants

poor?

As an example, a hearing senator loses congressional

election, and is out of job. No worry. He becomes a

consultant and becomes a rich man with many consulting

contracts.

A deaf person loses a big job. He then becomes a

consultant. But will he become a rich man? No.

This is sad!

This week's ASL video in youtube:

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Recently I was working in my backyard on a bright sunny day.

After I finished the chores, I came in the house.

I had to prepare dinner for the family.

I realized it was very difficult for me to see!

We who have Usher Syndrome have a hard time adjusting from bright lighting

outside to more moderate lighting inside.

It takes us a long time to adapt and utilize residual vision. I had to

use my other senses.

Let’s see if my family survives my cooking!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

