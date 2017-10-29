DeafDigest Gold – October 29, 2017
This week's ASL videos in youtube:
Top stories about the deaf:
The Knoxville Center of the Deaf is celebrating
its 45th birthday. It is the premier service
agency serving the deaf in the metro Knoxville
area.
Nearly 2,000 deaf people were left out of the
voting registry during a recent election
in Liberia. Activists were not too happy about it.
The WA School for Deaf Children in Australia
closed 16 years ago. There is an effort right
now to have the school re-opened.
Michigan Lt. Gov. Brian Calley has signed
executive order to make the interpreter
certification procedures more efficient.
For the first time in Australian TV history
the ABC News is having signed interpreter
in Auslan sign language.
READ WHAT THEY SAY
This week’s ASL video in youtube
WHY DO MANY DEAF PEOPLE RETIRE FROM JOBS?
Many deaf people work for many years and then
retire?
Why do they retire? Because they want to relax
and enjoy life? Maybe. Because they can live
comfortably from their retirement pensions and
social security? Maybe.
But for many of them the #1 reason they retire
is that they’re fed up with their hearing bosses
picking on them!
A RECENT DEAF CONVENTION
A deaf convention took place recently. There were no
laptops, no paging devices, no computers. Many deaf people
spent time in the lobby chatting with each other.
No laptops, no paging devices, no computers? Are we talking
about 1940 or 1950?
No. The power was out at the hotel. So instead of using
computers, laptops and pagers, deaf people just chatted with
each other.
Which is better? 1950 without electronic devices, but
making face to face friends or 2010 with electronic devices
but not making face to face friends?
You decide!
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
Halloween is spooky fun! But for us who are DeafBlind maybe not?
There are events for children and adults to have a spooky evening of fun!
For me who is DeafBlind it can be challenging to tactily communicate with
a gorilla! (my grandson’s latest costume)
Trick or Treating around the neighborhood should be fun for the children.
I once chaperoned my children to trick or treating. They were very young.
They would use “short cuts” on the lawn with low flying tree branches!
The neighbors thought I was a Frankenstein with all the facial scars!
Have a safe Halloween and be careful when drinking the witch’s brew!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
