DeafDigest Gold – October 29, 2017

Old Fogey

Crash Interpreting Course

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

The Knoxville Center of the Deaf is celebrating

its 45th birthday. It is the premier service

agency serving the deaf in the metro Knoxville

area.

Nearly 2,000 deaf people were left out of the

voting registry during a recent election

in Liberia. Activists were not too happy about it.

The WA School for Deaf Children in Australia

closed 16 years ago. There is an effort right

now to have the school re-opened.

Michigan Lt. Gov. Brian Calley has signed

executive order to make the interpreter

certification procedures more efficient.

For the first time in Australian TV history

the ABC News is having signed interpreter

in Auslan sign language.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

WHY DO MANY DEAF PEOPLE RETIRE FROM JOBS?

Many deaf people work for many years and then

retire?

Why do they retire? Because they want to relax

and enjoy life? Maybe. Because they can live

comfortably from their retirement pensions and

social security? Maybe.

But for many of them the #1 reason they retire

is that they’re fed up with their hearing bosses

picking on them!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A RECENT DEAF CONVENTION

A deaf convention took place recently. There were no

laptops, no paging devices, no computers. Many deaf people

spent time in the lobby chatting with each other.

No laptops, no paging devices, no computers? Are we talking

about 1940 or 1950?

No. The power was out at the hotel. So instead of using

computers, laptops and pagers, deaf people just chatted with

each other.

Which is better? 1950 without electronic devices, but

making face to face friends or 2010 with electronic devices

but not making face to face friends?

You decide!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Halloween is spooky fun! But for us who are DeafBlind maybe not?

There are events for children and adults to have a spooky evening of fun!

For me who is DeafBlind it can be challenging to tactily communicate with

a gorilla! (my grandson’s latest costume)

Trick or Treating around the neighborhood should be fun for the children.

I once chaperoned my children to trick or treating. They were very young.

They would use “short cuts” on the lawn with low flying tree branches!

The neighbors thought I was a Frankenstein with all the facial scars!

Have a safe Halloween and be careful when drinking the witch’s brew!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

