DeafDigest Gold – October 31, 2021

CONNECTING MADE EASY!
Whether it’s voice or text, WCI keeps you connected over the phone. From
TTYs to CapTel® Captioned Telephones, you can rely on WCI to provide the
technology you need to keep you in touch with the people you care about.
For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or visit
http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html
For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
A deaf woman has quite a few hearing friends.
One of them invited her to go out with them
at a restaurant.
She declined, afraid of communication issues
in a group talk. Since then, she has agonized
over her decision, afraid that her hearing
friends would no longer invite her to go
out with them.
…………..
AstroAccess has been conducting space travel
tests for individuals that are either deaf or
disabled. One test for the deaf is a specially-
designed lighting systems.
……….
Kelly Lundell is a candidate for Cherokee, Iowa
school board of directors. She is the owner
of Keva Boutique in downtown Cherokee. She is
also deaf. Will she win? There are two open seats
and there are three candidates, meaning one
candidate is the odd person out.
……………….
Nyle DiMarco is writing an autobiography – only
that it is taking four years to complete this
task. The title is – Deaf Utopia: A Memoir and
a Love Letter to a Way of Life.
……………….
An ENT told a mother of a deaf son
that his hearing aid would be a waste
of money unless his grades improved!
This comment devastated the deaf
boy (at that time at the age of 10)
until he waited until he was 21 to
get around to getting his own hearing
aid!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A JOB-HUNTING FRUSTRATION
A deaf man, with a college degree in Computer Science,
was a frustrated job hunter.
At one computer firm, he took the exam and got a
perfect score with no errors.
He was introduced to the company Human Resources
person. That person knew sign language; he learned
signs as a former dormitory counselor at a residential
school for the deaf.
A deaf man with a perfect exam score and a Human
Resources man that knows ASL. This should be great
news for the deaf job hunter.
But the company did not offer him a job! This
deaf man later found a new job but it was not with
computers.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/perfectscore/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
BOYCE WILLIAMS WAS STOPPED
In the 1950’s and 1960’s, the most powerful deaf man in
USA was Boyce Williams.
He worked for the old Health, Education and Welfare
cabinet in the Federal government. He started the
National Theatre of the Deaf, the Registry of Interpreters
for the Deaf, Captioned Films for the Deaf, Sign Language
program at NAD, the National Leadership Training Program
at CSUN, NTID and others.
Suddenly, he lost his power. Why? Because his boss
was Mary E. Switzer. She had a lot of power and
allowed Boyce to follow his ideas. She retired,
and there was no one to work with Boyce.
As a result, we have not gotten too many new
programs for the deaf since 1970’s.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/boycewilliams/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale
https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e
If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu
