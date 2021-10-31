DeafDigest Gold – October 31, 2021

Gold Edition http://deafdigest.com/

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 25th year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)

Employment ads web site:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Old Fogey

Wrong Convention

http://deafdigest.com/comics/fogeys-wrong-convention/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-bar-bouncers/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/interpreter-for-deaf-video-or-in-person/

This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/perfectscore/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/boycewilliams/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

CONNECTING MADE EASY!

Whether it’s voice or text, WCI keeps you connected over the phone. From

TTYs to CapTel® Captioned Telephones, you can rely on WCI to provide the

technology you need to keep you in touch with the people you care about.

For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or visit

http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html

For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

A deaf woman has quite a few hearing friends.

One of them invited her to go out with them

at a restaurant.

She declined, afraid of communication issues

in a group talk. Since then, she has agonized

over her decision, afraid that her hearing

friends would no longer invite her to go

out with them.

…………..

AstroAccess has been conducting space travel

tests for individuals that are either deaf or

disabled. One test for the deaf is a specially-

designed lighting systems.

……….

Kelly Lundell is a candidate for Cherokee, Iowa

school board of directors. She is the owner

of Keva Boutique in downtown Cherokee. She is

also deaf. Will she win? There are two open seats

and there are three candidates, meaning one

candidate is the odd person out.

……………….

Nyle DiMarco is writing an autobiography – only

that it is taking four years to complete this

task. The title is – Deaf Utopia: A Memoir and

a Love Letter to a Way of Life.

……………….

An ENT told a mother of a deaf son

that his hearing aid would be a waste

of money unless his grades improved!

This comment devastated the deaf

boy (at that time at the age of 10)

until he waited until he was 21 to

get around to getting his own hearing

aid!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A JOB-HUNTING FRUSTRATION

A deaf man, with a college degree in Computer Science,

was a frustrated job hunter.

At one computer firm, he took the exam and got a

perfect score with no errors.

He was introduced to the company Human Resources

person. That person knew sign language; he learned

signs as a former dormitory counselor at a residential

school for the deaf.

A deaf man with a perfect exam score and a Human

Resources man that knows ASL. This should be great

news for the deaf job hunter.

But the company did not offer him a job! This

deaf man later found a new job but it was not with

computers.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/perfectscore/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

CONNECTING MADE EASY!

Whether it’s voice or text, WCI keeps you connected over the phone. From

TTYs to CapTel® Captioned Telephones, you can rely on WCI to provide the

technology you need to keep you in touch with the people you care about.

For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or visit

http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html

For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

BOYCE WILLIAMS WAS STOPPED

In the 1950’s and 1960’s, the most powerful deaf man in

USA was Boyce Williams.

He worked for the old Health, Education and Welfare

cabinet in the Federal government. He started the

National Theatre of the Deaf, the Registry of Interpreters

for the Deaf, Captioned Films for the Deaf, Sign Language

program at NAD, the National Leadership Training Program

at CSUN, NTID and others.

Suddenly, he lost his power. Why? Because his boss

was Mary E. Switzer. She had a lot of power and

allowed Boyce to follow his ideas. She retired,

and there was no one to work with Boyce.

As a result, we have not gotten too many new

programs for the deaf since 1970’s.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/boycewilliams/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates:

mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale

https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e

If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest Sports:

http://deafdigestsports.com/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please

e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

click on mainstream on the right side of

http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of

mainstreamed athletes

Gallaudet Athletics online store

http://GallaudetBisonShop.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Attention:

the employment ads section:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

All new jobs immediately posted

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest

Copyright 2021 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-