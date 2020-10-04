DeafDigest Gold – October 4, 2020
Old Fogey
Alibi Witness
Top stories about the deaf:
Actor Timothy Olyphant is not deaf, but he appears
on the TV series – Fargo, Season 4, playing the
role of U.S. Marshal Dick ‘Deaf’ Wickware.
Why the Deaf nickname?
………..
Dollar Tree Distribution, Inc. has been sued for
discriminating against a deaf job applicant.
U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission
is handling the case.
……….
Today’s census vs 1830’s & 1840’s census?
What is the difference? The 1830’s & 1840’s census
asked if there were people in the household that were
deaf, dumb, insane, and blind. Today’s census does
not ask these questions.
……….
Jadin Vereen, not deaf, is a human resource management
major at Francis Marion University in South Carolina.
Her main interest with that major is interesting –
using her ASL knowledge to help the workplace
more deaf-friendly!
……….
The presidential debate was lost on many deaf
viewers. This was the consensus.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
BADGE THAT SAYS DEAF
Some deaf people wear badges that say
this word DEAF.
They want to warn hearing people that
they must communicate with notes or by
easy gestures.
Worth it? Many deaf people prefer to
be invisible!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
TWO GROUPS OF PSYCHOLOGISTS OF THE DEAF
Psychologists always disagree on many
things. It is the same with psychologists
that work with the deaf.
One group of psychologists working with the
deaf would look on the deaf from a cultural
point of view. Another group of psychologists
that work with the deaf look on the deaf from
a medical and audiological point of view!
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
I wanted to watch the most recent presidential debate. Captions on TV
were not gonna work for me!
I explored some other alternatives for watching the debate live.
I found a way, I watched it online.
I used my ZoomText software to enlarge the screen and I
was able to fit the captioning within my monitor (22”) space.
A disadvantage was that I couldn’t see the faces of the two candidates.
At least I am educated and ready to VOTE!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
DeafDigest Sports:
