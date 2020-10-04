DeafDigest Gold – October 4, 2020

Top stories about the deaf:

Actor Timothy Olyphant is not deaf, but he appears

on the TV series – Fargo, Season 4, playing the

role of U.S. Marshal Dick ‘Deaf’ Wickware.

Why the Deaf nickname?

Dollar Tree Distribution, Inc. has been sued for

discriminating against a deaf job applicant.

U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

is handling the case.

Today’s census vs 1830’s & 1840’s census?

What is the difference? The 1830’s & 1840’s census

asked if there were people in the household that were

deaf, dumb, insane, and blind. Today’s census does

not ask these questions.

Jadin Vereen, not deaf, is a human resource management

major at Francis Marion University in South Carolina.

Her main interest with that major is interesting –

using her ASL knowledge to help the workplace

more deaf-friendly!

The presidential debate was lost on many deaf

viewers. This was the consensus.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

BADGE THAT SAYS DEAF

Some deaf people wear badges that say

this word DEAF.

They want to warn hearing people that

they must communicate with notes or by

easy gestures.

Worth it? Many deaf people prefer to

be invisible!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

TWO GROUPS OF PSYCHOLOGISTS OF THE DEAF

Psychologists always disagree on many

things. It is the same with psychologists

that work with the deaf.

One group of psychologists working with the

deaf would look on the deaf from a cultural

point of view. Another group of psychologists

that work with the deaf look on the deaf from

a medical and audiological point of view!

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

I wanted to watch the most recent presidential debate. Captions on TV

were not gonna work for me!

I explored some other alternatives for watching the debate live.

I found a way, I watched it online.

I used my ZoomText software to enlarge the screen and I

was able to fit the captioning within my monitor (22”) space.

A disadvantage was that I couldn’t see the faces of the two candidates.

At least I am educated and ready to VOTE!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

