DeafDigest Gold – October 6, 2019

Old Fogey

former Wall Street CEO

This week's ASL video in youtube

list of upcoming Deaf National Events

Top stories about the deaf:

Deaf social worker Patricia Canne was written up

in Rochester Democrat and Chronicle as the first

deaf social worker at the Strong Memorial Hospital.

The Arriva Rail London, part of the complex city-wide

railroad-subway network, is training its personnel

on how to accommodate deaf passengers.

Could a deaf person become a reliable courtroom

witness? This was a big issue in a courtroom in

the Philippines.

An international banker suggested that deaf people

be exempt from being charged fees for using ATM

machines to withdraw cash.

A British-made short film – Pardon, shows how

deaf students deal with their own deafness at

a mainstream program.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DO DEAF PEOPLE VOLUNTEER IN SMALL TOWNS?

There was a newspaper article about a small town needing

volunteers to advise on the town’s zoning laws (residential,

industrial, mixed-use, public parks, etc).

What if a deaf person volunteers and no other hearing person

volunteers?

Will the small town pay for interpreters? Many small towns

have tight budgets!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

ANGRY HEARING PEOPLE IN THE ELEVATOR

Happens all the time. A deaf person goes into the elevator with

hearing strangers. They do not know that he is deaf.

They tell him to please press floor 4 or floor 6, etc. The deaf

person doesn’t press the button. Hearing people get angry, thinking

the deaf person is lazy or is a snob.

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Many of us get news in several different ways.

Now with smartphones, we can subscribe to various news outlets and weather

alerts.

One of the biggest issues with these is there are too many graphics and

videos that are inaccessible to us.

A few news outlets will create a site just for us in text mode only to

read the news.

Here is one example from CNN, link below

Now you are up to date with the news!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

