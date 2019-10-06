DeafDigest Gold – October 6, 2019
Gold Edition
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year
Old Fogey
former Wall Street CEO
This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
Top stories about the deaf:
Deaf social worker Patricia Canne was written up
in Rochester Democrat and Chronicle as the first
deaf social worker at the Strong Memorial Hospital.
The Arriva Rail London, part of the complex city-wide
railroad-subway network, is training its personnel
on how to accommodate deaf passengers.
Could a deaf person become a reliable courtroom
witness? This was a big issue in a courtroom in
the Philippines.
An international banker suggested that deaf people
be exempt from being charged fees for using ATM
machines to withdraw cash.
A British-made short film – Pardon, shows how
deaf students deal with their own deafness at
a mainstream program.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DO DEAF PEOPLE VOLUNTEER IN SMALL TOWNS?
There was a newspaper article about a small town needing
volunteers to advise on the town’s zoning laws (residential,
industrial, mixed-use, public parks, etc).
What if a deaf person volunteers and no other hearing person
volunteers?
Will the small town pay for interpreters? Many small towns
have tight budgets!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
ANGRY HEARING PEOPLE IN THE ELEVATOR
Happens all the time. A deaf person goes into the elevator with
hearing strangers. They do not know that he is deaf.
They tell him to please press floor 4 or floor 6, etc. The deaf
person doesn’t press the button. Hearing people get angry, thinking
the deaf person is lazy or is a snob.
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
Many of us get news in several different ways.
Now with smartphones, we can subscribe to various news outlets and weather
alerts.
One of the biggest issues with these is there are too many graphics and
videos that are inaccessible to us.
A few news outlets will create a site just for us in text mode only to
read the news.
Here is one example from CNN, link below
https://lite.cnn.io/en [lite.cnn.io]
Now you are up to date with the news!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
