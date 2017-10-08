DeafDigest Gold – October 8, 2017

Top stories about the deaf:

Deaf Zimbabwe Trust executive director Barbara Nyangairi

said that deaf people have been denied basic rights

that all hearing people enjoy.

The government of Rhode Island is looking at how

it can best serve the younger deaf children.

In Pakistan, the government is considering revising

the 7.5 percent set-asides employment goal for

deaf and disabled job applicants, and to allow

them to compete directly against non-disabled

applicants. Not sure if this is good or bad!

In Hong Kong, the Communications Authority

announced that a major TV channel will have

sign language interpreter for it Cantonese news

broadcast.

911 text for emergency situations does

not exist in Minnesota. That was what one

newspaper said.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

NERVOUS ASL STUDENT AT A BAKERY

A deaf person went to a bakery to order

bread.

A clerk saw him and knew he was deaf.

She came over and asked him if he knew

sign language.

She was nervous because she was

unsure if the deaf person uses ASL or

is an oralist.

If he uses ASL she can use ASL with him

but if he is an oralist, she may possibly

not understand his oral speech!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

ABUSIVE DEAF AIRPLANE PASSENGER

Flying in an airplane can be stressful

for many passengers, both deaf and hearing.

One flight attendant remembers one

incident with a deaf passenger.

The deaf person asked for a pen.

The flight attendant loaned it to him.

The deaf person wrote insulting

comments about the flight attendant.

Fortunately for the deaf passenger,

the airline didn’t kick him out of the

plane!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Fifty years ago, the Federal Government, Rehabilitation Services

Administration (RSA) funded a DeafBlind training center.

RSA contracted with Helen Keller School for the Blind (HKSB). Don’t get

confused! This is a school for the blind who are blind and hearing!

HKSB established Helen Keller National Center (HKNC) in Sand Point NY. The

town is a wealthy community with a yacht club!

I have been told the employees of HKNC cannot afford to live there!

HKNC serves DeafBlind children and adults in many areas such as mobility

training, independent living skills, learning Braille, communication, etc.

HKNC also provides training to professionals on various topics such as

interpreting for the DeafBlind, Touch Signals, DeafBlind awareness and many

more.

This month HKNC celebrates 50 years of providing services to DeafBlind

individuals and professionals.

Happy Birthday, HKNC!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

