DeafDigest Gold – October 8, 2017

Old Fogey
Handicap
Last week's ASL Videos in youtube:
This week's ASL Videos in youtube:
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— deafness as disability or culture
list of upcoming Deaf National Events
Sunday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise
Top stories about the deaf:
Deaf Zimbabwe Trust executive director Barbara Nyangairi
said that deaf people have been denied basic rights
that all hearing people enjoy.
The government of Rhode Island is looking at how
it can best serve the younger deaf children.
In Pakistan, the government is considering revising
the 7.5 percent set-asides employment goal for
deaf and disabled job applicants, and to allow
them to compete directly against non-disabled
applicants. Not sure if this is good or bad!
In Hong Kong, the Communications Authority
announced that a major TV channel will have
sign language interpreter for it Cantonese news
broadcast.
911 text for emergency situations does
not exist in Minnesota. That was what one
newspaper said.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
NERVOUS ASL STUDENT AT A BAKERY
A deaf person went to a bakery to order
bread.
A clerk saw him and knew he was deaf.
She came over and asked him if he knew
sign language.
She was nervous because she was
unsure if the deaf person uses ASL or
is an oralist.
If he uses ASL she can use ASL with him
but if he is an oralist, she may possibly
not understand his oral speech!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
This week’s ASL video in youtube
ABUSIVE DEAF AIRPLANE PASSENGER
Flying in an airplane can be stressful
for many passengers, both deaf and hearing.
One flight attendant remembers one
incident with a deaf passenger.
The deaf person asked for a pen.
The flight attendant loaned it to him.
The deaf person wrote insulting
comments about the flight attendant.
Fortunately for the deaf passenger,
the airline didn’t kick him out of the
plane!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
Fifty years ago, the Federal Government, Rehabilitation Services
Administration (RSA) funded a DeafBlind training center.
RSA contracted with Helen Keller School for the Blind (HKSB). Don’t get
confused! This is a school for the blind who are blind and hearing!
HKSB established Helen Keller National Center (HKNC) in Sand Point NY. The
town is a wealthy community with a yacht club!
I have been told the employees of HKNC cannot afford to live there!
HKNC serves DeafBlind children and adults in many areas such as mobility
training, independent living skills, learning Braille, communication, etc.
HKNC also provides training to professionals on various topics such as
interpreting for the DeafBlind, Touch Signals, DeafBlind awareness and many
more.
This month HKNC celebrates 50 years of providing services to DeafBlind
individuals and professionals.
Happy Birthday, HKNC!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
— Deaf Job of the Day (each day new job announcement)
