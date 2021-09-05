DeafDigest Gold – September 05, 2021

DeafDigest Gold – September 5, 2021

Top stories about the deaf:

For a concert, it is important that the interpreter

needs to have a background in music, otherwise there

will be serious issues. This is what one interpreter

advocate said.

…………..

Irene Musuya, who is deaf, was written up in a

newspaper story in Uganda for riding on

her motorbike to offer her salon services

to clients in offices and homes.

……….

Starbucks green aprons or Starbucks black aprons?

Deaf baristas wear black aprons with Starbucks

spelled out in ASL, but hearing baristas that

know ASL can only wear a pin that says “I sign”

with their green aprons.

What is a color?

………………

There was a story of Johanna Lucht, saying she is

the first deaf engineer at NASA, and also said she

is the first deaf engineer to hold an active role

in a NASA control center during a crewed mission.

True? DeafDigest knows of two past deaf NASA

engineers. Also, it said she held an active

role (see above). What is active? Is it

an isolated, but important role where

her communications with other hearing

engineers were limited – or is it saying

she had an active role in communications with

these engineers?

……………….

Gerri Taker, who is deaf, was profiled in a

newspaper story as the owner of A Fit of

Perfection, a bridal and formal wear store

in Dayton, Ohio. She was praised for

being the unsung hero for brides across

the world!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

CRAZY FLYING LAWS IN EUROPE

A deaf man from France is a licensed airplane pilot. He is

not allowed to fly in France. French laws do not allow deaf

pilots in the country.

Yet, he is allowed to fly airplanes in other European

nations! He has to travel to another European nation

to fly an airplane.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/video-pilot/

note:

that was an old video. It is understood that laws in

France have changed to allow the deaf pilot to

fly over the French skies.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

IS ORAL INTERPRETING DEAD?

Is oral interpreting now old fashioned and now dead?

Many oral people get tired of reading the lips of oral

interpreters. Some of them “sneak” a look at ASL

interpreters and can follow their signs because of

easier lipreading.

And also, most oral people prefer CART instead of

lipreading.

This is why DeafDigest wonders if oral interpreting

is dead?

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/oralinterpreter/

