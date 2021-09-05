DeafDigest Gold – September 05, 2021

DeafDigest Gold – September 5, 2021
Top stories about the deaf:
For a concert, it is important that the interpreter
needs to have a background in music, otherwise there
will be serious issues. This is what one interpreter
advocate said.
…………..
Irene Musuya, who is deaf, was written up in a
newspaper story in Uganda for riding on
her motorbike to offer her salon services
to clients in offices and homes.
……….
Starbucks green aprons or Starbucks black aprons?
Deaf baristas wear black aprons with Starbucks
spelled out in ASL, but hearing baristas that
know ASL can only wear a pin that says “I sign”
with their green aprons.
What is a color?
………………
There was a story of Johanna Lucht, saying she is
the first deaf engineer at NASA, and also said she
is the first deaf engineer to hold an active role
in a NASA control center during a crewed mission.
True? DeafDigest knows of two past deaf NASA
engineers. Also, it said she held an active
role (see above). What is active? Is it
an isolated, but important role where
her communications with other hearing
engineers were limited – or is it saying
she had an active role in communications with
these engineers?
……………….
Gerri Taker, who is deaf, was profiled in a
newspaper story as the owner of A Fit of
Perfection, a bridal and formal wear store
in Dayton, Ohio. She was praised for
being the unsung hero for brides across
the world!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
CRAZY FLYING LAWS IN EUROPE
A deaf man from France is a licensed airplane pilot. He is
not allowed to fly in France. French laws do not allow deaf
pilots in the country.
Yet, he is allowed to fly airplanes in other European
nations! He has to travel to another European nation
to fly an airplane.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/video-pilot/
note:
that was an old video. It is understood that laws in
France have changed to allow the deaf pilot to
fly over the French skies.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
IS ORAL INTERPRETING DEAD?
Is oral interpreting now old fashioned and now dead?
Many oral people get tired of reading the lips of oral
interpreters. Some of them “sneak” a look at ASL
interpreters and can follow their signs because of
easier lipreading.
And also, most oral people prefer CART instead of
lipreading.
This is why DeafDigest wonders if oral interpreting
is dead?
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/oralinterpreter/
