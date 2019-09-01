DeafDigest Gold – September 1, 2019
Top stories about the deaf:
Israeli Labor leader Amir Peretz shaved off
his thick mustache. Reason? To allow the
deaf to lipread him better!
Deaf cybersecurity experts? Well, The
Center for Cybersecurity and Education is
developing a curriculum for the deaf
that are interested in this field.
Matthew Johnston has become the first deaf
British person to serve on the jury in
the court room.
Gallaudet University has lauded Apple’s
commitment towards accessibility and
inclusivity. The praise was posted on
a video for Apple CEO Tim Cook to view.
Marvel Fans have petitioned to have
The Eternals be open captioned for their
viewing enjoyment.
Many deaf people have their own business cards which advertise
their own part time businesses – such as computer repairs, painting,
handyman work, photography, etc.
One business card by a British deaf photographer is interesting. It asks
for hearing customers to call him on voice phone, but to wait for the
fifth ring to leave in a text message because there is no relay service.
Does it help? No – hearing people have no patience!
DeafDigest editor won’t name the ASL teacher
but he made a comment in his classroom.
He told his students in the ASL 101 class –
that only one of you in this room of about 20
students will find a job working with the deaf –
as teacher or as interpreter or as a voc rehab
counselor or as social worker.
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
Today is the first day of September. Summer is about to end.
For us who have Usher Syndrome, this can be a sad transition.
Daylight is getting shorter and shorter each day.
We cannot see in the dark like many people do.
Support your friends and neighbors!
Happy September….
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
