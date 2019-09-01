DeafDigest Gold – September 1, 2019

Gold Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year

Top stories about the deaf:

Israeli Labor leader Amir Peretz shaved off

his thick mustache. Reason? To allow the

deaf to lipread him better!

Deaf cybersecurity experts? Well, The

Center for Cybersecurity and Education is

developing a curriculum for the deaf

that are interested in this field.

Matthew Johnston has become the first deaf

British person to serve on the jury in

the court room.

Gallaudet University has lauded Apple’s

commitment towards accessibility and

inclusivity. The praise was posted on

a video for Apple CEO Tim Cook to view.

Marvel Fans have petitioned to have

The Eternals be open captioned for their

viewing enjoyment.

A DEAF BUSINESS CARD

Many deaf people have their own business cards which advertise

their own part time businesses – such as computer repairs, painting,

handyman work, photography, etc.

One business card by a British deaf photographer is interesting. It asks

for hearing customers to call him on voice phone, but to wait for the

fifth ring to leave in a text message because there is no relay service.

Does it help? No – hearing people have no patience!

A COMMENT BY ASL TEACHER

DeafDigest editor won’t name the ASL teacher

but he made a comment in his classroom.

He told his students in the ASL 101 class –

that only one of you in this room of about 20

students will find a job working with the deaf –

as teacher or as interpreter or as a voc rehab

counselor or as social worker.

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Today is the first day of September. Summer is about to end.

For us who have Usher Syndrome, this can be a sad transition.

Daylight is getting shorter and shorter each day.

We cannot see in the dark like many people do.

Support your friends and neighbors!

Happy September….

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

DeafDigest Sports:

