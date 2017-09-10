DeafDigest Gold - September 10, 2017 Gold Edition Barry Strassler, Editor http://deafdigest.com - updated every Monday America's Unique Deaf Stories; subscription at no cost to you Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 21st year -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+- subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and click on subscribe and follow the screen weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at: http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday) Employment ads web site is at: http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+- -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+- Old Fogey Dummy Hoy http://deafdigest.com/comics/fogeys-dummy-hoy/ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+- -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+- Last week's ASL Videos in youtube: http://deafdigest.com/videos/fakingdeafness/ http://deafdigest.com/videos/confusedwaiters/ This week's ASL Videos in youtube: http://deafdigest.com/videos/speech-tricks-of-the-deaf/ http://deafdigest.com/videos/video-mcdonalds/ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+- -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+- Barry's collections of past articles (with today's update) -- hard to fill deaf jobs http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+- -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+- list of upcoming Deaf National Events http://deafdigest.com/upcoming-national-deaf-events/ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+- -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+- Sunday's Deaf Picture for your surprise http://deafdigest.com/deaf-member-of-european-parliament/ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+- -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+- Top stories about the deaf: For the first time, the big Burning Man week in the Black Rock Desert in Nevada gave accommodations for the deaf in attendance. A deaf service agency in Surrey, Great Britain, is embarking on a campaign to urge all medical personnel to accommodate deaf patients on their communication needs. Are audiologist jobs being threatened because of the new law allowing over the counter hearing aids in pharmacies? Or are the future of audiologists bright according to a survey by the New York State Department of Labor? The shelters in Antigua and Barbuda are not deaf-friendly - meaning no interpreters. This was the comment made by the president of the Antigua and Barbuda Association for Persons with Disabilities, keeping in mind Hurricane Irma. David Eagleman, not deaf, is a professor at Stanford. He has come up with a vest that says could help the deaf to hear better. Another better mousetrap? -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+- -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+- READ WHAT THEY SAY Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! The smart deaf person would communicate with the hearing by only using words that are easy to pronounce, and by avoiding hard to pronounce words. Growing up in New York, DeafDigest editor graduated from Charles Evans Hughes High School. It was hard to pronounce the high school name. Luckily, the high school changed its name from Textile HS to Charles Evans Hughes High School. Many people knew about the old Textile HS, and it was much easier to pronounce Textile than to pronounce Charles Evans Hughes. This is the pronunciation trick that fooled hearing people. This week's ASL video in youtube http://deafdigest.com/videos/speech-tricks-of-the-deaf/ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+- -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+- Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates Deaf Dentist; College Park. Rene Pellerin's Corner:

Packing for my travels requires being very organized! My wife is not coming with me this time! My wife set up matching clothes for each day. I arranged everything in the suitcase to be sure it all stayed organized. One issue I encountered in the past was that the airport TSA went through my suitcase. That could mismatch my wardrobe! Drat! 