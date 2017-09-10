Deafdigest » Newsletter Gold, Newsletters

DeafDigest Gold – September 10, 2017 

DeafDigest Gold - September 10, 2017
 
Gold Edition Barry Strassler, Editor
http://deafdigest.com - updated every Monday

America's Unique Deaf Stories; subscription
at no cost to you

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 21st year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and
click on subscribe and follow the screen

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)

Employment ads web site is at:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Old Fogey

Dummy Hoy

http://deafdigest.com/comics/fogeys-dummy-hoy/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week's ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/fakingdeafness/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/confusedwaiters/

This week's ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/speech-tricks-of-the-deaf/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/video-mcdonalds/ 

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Barry's collections of past articles (with today's update)
-- hard to fill deaf jobs
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

list of upcoming Deaf National Events

http://deafdigest.com/upcoming-national-deaf-events/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Sunday's Deaf Picture for your surprise
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-member-of-european-parliament/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

For the first time, the big Burning Man week in
the Black Rock Desert in Nevada gave
accommodations for the deaf in attendance.

A deaf service agency in Surrey, Great
Britain, is embarking on a campaign
to urge all medical personnel to 
accommodate deaf patients on their
communication needs.

Are audiologist jobs being threatened because
of the new law allowing over the counter hearing
aids in pharmacies?  Or are the future of
audiologists bright according to a survey
by the New York State Department of Labor?

The shelters in Antigua and Barbuda are
not deaf-friendly - meaning no interpreters.
This was the comment made by the president
of the Antigua and Barbuda Association for 
Persons with Disabilities, keeping in mind
Hurricane Irma.

David Eagleman, not deaf, is a professor at
Stanford. He has come up with a vest that
says could help the deaf to hear better.
Another better mousetrap?

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows
word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting
you read everything that they say - Like captions on TV – for the phone!

Captions are provided by a free service, no monthly fees or contracts
required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or
visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html .  For more info about CapTel
or any of the many assistive listening devices we offer, email:
mailto:sales@weitbrecht.com

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week's ASL video in youtube

A PERFECT SPEECH TRICK 
Many deaf people cannot speak well. But many 
hearing people think some of these deaf people can speak very well. 

There is a trick. Some words are difficult to be pronounced; some 
words are easily pronounced. The smart deaf person would communicate 
with the hearing by only using words that are easy to pronounce, 
and by avoiding hard to pronounce words. 

Growing up in New York, DeafDigest editor graduated from Charles Evans 
Hughes High School. It was hard to pronounce the high school name. 
Luckily, the high school changed its name from Textile HS to Charles 
Evans Hughes High School. 

Many people knew about the old Textile HS, and it was much easier 
to pronounce Textile than to pronounce Charles Evans Hughes. 

This is the pronunciation trick that fooled hearing people.

This week's ASL video in youtube
http://deafdigest.com/videos/speech-tricks-of-the-deaf/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates
Deaf Dentist; College Park. MD & Gaithersburg, MD
(near Washington, DC & Frederick, MD & also Metro Washington)

Complete Dental Services; assistants either know ASL or
are deaf

more information:
http://www.drrattner.com/our-team/meet-our-team/

to contact Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates:
http://www.drrattner.com/contact/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week's ASL video in youtube

MENU FOR DEAF AT MCDONALD'S 
This is a true story. 

A deaf person drove past a McDonald's place and saw 
the sign that said "special menus for the deaf." 

Curious, he drove to the window counter and asked for the deaf menu. 

The woman behind the counter gave him a Braille menu 
for the blind! 

Seems McDonald's gives Braille menus to blind drivers 
at the window counter?

This week's ASL video in youtube
http://deafdigest.com/videos/video-mcdonalds/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Rene Pellerin's Corner:


Packing for my travels requires being very organized!

My wife is not coming with me this time!

My wife set up matching clothes for each day.

I arranged everything in the suitcase to be sure it 
all stayed organized.

One issue I encountered in the past was that the airport TSA 
went through my suitcase.

That could mismatch my wardrobe!  

Drat!








Rene's show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates, please
email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

for Special Notes, please go to the bottom of this
section


-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest Sports:

http://deafdigestsports.com/

you can subscribe; no cost

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please
e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

click on mainstream on the right side of
http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of
mainstreamed athletes

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Attention:

the employment ads section is at:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

All new jobs will be immediately posted in
that section

Leave a Reply