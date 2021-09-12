DeafDigest Gold – September 12, 2021

POSITION OPENINGS

* DEAFWIRE news writer (international)

* REGIONAL REPORTER – in one of 6 world regions, right now seeking for

Oceania.

* NEWS WRITER – DeafDots (Canada)

* COMMUNICATIONS COORDINATOR (Canada)

Positions above are both paid and volunteer positions.

We also consider work experience and student opportunities.

Paid opportunities are independent contract work done remotely.

Signed vlog – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CLwyiChDet0

[www.youtube.com]

View Opportunities list and to submit online application

– https://h3world.tv/opportunities/ [h3world.tv]

Top stories about the deaf:

Nakia Smith, who is deaf, has been honored by GAP

as one of the representatives of diverse groups in

USA.

Frontier Airlines haa kicked a deaf passenger out of

the plane, saying she “refused” to obey the instructions

of these masked flight attendants. To date, Frontier

has not issued an apology for this gross misunderstanding.

A patient was told if he was not implanted, he would

be deaf in five years.

A vague advice! So open to wide interpretation.

California legislators are arguing – issue is to

increase taxes to fund deaf relay and deaf devices

or to stay the taxes as is.

NBC Universal has sold 30-second ads for

the next Super Bowl for just $6.5 million,

breaking the record. This begs the next

question, will the sponsors pay for captions

on their record-breaking ads? Most probably will

but there is always a stubborn few that won’t,

saying captioning costs are too expensive. Just

a few hundred dollars!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

INTERPRETERS AT DOCTOR’S OFFICES

More and more doctors agree that interpreters are

important with deaf patients during medical

appointments.

The big issue is – who pays for interpreters?

Doctors do not want to pay for interpreters. Insurance

companies do not want to pay for interpreters.

This is the big issue today.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/medicalinterpreters/

note:

this is an old video. ADA does not require deaf

patients to pay for provided interpreters. More

doctors go to VRI to avoid paying a penny for

interpreters, and this is another issue – as many

deaf patients hate VRI

This week’s ASL video in youtube

ART ABOUT DEAF OR ART ABOUT HEARING

We have many deaf artists. But are they doing

Deaf Art or Hearing Art?

Hearing art lovers may not understand Deaf

Art but they do understand Hearing Art. This

may be the reason why Deaf Artists do hearing

Art instead of Deaf Art.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-art-hearing-art/

