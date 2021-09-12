DeafDigest Gold – September 12, 2021
POSITION OPENINGS
Top stories about the deaf:
Nakia Smith, who is deaf, has been honored by GAP
as one of the representatives of diverse groups in
USA.
…………..
Frontier Airlines haa kicked a deaf passenger out of
the plane, saying she “refused” to obey the instructions
of these masked flight attendants. To date, Frontier
has not issued an apology for this gross misunderstanding.
……….
A patient was told if he was not implanted, he would
be deaf in five years.
A vague advice! So open to wide interpretation.
………………
California legislators are arguing – issue is to
increase taxes to fund deaf relay and deaf devices
or to stay the taxes as is.
……………….
NBC Universal has sold 30-second ads for
the next Super Bowl for just $6.5 million,
breaking the record. This begs the next
question, will the sponsors pay for captions
on their record-breaking ads? Most probably will
but there is always a stubborn few that won’t,
saying captioning costs are too expensive. Just
a few hundred dollars!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
INTERPRETERS AT DOCTOR’S OFFICES
More and more doctors agree that interpreters are
important with deaf patients during medical
appointments.
The big issue is – who pays for interpreters?
Doctors do not want to pay for interpreters. Insurance
companies do not want to pay for interpreters.
This is the big issue today.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/medicalinterpreters/
note:
this is an old video. ADA does not require deaf
patients to pay for provided interpreters. More
doctors go to VRI to avoid paying a penny for
interpreters, and this is another issue – as many
deaf patients hate VRI
This week’s ASL video in youtube
ART ABOUT DEAF OR ART ABOUT HEARING
We have many deaf artists. But are they doing
Deaf Art or Hearing Art?
Hearing art lovers may not understand Deaf
Art but they do understand Hearing Art. This
may be the reason why Deaf Artists do hearing
Art instead of Deaf Art.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-art-hearing-art/
