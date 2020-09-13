DeafDigest Gold – September 13, 2020

Old Fogey

Reason not to be oral

Last week's ASL Videos in youtube:

This week's ASL Videos in youtube:

Top stories about the deaf:

A hearing basketball team lost a game to a

deaf basketball team. Said a hearing player:

they had better communication than us, what could I say!

Buzz words (or buzz phrases) come and go. The latest one is:

deafness is a disability but not inability

A headline on deaf actress Shoshannah Stern was

this:

She Turned Down An Audition To Play A Patient On Grey’s Anatomy.

A Decade Later, She’s Finally On The Show—As Its First Deaf Doctor.

The first responder and the deaf, in need of assistance.

The first responder would normally ask R U OK?. These

responders may possibly not know that the person

seeking assistance is deaf. Several things may happen –

that the deaf person may tell the responder he is ok, not

wanting to go through the communication hassles

that the first responder may struggle with communications,

not realizing the person is deaf

that the first responder may delay assistance, waiting

for an interpreter.

These scenarios are scary

The National Theatre of the Deaf, the long time

mainstay in Connecticut, will be moving to

Washington, DC. In the past Hughes Memorial

Theater, based on the Gallaudet campus but

not part of Gallaudet, was a popular theater

in the metro DC area. It was an all-ASL theatre

where as NTD is not. We shall see what happens.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

ABUSIVE DEAF EMAIL MESSAGES

From time to time DeafDigest editor receives abusive

email messages from a few deaf people.

DeafDigest editor has noticed one thing – that these few

deaf people have serious problems with their life – in trouble

with law, problems making friends, problems with their spouses,

problems with their jobs, etc, etc.

Do happy deaf people send abusive emails? Or is it unhappy

deaf people that send abusive emails?

Don’t know – it is a good question!

This week's ASL video in youtube:

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A COMMON ARGUMENT AT POST OFFICE MANY YEARS AGO

Years ago many deaf families watched

Captioned Movies at home with their 16mm

projectors.

The post office delivered these films to

their homes. They had to go back to the post

office to return these films.

It was always same old story – arguing with

the confused post office clerks – some thought

postage was free; some thought postage was

library rate; some thought postage was regular

rate!

This week's ASL video in youtube:

Rene Pellerin's Corner:

Breakfast

I was frying eggs for breakfast.

I always use plenty of pepper on my eggs.

It just happened that my pepper mill was out of pepper corn!

So, I use already ground pepper in a can from McCormick.

I flipped one side open and it poured!

Oh, what a hot spicy breakfast I had!

Lesson learned! I need to feel the top before shaking!

Coffee refill coming up!

Rene's show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

