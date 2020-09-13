DeafDigest Gold – September 13, 2020
Gold Edition
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year
Old Fogey
Reason not to be oral
This week's ASL Videos in youtube:
Top stories about the deaf:
A hearing basketball team lost a game to a
deaf basketball team. Said a hearing player:
they had better communication than us, what could I say!
Buzz words (or buzz phrases) come and go. The latest one is:
deafness is a disability but not inability
A headline on deaf actress Shoshannah Stern was
this:
She Turned Down An Audition To Play A Patient On Grey’s Anatomy.
A Decade Later, She’s Finally On The Show—As Its First Deaf Doctor.
The first responder and the deaf, in need of assistance.
The first responder would normally ask R U OK?. These
responders may possibly not know that the person
seeking assistance is deaf. Several things may happen –
that the deaf person may tell the responder he is ok, not
wanting to go through the communication hassles
that the first responder may struggle with communications,
not realizing the person is deaf
that the first responder may delay assistance, waiting
for an interpreter.
These scenarios are scary
The National Theatre of the Deaf, the long time
mainstay in Connecticut, will be moving to
Washington, DC. In the past Hughes Memorial
Theater, based on the Gallaudet campus but
not part of Gallaudet, was a popular theater
in the metro DC area. It was an all-ASL theatre
where as NTD is not. We shall see what happens.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
ABUSIVE DEAF EMAIL MESSAGES
From time to time DeafDigest editor receives abusive
email messages from a few deaf people.
DeafDigest editor has noticed one thing – that these few
deaf people have serious problems with their life – in trouble
with law, problems making friends, problems with their spouses,
problems with their jobs, etc, etc.
Do happy deaf people send abusive emails? Or is it unhappy
deaf people that send abusive emails?
Don’t know – it is a good question!
This week's ASL video in youtube:
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A COMMON ARGUMENT AT POST OFFICE MANY YEARS AGO
Years ago many deaf families watched
Captioned Movies at home with their 16mm
projectors.
The post office delivered these films to
their homes. They had to go back to the post
office to return these films.
It was always same old story – arguing with
the confused post office clerks – some thought
postage was free; some thought postage was
library rate; some thought postage was regular
rate!
This week's ASL video in youtube:
Rene Pellerin's Corner:
Breakfast
I was frying eggs for breakfast.
I always use plenty of pepper on my eggs.
It just happened that my pepper mill was out of pepper corn!
So, I use already ground pepper in a can from McCormick.
I flipped one side open and it poured!
Oh, what a hot spicy breakfast I had!
Lesson learned! I need to feel the top before shaking!
Coffee refill coming up!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
