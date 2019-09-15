DeafDigest Gold – September 15, 2019

Top stories about the deaf:

There are 5,300 colleges in USA. Gallaudet has been

ranked 179th best in USA according to US News.

An advocate said:

Deaf people can do anything, but some need help when they

do things

A young deaf woman in the Philippines has been accused

of trying to sell her baby on the Facebook! She

has denied it.

In Papua New Guinea, Sign Language has become the

nation’s 4th official language.

Does supermarket self-checkout counters

discriminate against the deaf? One deaf

person said it does!

DEAF BUSINESS – YES OR NO

A Gallaudet professor, many years ago, encouraged

his students to go into business for themselves. Most of

his students were afraid to do that.

Anyway, one student wanted to start a business and

asked the Gallaudet professor for his advice.

The professor said – no, deaf people cannot own a

business.

Hypocrite?

MANY HARD OF HEARING PEOPLE ARE EMBARRASSED ABOUT ONE THING

Many hard of hearing people are embarrassed about one thing.

They go to a play or an event or a meeting and they want to sit

in the front row so that they can use hearing aids to hear

everything.

But they are too embarrassed to ask the hosts to save a front

seat for them!

We are different. We sit in the front row to watch

our interpreters.

It is different with hard of hearing people!

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

As Vermont’s weather getting cooler our hands get cold!

We as DeafBlind persons need to use white cane to travel.

So it is important to find a good gloves to hold our canes.

I found a couple of gloves, one from hardware store and the

other from bike store.

Use those flexible gloves with grip that would assist in holding

cane and same time keep warm.

The gloves made for biking, my wish to reposition the rubber grips

to align with my cane!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

