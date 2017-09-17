DeafDigest Gold – September 17, 2017

Top stories about the deaf:

The Tanzania Association for the Deaf has started

a campaign to create national awareness on the

rights and needs of the deaf.

Color-coded sounds to help the deaf follow

the noise on the streets? This is what

a team of engineers at the Singapore University of Technology and Design is coming up with.

Different colors on the computer would

indicate which sound it is coming from

(ie truck nose, motorcycle noise, ambulance

siren, police siren, etc).

The Arizona Commission of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

is now celebrating its 40th year in business.

Sign Language has become one of the official

languages of Sri Lanka.

Because of declining enrollment, the Singapore

School for the Deaf has shut down.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A CRUEL DEAF PUNISHMENT

A deaf employee in the federal government did not get

along with other employees and with the supervisor.

The deaf employee was right on many issues. But the

hearing people hated the deaf employee.

The deaf employee was given a cruel punishment. He

was transferred to a new office – without windows,

and all by himself with no one to talk to. And

to make things worse, no work assignments.

He was told – just come to work. Sit in the office

and do nothing.

The deaf employee quit.

DEAFÂ STAYÂ INÂ ONEÂ JOBÂ ORÂ JUMPÂ FROMÂ JOBÂ TOÂ JOB

ManyÂ deafÂ peopleÂ findÂ aÂ jobÂ andÂ stayÂ withÂ itÂ for

manyÂ years.Â ItÂ isÂ alwaysÂ aÂ fearÂ ofÂ notÂ findingÂ aÂ new

jobÂ ifÂ heÂ quitsÂ hisÂ long job.

ManyÂ hearingÂ peopleÂ jumpÂ fromÂ oneÂ jobÂ toÂ job;Â they

areÂ calledÂ job-hoppersÂ orÂ job-jumpers.

WhoÂ isÂ right?Â StayÂ inÂ oneÂ jobÂ andÂ sufferÂ fromÂ bad

bossesÂ andÂ badÂ employeesÂ orÂ toÂ quitÂ andÂ hopeÂ toÂ find

anotherÂ newÂ job?

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Last week, I told you about my plans to travel to Oregon and about organizing my suitcase.

I arrived at the Dulles airport in Washington, DC. with my SSP.

Then when I got off my plane, an airport employee greeted with a wheelchair along with my name typed into an iPad.

Can you imagine without a SSP? I cannot read my own name!

I would be most likely to disturb the people traffic.

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com

