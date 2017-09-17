DeafDigest Gold – September 17, 2017
Gold Edition Barry Strassler, Editor
http://deafdigest.com – updated every Monday
America’s Unique Deaf Stories; subscription
at no cost to you
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 21st year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and
click on subscribe and follow the screen
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site is at:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Old Fogey
Meeting a Deafie
http://deafdigest.com/comics/fogey-meeting-a-deafie/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/speech-tricks-of-the-deaf/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/video-mcdonalds/
This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/cruel-deaf-punishment/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-job-to-job/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— one of top backgammon players in world was deaf http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
list of upcoming Deaf National Events
http://deafdigest.com/upcoming-national-deaf-events/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Sunday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise
http://deafdigest.com/gesture-sign-language-or-handies/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
The Tanzania Association for the Deaf has started
a campaign to create national awareness on the
rights and needs of the deaf.
Color-coded sounds to help the deaf follow
the noise on the streets? This is what
a team of engineers at the Singapore University of Technology and Design is coming up with.
Different colors on the computer would
indicate which sound it is coming from
(ie truck nose, motorcycle noise, ambulance
siren, police siren, etc).
The Arizona Commission of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing
is now celebrating its 40th year in business.
Sign Language has become one of the official
languages of Sri Lanka.
Because of declining enrollment, the Singapore
School for the Deaf has shut down.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows
word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting
you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV â€“ for the phone!
Captions are provided by a free service, no monthly fees or contracts
required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or
visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html . For more info about CapTel
or any of the many assistive listening devices we offer, email:
mailto:sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone â€“ See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A CRUEL DEAF PUNISHMENT
A deaf employee in the federal government did not get
along with other employees and with the supervisor.
The deaf employee was right on many issues. But the
hearing people hated the deaf employee.
The deaf employee was given a cruel punishment. He
was transferred to a new office – without windows,
and all by himself with no one to talk to. And
to make things worse, no work assignments.
He was told – just come to work. Sit in the office
and do nothing.
The deaf employee quit.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
http://deafdigest.com/videos/cruel-deaf-punishment/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates
Deaf Dentist; College Park. MD & Gaithersburg, MD
(near Washington, DC & Frederick, MD & also Metro Washington)
Complete Dental Services; assistants either know ASL or
are deaf
more information:
http://www.drrattner.com/our-team/meet-our-team/
to contact Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates:
http://www.drrattner.com/contact/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DEAFÂ STAYÂ INÂ ONEÂ JOBÂ ORÂ JUMPÂ FROMÂ JOBÂ TOÂ JOB
ManyÂ deafÂ peopleÂ findÂ aÂ jobÂ andÂ stayÂ withÂ itÂ for
manyÂ years.Â ItÂ isÂ alwaysÂ aÂ fearÂ ofÂ notÂ findingÂ aÂ new
jobÂ ifÂ heÂ quitsÂ hisÂ long job.
ManyÂ hearingÂ peopleÂ jumpÂ fromÂ oneÂ jobÂ toÂ job;Â they
areÂ calledÂ job-hoppersÂ orÂ job-jumpers.
WhoÂ isÂ right?Â StayÂ inÂ oneÂ jobÂ andÂ sufferÂ fromÂ bad
bossesÂ andÂ badÂ employeesÂ orÂ toÂ quitÂ andÂ hopeÂ toÂ find
anotherÂ newÂ job?
This week’s ASL video in youtube
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-job-to-job/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
Last week, I told you about my plans to travel to Oregon and about organizing my suitcase.
I arrived at the Dulles airport in Washington, DC. with my SSP.
Then when I got off my plane, an airport employee greeted with a wheelchair along with my name typed into an iPad.
Can you imagine without a SSP? I cannot read my own name!
I would be most likely to disturb the people traffic.
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates, please
email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
for Special Notes, please go to the bottom of this
section
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
— Deaf Job of the Day (each day new job announcement)
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-job-of-the-day/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest Sports:
you can subscribe; no cost
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please
e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
click on mainstream on the right side of
http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of
mainstreamed athletes
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Attention:
the employment ads section is at:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
All new jobs will be immediately posted in
that section