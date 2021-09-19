DeafDigest Gold – September 19, 2021
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
A bit of history from a newspaper – deaf architect
Olof Hanson designed a new building for the brand new
campus of the North Dakota School for the Deaf
in 1890. On the first day of classes only
one deaf student have enrolled. Three years
later enrollment increased to 23 students.
…………..
A newspaper headline said:
World’s First Hotel With Deaf Employees
It was in reference to a hotel in South Africa
Employees is plural and DeafDigest does not know
about other hotels that have hired more than
one deaf employee. There have been other hotels
that have hired one deaf employee. One of them
worked as a hotel engineer, doing room by room
repairs at a Boston hotel.
……….
A newspaper story in Great Britain said there
are just three certified architects.
Are they given prize projects or just told to
design and build simple houses?
………………
Police in Cape Town, South Africa roughed up a
deaf man and fined him a considerable amount
of money. Deaf man’s “crime”? He didn’t listen
to their orders! This issue was raised as an
example of police brutality in South Africa.
……………….
One of DeafDigest editor’s friends, years ago,
was a skilled wood carver and was once
commissioned by a small town to do a carving
of an official city emblem. This being said,
there was a story about Jie-Jhou Li, a deaf
wood carver who is a family fourth generation
carver, hoping to pass on this business and
skills to his deaf son, who would then become
the 5th generation!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
SOMETIMES HARD TO GIVE BUSINESS TO THE DEAF
We have some deaf dentists, some deaf doctors,
some deaf architects, etc.
We should try to give business to these deaf
professionals. but sometimes it is hard or
impossible. Why?
This is an example. A deaf person wanted a
deaf architect to design and build a house for
him and his family.
The deaf architect turned him down. Reason
was that the architect was not familiar with
the town’s zoning regulations and construction
license requirements. He told the deaf person
to find a hearing architect that knows the
town’s laws and regulations.
So, the deaf architect lost business but
was honest about it.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/sometimes-hard-to-give-business-to-deaf/
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A DANGEROUS SIGN LANGUAGE
What is a dangerous Sign Language? A long time
ago, three deaf friends, using ASL, was in a hot
debate.
One of them was signing wildly, showing his
disagreement about some issues in the debate.
His hand slammed on a coffee table in a
friend’s home, and broke it!
Very embarrassing for everyone. So, is
sign language really dangerous?
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/dangerous-deaf-sign/
