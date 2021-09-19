DeafDigest Gold – September 19, 2021

Top stories about the deaf:

A bit of history from a newspaper – deaf architect

Olof Hanson designed a new building for the brand new

campus of the North Dakota School for the Deaf

in 1890. On the first day of classes only

one deaf student have enrolled. Three years

later enrollment increased to 23 students.

A newspaper headline said:

World’s First Hotel With Deaf Employees

It was in reference to a hotel in South Africa

Employees is plural and DeafDigest does not know

about other hotels that have hired more than

one deaf employee. There have been other hotels

that have hired one deaf employee. One of them

worked as a hotel engineer, doing room by room

repairs at a Boston hotel.

A newspaper story in Great Britain said there

are just three certified architects.

Are they given prize projects or just told to

design and build simple houses?

Police in Cape Town, South Africa roughed up a

deaf man and fined him a considerable amount

of money. Deaf man’s “crime”? He didn’t listen

to their orders! This issue was raised as an

example of police brutality in South Africa.

One of DeafDigest editor’s friends, years ago,

was a skilled wood carver and was once

commissioned by a small town to do a carving

of an official city emblem. This being said,

there was a story about Jie-Jhou Li, a deaf

wood carver who is a family fourth generation

carver, hoping to pass on this business and

skills to his deaf son, who would then become

the 5th generation!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

SOMETIMES HARD TO GIVE BUSINESS TO THE DEAF

We have some deaf dentists, some deaf doctors,

some deaf architects, etc.

We should try to give business to these deaf

professionals. but sometimes it is hard or

impossible. Why?

This is an example. A deaf person wanted a

deaf architect to design and build a house for

him and his family.

The deaf architect turned him down. Reason

was that the architect was not familiar with

the town’s zoning regulations and construction

license requirements. He told the deaf person

to find a hearing architect that knows the

town’s laws and regulations.

So, the deaf architect lost business but

was honest about it.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A DANGEROUS SIGN LANGUAGE

What is a dangerous Sign Language? A long time

ago, three deaf friends, using ASL, was in a hot

debate.

One of them was signing wildly, showing his

disagreement about some issues in the debate.

His hand slammed on a coffee table in a

friend’s home, and broke it!

Very embarrassing for everyone. So, is

sign language really dangerous?

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/dangerous-deaf-sign/

