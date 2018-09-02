DeafDigest Gold – September 2, 2018

Gold Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 22nd year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

Employment ads web site:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Old Fogey

Hole in Head

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— defining hard of hearing person

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

list of upcoming Deaf National Events

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Sunday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

For the past 20 years the deaf people of Malaysia

have been fighting to protect their own

Malaysian Sign Language. It was reported in

a newspaper story.

How do sign for the below word?

supercalifragilisticexpialidocious

This not a joke. A team of NTID is coming

up with signs for these hard-to-spell and

hard-to-understand and never-used words!

150 deaf people in Kenya were given equipment

to help them launch their own self-employed

businesses – ie lawn mowers, water pumps,

kitchen utensils, sewing machines.

The United Nations Development Program

made these donations.

A worry among attorneys that work with

defendants is the boom of lawsuits on

non-captioned videos filed by the deaf.

This point was raised in a law

publication.

EEOC has filed a lawsuit against Cracker

Barrel Old Country Store near Baltimore

for discriminating against a job applicant

who is deaf.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

ALLAUDET IN A TV SERIES DVD

There is a new DVD for sale. It is about a past

TV series which partly involves Gallaudet.

Gallaudet? Yes, but not of Gallaudet University,

but of actor John Gallaudet.

This actor was playing a role as a judge in several

Perry Mason TV series that is in the new DVD.

Was John Gallaudet related to the famous Gallaudet

family tree?

Yes, but distant – into several generations. Even

one member of the Gallaudet family tree said he has

never met John in person before he died.

In that TV series, Perry always won and the Gallaudet

actor (as Perry Mason’s judge) always lost when challenging

Mason in arguments over court room procedures.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone!

CapTel shows word-for-word captions of everything a

caller says over the phone, letting you read everything

that they say. Like captions on TV â€“ for the phone!

Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no

monthly fees or contracts required.

For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130

For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone â€“ See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

ASL AND VSL

Our American Sign Language is a complete language.

We have signs for most words in the dictionary.

Some countries have limited sign language vocabulary.

The VSL (Vietnamese Sign Language) is limited. For their

interpreters it was hard for them to sign some words

because there is none in the VSL dictionary.

We should realize we are fortunate to have a complete

sign language.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

We have newlyweds in our house, living here until the right

time to move on to their own place.

Our son-in-law has been very generous helping with outdoor chores!

I think he enjoys the chainsaw the most!

Anyway, he has done a great job sprucing up the property.

However, for me being DeafBlind, he leaves tripping hazards!

I trip over things that he has left around.

He needs to be educated about putting things away or he will

find me covered with black and blues and purples and yellows!

I need to get used to the new landscape to avoid any more

scratches and bruises.

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest Sports:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please

click on mainstream on the right side of

http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of

mainstreamed athletes

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Attention:

the employment ads section:

All new jobs immediately posted