DeafDigest Gold – September 20, 2020

Gold Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

Employment ads web site:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Old Fogey

No more deaf patients

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

a tweet said:

There is a legend that deaf people started the football

huddle so the other team couldn’t eavesdrop.

note:

Eavesdrop? It means listening to voices. Gallaudet quarterbacks

use sign language, not voices, to give signals before the ball

is snapped!

………..

In a newspaper story a deaf person said that when he

meets up with a hearing friend at a bar, they start

off the conversation by passing notes back and forth.

But after a while, they both get tired of writing

and resort to lip reading and gestures to continue

the conversation. It pretty much runs true for

many deaf people@

……….

A common deaf phase – I can do anything

except to hear was divided into these

categories by a deaf leader – must

be able attend a deaf school, must be

able to communicate with hearing without

assistance (meaning no interpreters),

must be able to support myself

financially, a first class interpeter

during classes and speeches, excellent

deaf devices to help me, a deaf-only

social life and so on. A long shopping list?

Yes. Realistic? Good question.

……….

Brian Kane, who was born deaf, was written

up in a newspaper as he was celebrating his

65th year, of operation of a local empire of

residential and commercial properties. He

functions as a hearing person and does not

use sign language.

……….

The staff at Blip Roasters, a popular coffee

place in Kansas City, Missouri, have

developed “coffee sign language” to better

communicate with deaf coffee drinkers.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A LEADER DISAPPOINTED IN THE DEAF COMMUNITY

A leader moved to a new Deaf Community. He

thought deaf people would be interested in

employment, social services, interpreting,

and other benefits.

Much to his disappointment, their #1

priority was seeing that the movie theaters

show open captions. Nothing else mattered

to them.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting

you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!

Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or

contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130

For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

ABUSIVE DEAF AIRPLANE PASSENGER

Flying in an airplane can be stressful

for many passengers, both deaf and hearing.

One flight attendant remembers one

incident with a deaf passenger.

The deaf person asked for a pen.

The flight attendant loaned it to him.

The deaf person wrote insulting

comments about the flight attendant.

Fortunately for the deaf passenger,

the airline didn’t kick him out of the

plane!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

I was starting to do “Mr Mom’s” chores the other day. I couldn’t find

Clorox Bleach cleaner that morning.

I complained to my wife and suspected one of our kids used it to clean

upstairs.

I couldn’t find it so I went to the basement storage and took another

bottle up.

I started cleaning the kitchen counter with the new Clorox Bleach cleaner

spray bottle.

My wife found the missing bottle from upstairs and she traded it.

She informed me that the new bottle was for the bathroom!

A formula or something in the bottle for the bathroom.

Now the kitchen doesn’t smell like a swimming pool!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale

If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest Sports:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please

click on mainstream on the right side of

http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of

mainstreamed athletes

Gallaudet Athletics online store

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Attention:

the employment ads section:

All new jobs immediately posted

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest

Copyright 2020 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-