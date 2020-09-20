DeafDigest Gold – September 20, 2020
Old Fogey
No more deaf patients
Top stories about the deaf:
a tweet said:
There is a legend that deaf people started the football
huddle so the other team couldn’t eavesdrop.
note:
Eavesdrop? It means listening to voices. Gallaudet quarterbacks
use sign language, not voices, to give signals before the ball
is snapped!
………..
In a newspaper story a deaf person said that when he
meets up with a hearing friend at a bar, they start
off the conversation by passing notes back and forth.
But after a while, they both get tired of writing
and resort to lip reading and gestures to continue
the conversation. It pretty much runs true for
many deaf people@
……….
A common deaf phase – I can do anything
except to hear was divided into these
categories by a deaf leader – must
be able attend a deaf school, must be
able to communicate with hearing without
assistance (meaning no interpreters),
must be able to support myself
financially, a first class interpeter
during classes and speeches, excellent
deaf devices to help me, a deaf-only
social life and so on. A long shopping list?
Yes. Realistic? Good question.
……….
Brian Kane, who was born deaf, was written
up in a newspaper as he was celebrating his
65th year, of operation of a local empire of
residential and commercial properties. He
functions as a hearing person and does not
use sign language.
……….
The staff at Blip Roasters, a popular coffee
place in Kansas City, Missouri, have
developed “coffee sign language” to better
communicate with deaf coffee drinkers.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A LEADER DISAPPOINTED IN THE DEAF COMMUNITY
A leader moved to a new Deaf Community. He
thought deaf people would be interested in
employment, social services, interpreting,
and other benefits.
Much to his disappointment, their #1
priority was seeing that the movie theaters
show open captions. Nothing else mattered
to them.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
ABUSIVE DEAF AIRPLANE PASSENGER
Flying in an airplane can be stressful
for many passengers, both deaf and hearing.
One flight attendant remembers one
incident with a deaf passenger.
The deaf person asked for a pen.
The flight attendant loaned it to him.
The deaf person wrote insulting
comments about the flight attendant.
Fortunately for the deaf passenger,
the airline didn’t kick him out of the
plane!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
I was starting to do “Mr Mom’s” chores the other day. I couldn’t find
Clorox Bleach cleaner that morning.
I complained to my wife and suspected one of our kids used it to clean
upstairs.
I couldn’t find it so I went to the basement storage and took another
bottle up.
I started cleaning the kitchen counter with the new Clorox Bleach cleaner
spray bottle.
My wife found the missing bottle from upstairs and she traded it.
She informed me that the new bottle was for the bathroom!
A formula or something in the bottle for the bathroom.
Now the kitchen doesn’t smell like a swimming pool!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
