DeafDigest Gold – September 22, 2019
Gold Edition
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year
This week's ASL Videos in youtube:
Rosalie Craig, not deaf, is a well-known British musical
actress. She said that the entertainment industry
must hire deaf actors in every production.
Sign Language is a new program at University of
Wyoming.
Advocates in India are saying that deaf students
in universities are still facing discrimination
with web site non-captions.
The Michigan Department of Civil Rights Division on Deaf,
DeafBlind and Hard of Hearing ran a “census” of
these people, saying they have been undercounted and
overlooked for years.
Iowa School for the Deaf has asked the Iowa Board of Regents
to establish a bachelor’s degree program for interpreters,
saying state is short of better trained interpreters.
This week's ASL video in youtube
TWO DEAF IN A BIG FACTORY OF 10,000 EMPLOYEES
At a big factory, there are two deaf employees.
This factory is in a small town where Deaf Community
is small. That factory has over 10,000 hearing employees.
Both deaf employees hate each other, and they
don’t talk to each other every day.
They admit that their social life is lonely in that
small town!
It is sad.
A STARBUCKS TRICK WITHOUT INSULTING THE DEAF
At Starbucks, each order is written on the paper coffee cup
with the customer’s first name. This is important because Starbucks
is often crowded with a lot of confusion
In some Starbucks places, there is a trick to giving the right
coffee cup to the deaf person without insulting him. When a
deaf person places his order, his name is not written on the
paper cup. Many deaf people love coffee but do not speak well.
Starbucks knows that the deaf person will be insulted if
the cup is written deaf or even deaf-mute or even deaf-dumb!
This week's ASL video in youtube:
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
Guest writer, Rona, types:
Cold hands?
We, any levels of Blindness like Usher’s Syndrome or else may have
experienced our hands feeling “cool” when reading Braille.
It does not mean only during in cool days. It can also be during in warm
days, too. Believe it or not – it can be also in air-conditioned areas!
When running your fingers reading across the lines of Braille, soon or
later it would feel “cool” and becomes “numb”. When starting to feel
“numb” – you can easily notice for not be able to “recognize” letters/words
when reading Braille.
How to solve problem? Putting on gloves? NO! Just simply put your “cool”
hand under your fanny for a few minutes to warm it up and then resume
reading for better!
Very true – a surprise trick!
Happy reading all
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
