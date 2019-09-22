DeafDigest Gold – September 22, 2019

Gold Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

Employment ads web site:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Old Fogey

pocket hearing aid

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

list of upcoming Deaf National Events

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

Rosalie Craig, not deaf, is a well-known British musical

actress. She said that the entertainment industry

must hire deaf actors in every production.

Sign Language is a new program at University of

Wyoming.

Advocates in India are saying that deaf students

in universities are still facing discrimination

with web site non-captions.

The Michigan Department of Civil Rights Division on Deaf,

DeafBlind and Hard of Hearing ran a “census” of

these people, saying they have been undercounted and

overlooked for years.

Iowa School for the Deaf has asked the Iowa Board of Regents

to establish a bachelor’s degree program for interpreters,

saying state is short of better trained interpreters.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

TWO DEAF IN A BIG FACTORY OF 10,000 EMPLOYEES

At a big factory, there are two deaf employees.

This factory is in a small town where Deaf Community

is small. That factory has over 10,000 hearing employees.

Both deaf employees hate each other, and they

don’t talk to each other every day.

They admit that their social life is lonely in that

small town!

It is sad.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting

you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!

Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or

contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130

For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening devices

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A STARBUCKS TRICK WITHOUT INSULTING THE DEAF

At Starbucks, each order is written on the paper coffee cup

with the customer’s first name. This is important because Starbucks

is often crowded with a lot of confusion

In some Starbucks places, there is a trick to giving the right

coffee cup to the deaf person without insulting him. When a

deaf person places his order, his name is not written on the

paper cup. Many deaf people love coffee but do not speak well.

Starbucks knows that the deaf person will be insulted if

the cup is written deaf or even deaf-mute or even deaf-dumb!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Guest writer, Rona, types:

Cold hands?

We, any levels of Blindness like Usher’s Syndrome or else may have

experienced our hands feeling “cool” when reading Braille.

It does not mean only during in cool days. It can also be during in warm

days, too. Believe it or not – it can be also in air-conditioned areas!

When running your fingers reading across the lines of Braille, soon or

later it would feel “cool” and becomes “numb”. When starting to feel

“numb” – you can easily notice for not be able to “recognize” letters/words

when reading Braille.

How to solve problem? Putting on gloves? NO! Just simply put your “cool”

hand under your fanny for a few minutes to warm it up and then resume

reading for better!

Very true – a surprise trick!

Happy reading all

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest Sports:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please

click on mainstream on the right side of

http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of

mainstreamed athletes

Gallaudet Athletics online store

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Attention:

the employment ads section:

All new jobs immediately posted