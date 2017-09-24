DeafDigest Gold – September 24, 2017

Gold Edition Barry Strassler, Editor

Top stories about the deaf:

A deaf child was not able to find a school in Ohio

because two school districts refused to accept

him. For some reason Ohio School for the Deaf

was not mentioned as an option!

The government of the Philippines is cracking down

on TV networks that have been dragging their

feet re captioning of TV programs for the deaf.

The law was passed but not fully enforced until

just now.

A group of young deaf people of Costa Rica are

being trained for jobs in the tourist industry.

Such jobs are tourist guides, waiters and waitresses, park guards, housekeepers and bellboys.

There is a project in the Deaf Maryland Community

to video-interview deaf individuals pretty much

involved with the good old days of deaf

telecommunications (TTY machines is an example;

and other one was FCC not willing to get that

involved).

A brand new Deaf Health Clinic Team has been

set up at the University of Michigan Health System.

Yes, it helps that the doctor is deaf and the

support staff know ASL plus with interpreters.

HEARING ASL STUDENT’S BIGGEST THRILL

What is the biggest thrill and also the

biggest dream of many hearing ASL students?

It is bumping into a deaf person and fully

communicating with him in ASL!

AUTOMATIC EMPLOYER EXCUSE

A deaf person was job-seeking. He could

not find a job.

During one interview, the employer says

all employees must be able to communicate

with customers, and that a deaf person cannot

communicate.

The deaf person said he could write his

responses on paper or through relay service.

The employer’s automatic excuse:

Sorry, I cannot hire you.

It happened in Great Britain, where there

is no ADA. If the employer said the same

thing in USA, he will be sued.

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Preparing for legislation in Vermont requires advance planning.

I’m working to get SSP services funded by the State through legislation.

It is hard to get all DeafBlind people together and this requires many

interpreters!

I am doing something different and hope this will help convince the

legislators!

I will be traveling with an SSP and I will have collet testimonies via

video.

Then, I will edit it and get it ready to show to the Governor and the

legislators.

I hope this will work. I have until January for the legislative session.

It is important to go to the Governor’s office and I hope he will add this

to his budget.

He has three tenets for his term and one is to serve the most vulnerable

Vermonters—have at it!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com

