DeafDigest Gold – September 24, 2017

Gold Edition Barry Strassler, Editor
http://deafdigest.com – updated every Monday
America’s Unique Deaf Stories; subscription
at no cost to you
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 21st year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and
click on subscribe and follow the screen
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site is at:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Old Fogey
Deaf Product Problem
http://deafdigest.com/comics/fogey-deaf-product-problem/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/cruel-deaf-punishment/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-job-to-job/
This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/biggest-asl-thrill/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/automatic-excuse/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— simple gestures that hearing don’t understand http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
list of upcoming Deaf National Events
http://deafdigest.com/upcoming-national-deaf-events/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Sunday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise
http://deafdigest.com/green-logo-for-deaf/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
A deaf child was not able to find a school in Ohio
because two school districts refused to accept
him. For some reason Ohio School for the Deaf
was not mentioned as an option!
The government of the Philippines is cracking down
on TV networks that have been dragging their
feet re captioning of TV programs for the deaf.
The law was passed but not fully enforced until
just now.
A group of young deaf people of Costa Rica are
being trained for jobs in the tourist industry.
Such jobs are tourist guides, waiters and waitresses, park guards, housekeepers and bellboys.
There is a project in the Deaf Maryland Community
to video-interview deaf individuals pretty much
involved with the good old days of deaf
telecommunications (TTY machines is an example;
and other one was FCC not willing to get that
involved).
A brand new Deaf Health Clinic Team has been
set up at the University of Michigan Health System.
Yes, it helps that the doctor is deaf and the
support staff know ASL plus with interpreters.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone!
CapTel shows word-for-word captions of everything a
caller says over the phone, letting you read everything
that they say – Like captions on TV â€“ for the phone!
Captions are provided by a free service, no monthly
fees or contracts required.
For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or
visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html
For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive
listening devices we offer, email:
mailto:sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone â€“ See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
HEARING ASL STUDENT’S BIGGEST THRILL
What is the biggest thrill and also the
biggest dream of many hearing ASL students?
It is bumping into a deaf person and fully
communicating with him in ASL!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
http://deafdigest.com/videos/biggest-asl-thrill/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates
Deaf Dentist; College Park. MD & Gaithersburg, MD
(near Washington, DC & Frederick, MD & also Metro Washington)
Complete Dental Services; assistants either know ASL or
are deaf
more information:
http://www.drrattner.com/our-team/meet-our-team/
to contact Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates:
http://www.drrattner.com/contact/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
AUTOMATIC EMPLOYER EXCUSE
A deaf person was job-seeking. He could
not find a job.
During one interview, the employer says
all employees must be able to communicate
with customers, and that a deaf person cannot
communicate.
The deaf person said he could write his
responses on paper or through relay service.
The employer’s automatic excuse:
Sorry, I cannot hire you.
It happened in Great Britain, where there
is no ADA. If the employer said the same
thing in USA, he will be sued.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
http://deafdigest.com/videos/automatic-excuse/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
Preparing for legislation in Vermont requires advance planning.
I’m working to get SSP services funded by the State through legislation.
It is hard to get all DeafBlind people together and this requires many
interpreters!
I am doing something different and hope this will help convince the
legislators!
I will be traveling with an SSP and I will have collet testimonies via
video.
Then, I will edit it and get it ready to show to the Governor and the
legislators.
I hope this will work. I have until January for the legislative session.
It is important to go to the Governor’s office and I hope he will add this
to his budget.
He has three tenets for his term and one is to serve the most vulnerable
Vermonters—have at it!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates, please
email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
for Special Notes, please go to the bottom of this
section
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
— Deaf Job of the Day (each day new job announcement)
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-job-of-the-day/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest Sports:
you can subscribe; no cost
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please
e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
click on mainstream on the right side of
http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of
mainstreamed athletes
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Attention:
the employment ads section is at:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
All new jobs will be immediately posted in
that section