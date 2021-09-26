DeafDigest Gold – September 26, 2021

Top stories about the deaf:

The deaf cast members of the CODA show made sure every

single sign was correct. Hard to believe because it would

result in constant interruptions of the show, much to the

annoyance of these cast members!

In the hospitality business, the hottest issue right

now is website accessibility. For the deaf, this means

captions and sign language.

During an earthquake in Australia, a deaf resident

of an apartment, was not looked after by the neighbors

She aaid – that left me kind of forgotten

There is a movement in some nations (not USA)

to make sign language a human right, as part of the

International Day of Sign Languages mission.

Again, Walmart will fight all disability lawsuits.

This one involves using a job coach as a disability

accommodation. Walmart would not make that accommodation

and EEOC is fighting to use that coach for a deaf

employee.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

Coda NOT THE SAME AS coda

What is Coda? What is coda? Same thing – children

of deaf adults? Not really.

Coda is the national Coda organization; coda is

children of deaf adults.

So, please be careful if one spells Coda and coda!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

This week’s ASL video in youtube

HEARING ELECTED OFFICIALS AND DEAF ELECTED OFFICIALS

For many years we have deaf individuals that won

public elections.

Many hearing elected officials run again and win

again, run again and win again.

But many elected deaf officials lose when they

run again.

Why? Maybe hearing voters are disappointed in

deaf elected officials?

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

