DeafDigest Gold – September 26, 2021
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 25th year
Top stories about the deaf:
The deaf cast members of the CODA show made sure every
single sign was correct. Hard to believe because it would
result in constant interruptions of the show, much to the
annoyance of these cast members!
In the hospitality business, the hottest issue right
now is website accessibility. For the deaf, this means
captions and sign language.
During an earthquake in Australia, a deaf resident
of an apartment, was not looked after by the neighbors
She aaid – that left me kind of forgotten
There is a movement in some nations (not USA)
to make sign language a human right, as part of the
International Day of Sign Languages mission.
Again, Walmart will fight all disability lawsuits.
This one involves using a job coach as a disability
accommodation. Walmart would not make that accommodation
and EEOC is fighting to use that coach for a deaf
employee.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
Coda NOT THE SAME AS coda
What is Coda? What is coda? Same thing – children
of deaf adults? Not really.
Coda is the national Coda organization; coda is
children of deaf adults.
So, please be careful if one spells Coda and coda!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/coda-not-same-as-coda/
This week’s ASL video in youtube
HEARING ELECTED OFFICIALS AND DEAF ELECTED OFFICIALS
For many years we have deaf individuals that won
public elections.
Many hearing elected officials run again and win
again, run again and win again.
But many elected deaf officials lose when they
run again.
Why? Maybe hearing voters are disappointed in
deaf elected officials?
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/elected-deaf-officials/
