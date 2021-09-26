DeafDigest Blue – September 26, 2021
Blue Edition
http://deafdigest.com/
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 25th year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Employment ads web site:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/captioners-for-deaf-homework-2/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/confusing-deaf-abbreviations/
This week’s ASL videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/video-mystery/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/irishdeafness/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
CONNECTING MADE EASY!
Whether it’s voice or text, WCI keeps you connected over the phone. From
TTYs to CapTel® Captioned Telephones, you can rely on WCI to provide the
technology you need to keep you in touch with the people you care about.
For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or visit
http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html
For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
A newspaper said:
A person is deaf when they have profound hearing loss,
and is unable to understand speech even when it is amplified
It is totally incorrect. There are people with profound
hearing loss that can use voice phones with help of
special devices. There is also profound hearing loss
people that cannot use voice.
……..
BBDO, a world wide advertising agency has a producer. It is
Storm Smith and she is deaf. Yes, she is pushing for
diversity.
……..
A deaf traveler said, out of fear:
How could I travel if I’m not going to hear
everything? How am I going to navigate the
airport or communicate with local people
in different languages
Airports have improved tremendously with
display arrival/departure screens. And if
one gesticulates slowly, hearing people
should follow it, at least many of them do.
………..
Describing an interpreter on TV press conference
per newspaper headline:
Seen but rarely heard, the woman who gives voice to VIPs
……….
a teenager “discovered” she was deaf after struggling
all her life about her hearing issues
Can this tale be believed or hard to believe?
…………
…………
CONNECTING MADE EASY!
Whether it’s voice or text, WCI keeps you connected over the phone. From
TTYs to CapTel® Captioned Telephones, you can rely on WCI to provide the
technology you need to keep you in touch with the people you care about.
For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or visit
http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html
For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A MYSTERY ASL ON A TV PROGRAM
Few years ago, a leading character used ASL
for a short time on a TV program.
Puzzled, DeafDigest editor researched
the TV show on the web site to find out
why was the actor using ASL.
There was no real reason for it; there were
no deaf characters on the show; there was no
deaf plot on the show; nothing at all related
to deafness.
Why ASL?
Sometimes scriptwriters would put it in the show
for no reason at all!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/video-mystery/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Lip reading tale
Try lipreading “paddy” and “baddy”
Impossible!
Baddy is a word that is rarely used, by the way
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
LATE DEAFNESS IN IRELAND
There was a newspaper story of some people in
Ireland suffering from late-deafness. They were
exposed to heavy noises for many years.
The newspaper said that some of them wait
15 years before finally seeing a doctor
or an audiologist about their late deafness.
Why 15 years? Good question.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/irishdeafness/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
As I began to think about the theme of “Back to Basics,” I realized that
many people do not understand the differences between realtime or online
captioners and offline or post-production captioners and the different
jobs that they perform.
A captioner isn’t just a captioner.
Realtime or online captioners write the captions simultaneous with the
production. Therefore, they must be able to transcribe accurately at high
speeds. They use the same skills as a court reporter.
An offline or post-production captioner may not transcribe the captions.
An offline captioner may only be responsible for timing and positioning
the captions after someone else has transcribed the audio portion of the
television show. Offline captioning cannot be used for “live” programming
and is generally used on shows such as sitcoms, dramas, and other shows
that are prerecorded.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale
https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e
If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,
please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
DeafDigest dedicates this edition to a deaf person who
perished in the 9/11 disaster ten years ago. At that time,
it was not known if there were deaf victims. But it
was learned recently that Leon Lebor, a deaf florist,
was one of the victims. He worked in the Twin Towers
lobby at the time of the disaster.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
The Senses Foundation (Australia) which works with the
deaf and the blind, has lost $1.5 million in Australian
dollars because of bad investments. As a result, this
organization has filed a lawsuit against Counterpoint,
a financial investment company, for mismanagement.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com
Employment ads web site is at:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest
Copyright 2021 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-