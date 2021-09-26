DeafDigest Blue – September 26, 2021

Blue Edition

Top stories about the deaf:

A newspaper said:

A person is deaf when they have profound hearing loss,

and is unable to understand speech even when it is amplified

It is totally incorrect. There are people with profound

hearing loss that can use voice phones with help of

special devices. There is also profound hearing loss

people that cannot use voice.

BBDO, a world wide advertising agency has a producer. It is

Storm Smith and she is deaf. Yes, she is pushing for

diversity.

A deaf traveler said, out of fear:

How could I travel if I’m not going to hear

everything? How am I going to navigate the

airport or communicate with local people

in different languages

Airports have improved tremendously with

display arrival/departure screens. And if

one gesticulates slowly, hearing people

should follow it, at least many of them do.

Describing an interpreter on TV press conference

per newspaper headline:

Seen but rarely heard, the woman who gives voice to VIPs

a teenager “discovered” she was deaf after struggling

all her life about her hearing issues

Can this tale be believed or hard to believe?

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A MYSTERY ASL ON A TV PROGRAM

Few years ago, a leading character used ASL

for a short time on a TV program.

Puzzled, DeafDigest editor researched

the TV show on the web site to find out

why was the actor using ASL.

There was no real reason for it; there were

no deaf characters on the show; there was no

deaf plot on the show; nothing at all related

to deafness.

Why ASL?

Sometimes scriptwriters would put it in the show

for no reason at all!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/video-mystery/

Lip reading tale

Try lipreading “paddy” and “baddy”

Impossible!

Baddy is a word that is rarely used, by the way

This week’s ASL video in youtube

LATE DEAFNESS IN IRELAND

There was a newspaper story of some people in

Ireland suffering from late-deafness. They were

exposed to heavy noises for many years.

The newspaper said that some of them wait

15 years before finally seeing a doctor

or an audiologist about their late deafness.

Why 15 years? Good question.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/irishdeafness/

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

As I began to think about the theme of “Back to Basics,” I realized that

many people do not understand the differences between realtime or online

captioners and offline or post-production captioners and the different

jobs that they perform.

A captioner isn’t just a captioner.

Realtime or online captioners write the captions simultaneous with the

production. Therefore, they must be able to transcribe accurately at high

speeds. They use the same skills as a court reporter.

An offline or post-production captioner may not transcribe the captions.

An offline captioner may only be responsible for timing and positioning

the captions after someone else has transcribed the audio portion of the

television show. Offline captioning cannot be used for “live” programming

and is generally used on shows such as sitcoms, dramas, and other shows

that are prerecorded.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

DeafDigest dedicates this edition to a deaf person who

perished in the 9/11 disaster ten years ago. At that time,

it was not known if there were deaf victims. But it

was learned recently that Leon Lebor, a deaf florist,

was one of the victims. He worked in the Twin Towers

lobby at the time of the disaster.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

The Senses Foundation (Australia) which works with the

deaf and the blind, has lost $1.5 million in Australian

dollars because of bad investments. As a result, this

organization has filed a lawsuit against Counterpoint,

a financial investment company, for mismanagement.

