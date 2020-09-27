DeafDigest Gold – September 27, 2020

An educator, who is also an advocate, said:

It is very important when working with deaf students

to understand the deaf culture, even if you cannot

use the sign language

That advocate is correct.

Could the Deaf Community of USA challenge our

national political leaders to learn how to

fingerspell their names – as part of Deaf Awareness

Week? These leaders would probably not accept

the challenge – but it is working in Australia.

Scott Morrison MP, Prime Minister of Australia

has accepted the challenge along with 51 other

Australian hearing leaders.

Oscar changed its rules to make the honors

more diverse. A loophole was pointed out –

what defines hard of hearing? As an example

Katie Leclerc has a hearing loss, but she

functions perfectly as a hearing person.

Would she still be defined as hard of

hearing?

Are architects and interior decorators

aware of ADA rules? Yes, according to

an article in a magazine distributed

among hotel owners.

The Rochester Fringe Festival is going on

right now. A well known group doing

a variety of performances is called

Dangerous Signs. Yes, it more or less

represents the NTID people.

EASY CONFUSION OVER HEARING EAR DOG

DeafDigest editor has a dog, as a pet, not as a

Hearing Ear dog.

Many years ago, a deaf woman, who hated

Hearing Ear dogs, confronted DeafDigest editor

and mocked him for having a Hearing Ear Dog.

DeafDigest editor told the woman that she

was wrong because she confused two different

people with the same first name – Barry. The

other Barry had a Hearing Ear Dog, which

made it confusing!

CORRECT FLOORS BUTTON IN ELEVATORS

Why that 99 percent of time when hearing people

with a deaf person enter an elevator, the hearing

person always whispers the floor number to push

the button. Sometimes hard to lipread what floor

the hearing person wanted.

But one percent of the time, the hearing person

knows about a deaf person in the elevator. Instead

of whispering the floor number, he will flash

his fingers, telling him which floor button to

push. Five fingers in one hand and two fingers in

other hand tells the deaf person it is 7th floor.

Rare that hearing person thinks to use his hands.

He whispers all the time.

Rene Pellerin's Corner:

Guest writer, Rona writes again

'DeafBlind memory map organization system'

It is important to reduce the frustrations that many DeafBlind people may

experience as others utilize shared equipment and neglect to return it to its

assigned place in the home.

When this happens, you can tap the offenders shoulder for help and TELL them

when they are done to please return stuff back to the EXACT place where it

belongs, to make it easier for all to find things for their needs.

If things get misplaced more often, you need to persist in alerting them and

hopefully they will soon realize how frustrated you are and how necessary it is

for DeafBlind people to know where to find things in their environment.

It’s far better and quicker for you knowing where to find things according to

your DB memory map organization system and you instruct those around you to

abide by your system. Life would be so much more pleasant all around.

The DeafBBlind memory map organization system can be applied everywhere at home

or at work or other commonly travelled areas, making it easier for everyone to

find things faster according to your DB memory map organization system.

Happy Autumn!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

