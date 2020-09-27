DeafDigest Gold – September 27, 2020
Gold Edition
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year
Old Fogey
Deaf Loiterers
Top stories about the deaf:
An educator, who is also an advocate, said:
It is very important when working with deaf students
to understand the deaf culture, even if you cannot
use the sign language
That advocate is correct.
Could the Deaf Community of USA challenge our
national political leaders to learn how to
fingerspell their names – as part of Deaf Awareness
Week? These leaders would probably not accept
the challenge – but it is working in Australia.
Scott Morrison MP, Prime Minister of Australia
has accepted the challenge along with 51 other
Australian hearing leaders.
Oscar changed its rules to make the honors
more diverse. A loophole was pointed out –
what defines hard of hearing? As an example
Katie Leclerc has a hearing loss, but she
functions perfectly as a hearing person.
Would she still be defined as hard of
hearing?
Are architects and interior decorators
aware of ADA rules? Yes, according to
an article in a magazine distributed
among hotel owners.
The Rochester Fringe Festival is going on
right now. A well known group doing
a variety of performances is called
Dangerous Signs. Yes, it more or less
represents the NTID people.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
EASY CONFUSION OVER HEARING EAR DOG
DeafDigest editor has a dog, as a pet, not as a
Hearing Ear dog.
Many years ago, a deaf woman, who hated
Hearing Ear dogs, confronted DeafDigest editor
and mocked him for having a Hearing Ear Dog.
DeafDigest editor told the woman that she
was wrong because she confused two different
people with the same first name – Barry. The
other Barry had a Hearing Ear Dog, which
made it confusing!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
This week’s ASL video in youtube
CORRECT FLOORS BUTTON IN ELEVATORS
Why that 99 percent of time when hearing people
with a deaf person enter an elevator, the hearing
person always whispers the floor number to push
the button. Sometimes hard to lipread what floor
the hearing person wanted.
But one percent of the time, the hearing person
knows about a deaf person in the elevator. Instead
of whispering the floor number, he will flash
his fingers, telling him which floor button to
push. Five fingers in one hand and two fingers in
other hand tells the deaf person it is 7th floor.
Rare that hearing person thinks to use his hands.
He whispers all the time.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
Guest writer, Rona writes again
‘DeafBlind memory map organization system’
It is important to reduce the frustrations that many DeafBlind people may
experience as others utilize shared equipment and neglect to return it to its
assigned place in the home.
When this happens, you can tap the offenders shoulder for help and TELL them
when they are done to please return stuff back to the EXACT place where it
belongs, to make it easier for all to find things for their needs.
If things get misplaced more often, you need to persist in alerting them and
hopefully they will soon realize how frustrated you are and how necessary it is
for DeafBlind people to know where to find things in their environment.
It’s far better and quicker for you knowing where to find things according to
your DB memory map organization system and you instruct those around you to
abide by your system. Life would be so much more pleasant all around.
The DeafBBlind memory map organization system can be applied everywhere at home
or at work or other commonly travelled areas, making it easier for everyone to
find things faster according to your DB memory map organization system.
Happy Autumn!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
