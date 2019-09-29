DeafDigest Gold – September 29, 2019
Gold Edition
http://deafdigest.com/ – updated every Monday
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Old Fogey
text-sign
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
list of upcoming Deaf National Events
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
The sign language dictionary in Rwanda is
about 80 percent complete, according to
national deaf leaders.
There have been complaints that during the
water crisis at Flint, Michigan, deaf
people could not follow the announcements
because of no interpreting.
Angie Diaz, who is deaf, is a barista at
Starbucks, the hearing Starbucks, not the
deaf Starbucks. She works at Boca Raton,
Florida. It was said she earned a quick
promotion after being on the job for only
just a few months.
In a newspaper story a small town interpreter,
because of low deaf population, does not get
many assignments. She couldn’t move to a
bigger city because of her husband’s job.
As a result she began teaching ASL classes
full time at a public high school while
still accepting few interpreting assignments.
Deaf people often use the “OK” sign with
hearing to make communications easier with
them. People are now saying that the OK
sign is racist. Hard to believe.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
OUR STUBBORN DEAF HANDYMEN
We have many deaf people that are great handymen.
They can build anything – often better than hearing
handymen.
There is one problem – communications. When these
deaf handymen have a problem during their projects,
they often do not go back to the hardware store to
get advice. It is because they are afraid to try
to communicate – and there may be misunderstandings.
As a result, some of them work 3-4 months on a
project that can be finished in one Saturday morning!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows
word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting
you read everything that they say. Like captions on TV – for the phone!
Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or
contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130
V/TTY or visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html
For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening devices
we offer, email: mailto:sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DEAF PEOPLE HATE FOOD TRUCKS
More big cities have many food trucks parked next to
each other in downtowns.
Almost all of these food trucks sell very delicious
lunch meals.
But almost all deaf people hate it! These food trucks
are owned by immigrants that struggle with English language.
And also almost all food trucks have signs that are
posted on the side. If a deaf person points out to a meal
choice, the chef has to poke his head way out of the
window to look at the menu choice.
Too much of a hassle for the deaf.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
Cooking with spices-
Since I have been having difficulty reading the labels of my spice bottles,
even if they are next to my skillet in row, I am not getting it right!
I have come up with new techniques; I gather all the spices I need for
cooking or baking.
I get a small measuring cup, measure each spice I need and put them in a
small measuring cup.
Then, I start the stove, for whatever I am cooking, the spices are already
pre-measured in this small measuring cup!
This is less stressful when I need ingredients for my perfect meals!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates:
mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest Sports:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please
e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
click on mainstream on the right side of
http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of
mainstreamed athletes
Gallaudet Athletics online store
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Attention:
the employment ads section:
All new jobs immediately posted