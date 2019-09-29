DeafDigest Gold – September 29, 2019

Gold Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

Employment ads web site:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Old Fogey

text-sign

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

list of upcoming Deaf National Events

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

The sign language dictionary in Rwanda is

about 80 percent complete, according to

national deaf leaders.

There have been complaints that during the

water crisis at Flint, Michigan, deaf

people could not follow the announcements

because of no interpreting.

Angie Diaz, who is deaf, is a barista at

Starbucks, the hearing Starbucks, not the

deaf Starbucks. She works at Boca Raton,

Florida. It was said she earned a quick

promotion after being on the job for only

just a few months.

In a newspaper story a small town interpreter,

because of low deaf population, does not get

many assignments. She couldn’t move to a

bigger city because of her husband’s job.

As a result she began teaching ASL classes

full time at a public high school while

still accepting few interpreting assignments.

Deaf people often use the “OK” sign with

hearing to make communications easier with

them. People are now saying that the OK

sign is racist. Hard to believe.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

OUR STUBBORN DEAF HANDYMEN

We have many deaf people that are great handymen.

They can build anything – often better than hearing

handymen.

There is one problem – communications. When these

deaf handymen have a problem during their projects,

they often do not go back to the hardware store to

get advice. It is because they are afraid to try

to communicate – and there may be misunderstandings.

As a result, some of them work 3-4 months on a

project that can be finished in one Saturday morning!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting

you read everything that they say. Like captions on TV – for the phone!

Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or

contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130

For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening devices

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAF PEOPLE HATE FOOD TRUCKS

More big cities have many food trucks parked next to

each other in downtowns.

Almost all of these food trucks sell very delicious

lunch meals.

But almost all deaf people hate it! These food trucks

are owned by immigrants that struggle with English language.

And also almost all food trucks have signs that are

posted on the side. If a deaf person points out to a meal

choice, the chef has to poke his head way out of the

window to look at the menu choice.

Too much of a hassle for the deaf.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Cooking with spices-

Since I have been having difficulty reading the labels of my spice bottles,

even if they are next to my skillet in row, I am not getting it right!

I have come up with new techniques; I gather all the spices I need for

cooking or baking.

I get a small measuring cup, measure each spice I need and put them in a

small measuring cup.

Then, I start the stove, for whatever I am cooking, the spices are already

pre-measured in this small measuring cup!

This is less stressful when I need ingredients for my perfect meals!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest Sports:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please

click on mainstream on the right side of

http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of

mainstreamed athletes

Gallaudet Athletics online store

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Attention:

the employment ads section:

All new jobs immediately posted