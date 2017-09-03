DeafDigest Gold - September 3, 2017 Gold Edition Barry Strassler, Editor http://deafdigest.com - updated every Monday America's Unique Deaf Stories; subscription at no cost to you Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 21st year -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+- subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and click on subscribe and follow the screen weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at: http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday) Employment ads web site is at: http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+- -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+- Old Fogey Classroom Punishment http://deafdigest.com/comics/fogeys-classroom-punishment/ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+- -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+- Last week's ASL Videos in youtube: http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-come-gesture/ http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-and-music-sports/ This week's ASL Videos in youtube: http://deafdigest.com/videos/fakingdeafness/ http://deafdigest.com/videos/confusedwaiters/ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+- -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+- Barry's collections of past articles (with today's update) Little Paper Family http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+- -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+- list of upcoming Deaf National Events http://deafdigest.com/upcoming-national-deaf-events/ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+- -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+- Sunday's Deaf Picture for your surprise http://deafdigest.com/deaf-booth-at-trade-fair/ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+- -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+- Top stories about the deaf: Augusta Health, a facility in Fishersville, VA said that giving the deaf an interpreter instead of Video Remote Interpreter, is possible as long as they pre-register for medical appointments. Emergencies, however, is another issue. A dispute is ongoing between Southern University's Elder Law Clinic and the family of a deceased woman regarding her will. The deceased was deaf and did not fully understand what was being put into the will. The alumni of Ohio School for the Deaf is angry. They are demanding voice and input in the state's selection of the next superintendent, saying the state does not listen to them. James Boyle, a young deaf British man, was told all this life that his deafness would make him a failure. He would not listen and in fact has created his own online clothing store. He said he has been a success so far. Montana is broke and must cut the state budget an additional ten percent. Exempt from this order is Montana School for the Deaf and Blind. THE CONFUSED WAITERS

It is not an easy job being a waiter at a busy restaurant. Waiters are responsible for their own tables. They are always looking at the tables to see if patrons ask them for gestures – such as more water, refill the drink, need fork, want to pay check, etc. When they serve ASL patrons, then their signs could be confusing. Sometimes the waiter would come to them thinking a deaf person asked him for something. From time to time DeafDigest editor, signing in ASL, would have waiters come to him, thinking he wanted something. Can be confusing! It has been years advocating for crosswalk to no luck Is the Vermont highway department waiting for me to be the next roadkill? Rene's show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the Deaf-Blind. DeafDigest Sports: http://deafdigestsports.com/