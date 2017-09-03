|
DeafDigest Gold - September 3, 2017
Old Fogey
Classroom Punishment
Top stories about the deaf:
Augusta Health, a facility in Fishersville, VA
said that giving the deaf an interpreter instead
of Video Remote Interpreter, is possible as
long as they pre-register for medical
appointments. Emergencies, however, is another
issue.
A dispute is ongoing between Southern University's
Elder Law Clinic and the family of a deceased
woman regarding her will. The deceased was
deaf and did not fully understand what was
being put into the will.
The alumni of Ohio School for the Deaf is angry.
They are demanding voice and input in the state's
selection of the next superintendent, saying
the state does not listen to them.
James Boyle, a young deaf British man, was told
all this life that his deafness would make him
a failure. He would not listen and in fact
has created his own online clothing store.
He said he has been a success so far.
Montana is broke and must cut the state
budget an additional ten percent. Exempt
from this order is Montana School for the
Deaf and Blind.
This week's ASL video in youtube
REALLY DEAF OR FAKING DEAFNESS?
There are a few Codas that sign very smooth ASL,
and tell people they are deaf.
But many deaf people think they are hearing and
try to fool us as being deaf.
Why? Always a mystery.
This week's ASL video in youtube
http://deafdigest.com/videos/fakingdeafness/
This week's ASL video in youtube
THE CONFUSED WAITERS
It is not an easy job being a waiter at a busy
restaurant. Waiters are responsible for their own
tables. They are always looking at the tables to
see if patrons ask them for gestures â€“ such
as more water, refill the drink, need fork,
want to pay check, etc.
When they serve ASL patrons, then their signs
could be confusing. Sometimes the waiter would
come to them thinking a deaf person asked him
for something.
From time to time DeafDigest editor, signing
in ASL, would have waiters come to him, thinking
he wanted something.
Can be confusing!
This week's ASL video in youtube
http://deafdigest.com/videos/confusedwaiters/
Rene Pellerin's Corner:
I walk 4 miles 5 days a week to keep the doctor away!
The challenge is to cross a busy road with no sidewalk or
cross walk!
It shocks me to see so many cars just zoom by at a high speed.
The other day, a vehicle on the other side of the road stopped
to let me cross.
But on my side, cars just zoomed by in high speed!
See you tomorrow or maybe not???
It has been years advocating for crosswalk to no luck
Is the Vermont highway department waiting for me to be
the next roadkill?
Rene's show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
