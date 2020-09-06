DeafDigest Gold – September 6, 2020

Help from an oralist

This week's ASL Videos in youtube:

Top stories about the deaf:

Sign language class is discriminatory? It

involves New York University, one of the world’s

most prestigious universities. A professor

said that if students cannot afford a text book

and a DVD they should not take ASL classes.

Students are furious. Will NYU take action?

NTU in the past offered a graduate program

for deaf people wanting to serve the deaf.

Not any more because of the same old story –

lack of federal funding.

a geneticist said:

The human race is gradually losing its hearing

This is an interesting comment because there

are geneticists that try to fix deafness!

If Stacey Knoell, a former interpreter and a

Democrat, wins the seat in Kansas Senate’s 9th

District (Olathe), will she interpret

her own legislative speeches – or at least

make sure it is interpreted by another

interpreter? We shall see.

Better communications in space among the

deaf, not among the hearing! Says who?

An article in the New Yorker magazine.

Sign language communications were always

great to begin with, either on Earth

or outside of Earth.

The New York Times said that one of the 20

TV shows to watch is the Gallaudet series

on deaf students – showing them just as

human as hearing students are at other

colleges.

BAD QUESTION TO ASK DEAF PERSON

A bad question from hearing person

to ask deaf person is this:

Can you read?

We should ask the hearing person this

bad question:

Can you write?

As a child, the DeafDigest editor was asked

by a neighbor that wrote on the black board

that question – can you read? DeafDigest

editor told his mother about it; very furious,

the mother confronted the neighbor, telling

her that deaf people are not stupid, despite

their deafness!

AUTOMATIC EMPLOYER EXCUSE

A deaf person was job-seeking. He could

not find a job.

During one interview, the employer says

all employees must be able to communicate

with customers, and that a deaf person cannot

communicate.

The deaf person said he could write his

responses on paper or through relay service.

The employer’s automatic excuse:

Sorry, I cannot hire you.

It happened in Great Britain, where there

is no ADA. If the employer said the same

thing in USA, he will be sued

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

There are COVID-19 precautions when we have medical appointments.

I had an observation at my recent appointment with Tactile ASL interpreter

service.

The nurse asked me all kinds of questions and took temperature.

Of course this was to be safe and protect others in the medical building.

One thing I noticed was that the nurse did not ask the interpreter the

same questions!

This procedure is important for our safety too!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

