DeafDigest Gold – September 6, 2020

Help from an oralist
Last week's ASL Videos in youtube:
This week's ASL Videos in youtube:
Top stories about the deaf:
Sign language class is discriminatory? It
involves New York University, one of the world’s
most prestigious universities. A professor
said that if students cannot afford a text book
and a DVD they should not take ASL classes.
Students are furious. Will NYU take action?
NTU in the past offered a graduate program
for deaf people wanting to serve the deaf.
Not any more because of the same old story –
lack of federal funding.
a geneticist said:
The human race is gradually losing its hearing
This is an interesting comment because there
are geneticists that try to fix deafness!
If Stacey Knoell, a former interpreter and a
Democrat, wins the seat in Kansas Senate’s 9th
District (Olathe), will she interpret
her own legislative speeches – or at least
make sure it is interpreted by another
interpreter? We shall see.
Better communications in space among the
deaf, not among the hearing! Says who?
An article in the New Yorker magazine.
Sign language communications were always
great to begin with, either on Earth
or outside of Earth.
The New York Times said that one of the 20
TV shows to watch is the Gallaudet series
on deaf students – showing them just as
human as hearing students are at other
colleges.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
BAD QUESTION TO ASK DEAF PERSON
A bad question from hearing person
to ask deaf person is this:
Can you read?
We should ask the hearing person this
bad question:
Can you write?
As a child, the DeafDigest editor was asked
by a neighbor that wrote on the black board
that question – can you read? DeafDigest
editor told his mother about it; very furious,
the mother confronted the neighbor, telling
her that deaf people are not stupid, despite
their deafness!
This week's ASL video in youtube:
This week’s ASL video in youtube
AUTOMATIC EMPLOYER EXCUSE
A deaf person was job-seeking. He could
not find a job.
During one interview, the employer says
all employees must be able to communicate
with customers, and that a deaf person cannot
communicate.
The deaf person said he could write his
responses on paper or through relay service.
The employer’s automatic excuse:
Sorry, I cannot hire you.
It happened in Great Britain, where there
is no ADA. If the employer said the same
thing in USA, he will be sued
This week's ASL video in youtube:
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
There are COVID-19 precautions when we have medical appointments.
I had an observation at my recent appointment with Tactile ASL interpreter
service.
The nurse asked me all kinds of questions and took temperature.
Of course this was to be safe and protect others in the medical building.
One thing I noticed was that the nurse did not ask the interpreter the
same questions!
This procedure is important for our safety too!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
