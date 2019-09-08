DeafDigest Gold – September 8, 2019

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

Employment ads web site:

Old Fogey

Loan a battery

Top stories about the deaf:

Katie Wangberg, who is deaf, teaches ASL at Bemidji High School

in Minnesota. Been doing that for 10 years. She was voted

as the Best Teacher by a local newspaper.

The government of Jamaica has made it mandatory, special

training classes for teachers that teach the deaf.

Do not bring up the word “ADA” during job interviews.

This is what one human resources consultant said –

because all interviewers know what ADA is all

about and it is not a magic word that deaf people

think it is.

Henderson (North Carolina) will carry ASL-communication

cards with them, in case of traffic stops with deaf

drivers.

Moon Jae-in, the president of South Korea, has made

it a point to patronize businesses that hire the

deaf. As an example he buys his shoes from

Agio, which employs the deaf as shoe-builders.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAF VOTE BRIBERY?

Can a group of deaf people be “bribed” to vote in favor

of a hot issue?

Bribe with money? No. A deaf man who wanted the hot issue

to be passed by the members had a different bribe.

He bribed everyone in the meeting room (about 40 delegates)

with beer! Cost of beer multiplied by 40 members is expensive.

Did he win? Yes.? If he did not bribe with beer, would he win?

Good question!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

This week’s ASL video in youtube

VERY DEAF PERSON IN DEAF WORLD OR IN HEARING WORLD

There are many “very deaf” people that function

in Deaf World. There are also many “very deaf”

people that function in the hearing world.

Why? Many reasons such as marrying a hearing

spouse, living in a small town, rejecting Deaf

Culture, parental choice in placing deaf with

hearing people, etc, etc.

There is also another possible reason. Some

oral schools for the deaf would transfer some

very deaf, but very functioning, deaf child

to hearing schools. They feel these deaf children

are better off in the hearing world.

Were these oral schools right? Hard to tell.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

“Touch you soon!”

Trending in the DeafBlind community is using a different way

than “see you soon!”

Since we are blind and low vision, saying “touch you soon”

makes sense!

A movement started out west in the USA called “Protactile”.

It shows a new way to communicate via ASL and touching.

So touch you soon!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates:

DeafDigest Sports:

if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please

click on mainstream on the right side of

http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of

mainstreamed athletes

