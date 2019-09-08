DeafDigest Gold – September 8, 2019
Gold Edition
Old Fogey
Loan a battery
Last week's ASL Videos in youtube:
This week's ASL Videos in youtube:
list of upcoming Deaf National Events
Top stories about the deaf:
Katie Wangberg, who is deaf, teaches ASL at Bemidji High School
in Minnesota. Been doing that for 10 years. She was voted
as the Best Teacher by a local newspaper.
The government of Jamaica has made it mandatory, special
training classes for teachers that teach the deaf.
Do not bring up the word “ADA” during job interviews.
This is what one human resources consultant said –
because all interviewers know what ADA is all
about and it is not a magic word that deaf people
think it is.
Henderson (North Carolina) will carry ASL-communication
cards with them, in case of traffic stops with deaf
drivers.
Moon Jae-in, the president of South Korea, has made
it a point to patronize businesses that hire the
deaf. As an example he buys his shoes from
Agio, which employs the deaf as shoe-builders.
This week's ASL video in youtube
DEAF VOTE BRIBERY?
Can a group of deaf people be “bribed” to vote in favor
of a hot issue?
Bribe with money? No. A deaf man who wanted the hot issue
to be passed by the members had a different bribe.
He bribed everyone in the meeting room (about 40 delegates)
with beer! Cost of beer multiplied by 40 members is expensive.
Did he win? Yes.? If he did not bribe with beer, would he win?
Good question!
This week's ASL video in youtube:
This week's ASL video in youtube
VERY DEAF PERSON IN DEAF WORLD OR IN HEARING WORLD
There are many “very deaf” people that function
in Deaf World. There are also many “very deaf”
people that function in the hearing world.
Why? Many reasons such as marrying a hearing
spouse, living in a small town, rejecting Deaf
Culture, parental choice in placing deaf with
hearing people, etc, etc.
There is also another possible reason. Some
oral schools for the deaf would transfer some
very deaf, but very functioning, deaf child
to hearing schools. They feel these deaf children
are better off in the hearing world.
Were these oral schools right? Hard to tell.
This week's ASL video in youtube:
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
“Touch you soon!”
Trending in the DeafBlind community is using a different way
than “see you soon!”
Since we are blind and low vision, saying “touch you soon”
makes sense!
A movement started out west in the USA called “Protactile”.
It shows a new way to communicate via ASL and touching.
So touch you soon!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates:
mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
DeafDigest Sports:
if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please
e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
click on mainstream on the right side of
http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of
mainstreamed athletes
Gallaudet Athletics online store
