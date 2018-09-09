DeafDigest Gold – September 9, 2018
Gold Edition
http://deafdigest.com/ – updated every Monday
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 22nd year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Old Fogey
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— deaf father and hearing son contradiction
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
list of upcoming Deaf National Events
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Sunday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
Deaf people living in small villages in India
are often not educated enough to deal with
changes in national monetary system. No one
bothered to explain the new currency rules
with her. As a result, she lost a lot of
money, not really understanding the black
market loopholes.
Tang Shuai, an attorney in China, is fluent
in ASL and has many deaf clients. The problem
is that he is fluent in one regional sign
language but not fluent in another sign
language regions.
A deaf prisoner in Georgia told the
American Civil Liberties Union Atlanta office
that he was in prison for ten years. During
that time he was never provided with interpreters
for prison classes he wanted to take.
A deaf man, suspected as a smuggler in India,
was shot and killed by forest police officers.
He was a shepherd but worked in a second job
as a cutter with coffee plants. They thought
he was trying to smuggle something. The angry
family is demanding answers from the
government.
The state of Michigan is conducting a survey of
the deaf and deaf-blind residents. Results are
to come in early next year.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
PRESERVING DEAF TELEVISION AND FILM HISTORY
The Silent Network, the nations first national Deaf/Hard of Hearing
television network, which started in 1979, has been hard at work on its
major preservation efforts of thousands of hours of past Deaf/HOH
broadcast TV shows for the benefit of todays viewers.
Viewers can now enjoy watching the digitally re-mastered shows
as well as brand new shows at WAWO.tv. Shows are added regularly.
Viewers can watch on their TV, tablet, mobile device, or computer.
Visit www.TheSilentNetwork.tv for more background information or
watch the shows at www.WAWO.tv.
Join and support this major historical undertaking!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
TO FAKE A PERFECT VISION
Drivers have to take vision tests at department of
motor vehicle offices in order to get their drivers’
licenses.
Wondering if it is possible for a deaf person, with
bad vision, and also with bad speech, to fake perfect
vision?
Many inspectors do not understand deaf speech and
if there are no interpreters, a deaf person could just
speak each letter fast. Inspectors could just then
give the deaf a passing grade without trying to
understand each letter that is spoken by the deaf
person?
This week’s ASL video in youtube
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone!
CapTel shows word-for-word captions of everything a
caller says over the phone, letting you read everything
that they say. Like captions on TV â€“ for the phone!
Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no
monthly fees or contracts required.
For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130
V/TTY or visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html
For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive
listening devices we offer, email: sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone â€“ See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A LAWSUIT IRONY
There is an irony with a lawsuit a deaf woman filed
against an Ear, Nose and Throat medical clinic.
That clinic refused to provide her with an interpreter;
she sued and won.
The irony is that the Ear, Nose and Throat medical clinic
works with many deaf patients, and they should be familiar
with their interpreting needs!
Why did they refuse? We will never know.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
Cooking on a glass top stove can be a challenge.
As a DeafBlind person, I can barely see the circles marked
on top of the stove.
There is one trick I use to check if the pots are in the circle.
When I turn on the burner and put on the pot, I put my hands
near the bottom to check if the pot is in the circle.
Just by feeling the heat means it is not in the center of
the circle.
Of course this works for large pots. The smaller ones I try my
best to feel the heat is even on both sides!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates:
mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest Sports:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please
e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
click on mainstream on the right side of
http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of
mainstreamed athletes
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Attention:
the employment ads section:
All new jobs immediately posted