DeafDigest Gold – September 9, 2018

Top stories about the deaf:

Deaf people living in small villages in India

are often not educated enough to deal with

changes in national monetary system. No one

bothered to explain the new currency rules

with her. As a result, she lost a lot of

money, not really understanding the black

market loopholes.

Tang Shuai, an attorney in China, is fluent

in ASL and has many deaf clients. The problem

is that he is fluent in one regional sign

language but not fluent in another sign

language regions.

A deaf prisoner in Georgia told the

American Civil Liberties Union Atlanta office

that he was in prison for ten years. During

that time he was never provided with interpreters

for prison classes he wanted to take.

A deaf man, suspected as a smuggler in India,

was shot and killed by forest police officers.

He was a shepherd but worked in a second job

as a cutter with coffee plants. They thought

he was trying to smuggle something. The angry

family is demanding answers from the

government.

The state of Michigan is conducting a survey of

the deaf and deaf-blind residents. Results are

to come in early next year.

PRESERVING DEAF TELEVISION AND FILM HISTORY

The Silent Network, the nations first national Deaf/Hard of Hearing

television network, which started in 1979, has been hard at work on its

major preservation efforts of thousands of hours of past Deaf/HOH

broadcast TV shows for the benefit of todays viewers.

Viewers can now enjoy watching the digitally re-mastered shows

as well as brand new shows at WAWO.tv. Shows are added regularly.

Viewers can watch on their TV, tablet, mobile device, or computer.

Visit www.TheSilentNetwork.tv for more background information or

watch the shows at www.WAWO.tv.

Join and support this major historical undertaking!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

TO FAKE A PERFECT VISION

Drivers have to take vision tests at department of

motor vehicle offices in order to get their drivers’

licenses.

Wondering if it is possible for a deaf person, with

bad vision, and also with bad speech, to fake perfect

vision?

Many inspectors do not understand deaf speech and

if there are no interpreters, a deaf person could just

speak each letter fast. Inspectors could just then

give the deaf a passing grade without trying to

understand each letter that is spoken by the deaf

person?

This week’s ASL video in youtube

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone!

CapTel shows word-for-word captions of everything a

caller says over the phone, letting you read everything

that they say. Like captions on TV â€“ for the phone!

Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no

monthly fees or contracts required.

For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130

For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone â€“ See What Everyone is Talking About!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A LAWSUIT IRONY

There is an irony with a lawsuit a deaf woman filed

against an Ear, Nose and Throat medical clinic.

That clinic refused to provide her with an interpreter;

she sued and won.

The irony is that the Ear, Nose and Throat medical clinic

works with many deaf patients, and they should be familiar

with their interpreting needs!

Why did they refuse? We will never know.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Cooking on a glass top stove can be a challenge.

As a DeafBlind person, I can barely see the circles marked

on top of the stove.

There is one trick I use to check if the pots are in the circle.

When I turn on the burner and put on the pot, I put my hands

near the bottom to check if the pot is in the circle.

Just by feeling the heat means it is not in the center of

the circle.

Of course this works for large pots. The smaller ones I try my

best to feel the heat is even on both sides!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

