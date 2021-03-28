DeafDigest Blue – March 28, 2021

Top stories about the deaf:

An European activist said that while captions

are required for government-broadcasted media and social

media posts, it does not provide sign language access.

A newspaper story said that the world’s largest

ASL database is located on the campus of Boston

University. Really?

The Massachusetts attorney general has ordered the

property manager of two apartment complexes

in Springfield to pay a $25,000 fine for refusing

deaf applicants.

According to a New Jersey newspaper the deaf population

of Newark is 22,000.

Coming up is a small town theatrical play

“Silent Sky,” featuring two prominent deaf women –

Henrietta Leavitt and Annie Cannon, both

astronomers many years ago. There is a casting

call for both characters, both of whom functioned

as hearing persons despite their deafness (meaning

no ASL). Should the casting directors focus on

non-signing deaf actresses (very hard to find)

or on fake-deaf actresses? A coin flip decision!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAF COMMUNICATIONS IN CAFE

In Vietnam, deaf people socialize with each

other in cafes.

They do not use sign language. Instead they

use their text pagers to communicate with each

other across tables!

Why? It is a good question.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-communications-in-cafe/

Lip reading tale

A hearing employee was gossiping with a deaf employee.

The deaf employee thought the hearing employee said:

Joe was fired because of a personal matter

The hearing employee actually said:

Joe was fired because of a personnel matter

This week’s ASL video in youtube

HARD TO READ HEARING FACES

Is it hard to read a hearing face? A hearing person

may be a snob, or very talkative or something.

A deaf person may often misread the hearing face

not knowing who he really is.

That hearing person may be really very shy and

other hearing people know that, yet deaf person

did not realize it!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/shy-hearing-person-with-deaf/

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

We have been looking at the initial consonants on the steno machine that

captioners depress with their left hand.

The lower bank consists of the letters S, K, W, and R. The S key is

pressed down using the pinky finger, while the other three fingers depress

the K, W, and R.

If the captioner depresses them at the same time, they will get the steno

SKWR, which will translate as the letter J. If the captioner depresses the

KWR, they will get the letter Y.

If you ever see a Y or a J at the beginning of a word and it doesn’t make

sense, it might just be a slip of the pinky finger on the left hand. Try

mentally replacing the J with a Y sound or the Y with a J sound and see if

it makes sense.

Some examples of this would be:

He was released after 20 years in Yale.

He never left his house without applying hair yell.

Some recipes call for beating egg jokes.

These should read:

He was released after 20 years in jail.

He never left his house without applying hair gel.

Some recipes call for beating egg yolks.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

How effective is newborn hearing screenings? Not

100 percent effective if the research by the

Children’s Memorial Hospital is valid. They

are saying there have been babies that fell

through the cracks and that their deafness

would have gone undetected until they got

a bit older!

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Could people sign and read at the same time?

Yes, according to Judith Kroll, who teaches psychology

at Penn State. The work by her team was published in

Cognition, a trade association publication.

