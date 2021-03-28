DeafDigest Blue – March 28, 2021
Top stories about the deaf:
An European activist said that while captions
are required for government-broadcasted media and social
media posts, it does not provide sign language access.
……….
A newspaper story said that the world’s largest
ASL database is located on the campus of Boston
University. Really?
………
The Massachusetts attorney general has ordered the
property manager of two apartment complexes
in Springfield to pay a $25,000 fine for refusing
deaf applicants.
……….
According to a New Jersey newspaper the deaf population
of Newark is 22,000.
…………
Coming up is a small town theatrical play
“Silent Sky,” featuring two prominent deaf women –
Henrietta Leavitt and Annie Cannon, both
astronomers many years ago. There is a casting
call for both characters, both of whom functioned
as hearing persons despite their deafness (meaning
no ASL). Should the casting directors focus on
non-signing deaf actresses (very hard to find)
or on fake-deaf actresses? A coin flip decision!
……….
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DEAF COMMUNICATIONS IN CAFE
In Vietnam, deaf people socialize with each
other in cafes.
They do not use sign language. Instead they
use their text pagers to communicate with each
other across tables!
Why? It is a good question.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-communications-in-cafe/
Lip reading tale
A hearing employee was gossiping with a deaf employee.
The deaf employee thought the hearing employee said:
Joe was fired because of a personal matter
The hearing employee actually said:
Joe was fired because of a personnel matter
This week’s ASL video in youtube
HARD TO READ HEARING FACES
Is it hard to read a hearing face? A hearing person
may be a snob, or very talkative or something.
A deaf person may often misread the hearing face
not knowing who he really is.
That hearing person may be really very shy and
other hearing people know that, yet deaf person
did not realize it!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/shy-hearing-person-with-deaf/
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
We have been looking at the initial consonants on the steno machine that
captioners depress with their left hand.
The lower bank consists of the letters S, K, W, and R. The S key is
pressed down using the pinky finger, while the other three fingers depress
the K, W, and R.
If the captioner depresses them at the same time, they will get the steno
SKWR, which will translate as the letter J. If the captioner depresses the
KWR, they will get the letter Y.
If you ever see a Y or a J at the beginning of a word and it doesn’t make
sense, it might just be a slip of the pinky finger on the left hand. Try
mentally replacing the J with a Y sound or the Y with a J sound and see if
it makes sense.
Some examples of this would be:
He was released after 20 years in Yale.
He never left his house without applying hair yell.
Some recipes call for beating egg jokes.
These should read:
He was released after 20 years in jail.
He never left his house without applying hair gel.
Some recipes call for beating egg yolks.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
How effective is newborn hearing screenings? Not
100 percent effective if the research by the
Children’s Memorial Hospital is valid. They
are saying there have been babies that fell
through the cracks and that their deafness
would have gone undetected until they got
a bit older!
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Could people sign and read at the same time?
Yes, according to Judith Kroll, who teaches psychology
at Penn State. The work by her team was published in
Cognition, a trade association publication.
