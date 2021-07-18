DeafDigest Blue – July 18, 2021

Blue Edition

http://deafdigest.com/

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 25th year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Employment ads web site:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deafteller/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/residential-school-sign/

This week’s ASL videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/finally-captions-for-deaf/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-box-hearing-box/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

Deaf people in California, seeking assistance

with housing, are forced to deal with automated

phone services. This is the accusation advocates

are telling the state Department of Fair Employment

and Housing. As a result, investigation is going on.

……..

The Jamaica Association for the Deaf has been training

young people to search for recycled products (in

dumps and junk yards) to convert discarded products

for cash for themselves.

……..

In New Mexico, there are complaints that employers

do not provide deaf employees with accommodations

required for remote work.

………..

An observer said that an airport official in New England

said:

nothing was available to help deaf passengers

ADA? Good guestion!

……….

a posting on a Science web site said that

lip reading machines are not always that

effective – for one reason, having no brains

and cannot “understand” the meaning of

speaker’s words.

…………

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting

you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!

Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or

contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130

V/TTY or visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html

For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A RESTAURANT FINALLY TURNS ON CAPTIONS

A restaurant in Washington, DC finally turned on

TV captions after struggling for almost two months!

The restaurant threw out old TV and bought a new

TV. The owner threw out the manual without thinking

about it.

The new TV had no captions, and there was no manual.

The restaurant manager struggled with captions on and

off for two months until he finally turned it on.

He said the captions option on the screen was locked

when he received the new TV, and he could not find a way

to unlock the option.

One day, by luck, he pressed on a screen option and

suddenly the captions went on.

He said he does not remember how he got captions to

work – it was blind luck!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/finally-captions-for-deaf/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Lip reading tale

Big question –

eight or hate?

What did the hearing person say?

Must lipread rest of his comment to figure out

if he said eight or hate!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A BOX MAKES PEACE BETWEEN DEAF AND HEARING EMPLOYEES

A deaf man and a hearing man did not get along in

a workplace office. They were always arguing over many

things.

The hearing man was rude. He would confront the deaf

man, pointing to the mistake deaf man made with paperwork.

And the hearing man would not listen when the deaf man

tried to explain that it was not an error.

Then there was peace. How? The boss set up two boxes

on top of a table in the office. One box was for the

deaf employee. The other box was for the hearing employee.

If they wish to communicate or to pass papers with

each other, they put these in the box.

No more face to face. Just box to box. Peace!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-box-hearing-box/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

As we continue to look at the final consonants written by the right hand

of stenocaptioners, we see the keys that are depressed by the pinkie

finger are the final T, S, D, and Z.

The T is above the S, and the D is above the Z.

As we look at blended sounds at the end of words, we see that the

captioner could sometimes mistake the “-rt” and “-rd” endings with a slip

of the pinkie finger.

Some examples of this would be:

The attorney was supposed to appear in cord.

He was driving a new fort.

She thought he was being rude and curd.

These should be read as:

The attorney was supposed to appear in court.

He was driving a new Ford.

She thought he was being rude and curt.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale

https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e

If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,

please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Mark Grisanti, a senator with the New York State

legislation, has been credited by a Buffalo, NY

newspaper for saving the schools for the deaf in

the state – by getting the 4201 Special Schools

funding restored – that the governor wanted to

remove.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

A way of life in Pamplona, Spain is the annual San Ferm?

festival, or better known as the Running of the Bulls.

While it is a dangerous activity, risk-taking individuals

go for this challenge. One of these daring individuals is

Sergio Colas. He is deaf and he has been dodging the

bulls for over ten years. Because he cannot hear, he has

to look over his shoulders while running away from the

bulls. Others, not deaf, listen for the hoof beats.

He has faced dangers in the past but has survived.

When not busy running away from the bulls, he works at the

local Volkswagen dealership.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

Employment ads web site is at:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest

Copyright 2021 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-