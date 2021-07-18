DeafDigest Blue – July 18, 2021
Blue Edition
http://deafdigest.com/
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 25th year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Employment ads web site:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deafteller/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/residential-school-sign/
This week’s ASL videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/finally-captions-for-deaf/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-box-hearing-box/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
Deaf people in California, seeking assistance
with housing, are forced to deal with automated
phone services. This is the accusation advocates
are telling the state Department of Fair Employment
and Housing. As a result, investigation is going on.
……..
The Jamaica Association for the Deaf has been training
young people to search for recycled products (in
dumps and junk yards) to convert discarded products
for cash for themselves.
……..
In New Mexico, there are complaints that employers
do not provide deaf employees with accommodations
required for remote work.
………..
An observer said that an airport official in New England
said:
nothing was available to help deaf passengers
ADA? Good guestion!
……….
a posting on a Science web site said that
lip reading machines are not always that
effective – for one reason, having no brains
and cannot “understand” the meaning of
speaker’s words.
…………
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows
word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting
you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!
Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or
contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130
V/TTY or visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html
For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A RESTAURANT FINALLY TURNS ON CAPTIONS
A restaurant in Washington, DC finally turned on
TV captions after struggling for almost two months!
The restaurant threw out old TV and bought a new
TV. The owner threw out the manual without thinking
about it.
The new TV had no captions, and there was no manual.
The restaurant manager struggled with captions on and
off for two months until he finally turned it on.
He said the captions option on the screen was locked
when he received the new TV, and he could not find a way
to unlock the option.
One day, by luck, he pressed on a screen option and
suddenly the captions went on.
He said he does not remember how he got captions to
work – it was blind luck!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/finally-captions-for-deaf/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Lip reading tale
Big question –
eight or hate?
What did the hearing person say?
Must lipread rest of his comment to figure out
if he said eight or hate!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A BOX MAKES PEACE BETWEEN DEAF AND HEARING EMPLOYEES
A deaf man and a hearing man did not get along in
a workplace office. They were always arguing over many
things.
The hearing man was rude. He would confront the deaf
man, pointing to the mistake deaf man made with paperwork.
And the hearing man would not listen when the deaf man
tried to explain that it was not an error.
Then there was peace. How? The boss set up two boxes
on top of a table in the office. One box was for the
deaf employee. The other box was for the hearing employee.
If they wish to communicate or to pass papers with
each other, they put these in the box.
No more face to face. Just box to box. Peace!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-box-hearing-box/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
As we continue to look at the final consonants written by the right hand
of stenocaptioners, we see the keys that are depressed by the pinkie
finger are the final T, S, D, and Z.
The T is above the S, and the D is above the Z.
As we look at blended sounds at the end of words, we see that the
captioner could sometimes mistake the “-rt” and “-rd” endings with a slip
of the pinkie finger.
Some examples of this would be:
The attorney was supposed to appear in cord.
He was driving a new fort.
She thought he was being rude and curd.
These should be read as:
The attorney was supposed to appear in court.
He was driving a new Ford.
She thought he was being rude and curt.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale
https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e
If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,
please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
Mark Grisanti, a senator with the New York State
legislation, has been credited by a Buffalo, NY
newspaper for saving the schools for the deaf in
the state – by getting the 4201 Special Schools
funding restored – that the governor wanted to
remove.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
A way of life in Pamplona, Spain is the annual San Ferm?
festival, or better known as the Running of the Bulls.
While it is a dangerous activity, risk-taking individuals
go for this challenge. One of these daring individuals is
Sergio Colas. He is deaf and he has been dodging the
bulls for over ten years. Because he cannot hear, he has
to look over his shoulders while running away from the
bulls. Others, not deaf, listen for the hoof beats.
He has faced dangers in the past but has survived.
When not busy running away from the bulls, he works at the
local Volkswagen dealership.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com
Employment ads web site is at:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest
Copyright 2021 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-